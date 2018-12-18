iOS 7+
Windows Phone 8
Android 4.0.3+ (API Level 15+)
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-tts
// make sure your the code gets executed only after `deviceready`.
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function () {
// basic usage
TTS
.speak('hello, world!').then(function () {
alert('success');
}, function (reason) {
alert(reason);
});
// or with more options
TTS
.speak({
text: 'hello, world!',
locale: 'en-GB',
rate: 0.75
}).then(function () {
alert('success');
}, function (reason) {
alert(reason);
});
}, false);
Tips:
speak an empty string to interrupt.
declare namespace TTS {
interface IOptions {
/** text to speak */
text: string;
/** a string like 'en-US', 'zh-CN', etc */
locale?: string;
/** speed rate, 0 ~ 1 */
rate?: number;
/** ambient(iOS) */
category?: string;
}
function speak(options: IOptions): Promise<void>;
function speak(text: string): Promise<void>;
function stop(): Promise<void>;
function checkLanguage(): Promise<string>;
function openInstallTts(): Promise<void>;
}