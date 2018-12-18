Cordova Text-to-Speech Plugin

Platforms

iOS 7+

Windows Phone 8

Android 4.0.3+ (API Level 15+)

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-tts

Usage

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { TTS .speak( 'hello, world!' ).then( function ( ) { alert( 'success' ); }, function ( reason ) { alert(reason); }); TTS .speak({ text : 'hello, world!' , locale : 'en-GB' , rate : 0.75 }).then( function ( ) { alert( 'success' ); }, function ( reason ) { alert(reason); }); }, false );

Tips: speak an empty string to interrupt.