Cordova Plugin to leverage the iOS local authentication framework to allow in-app user authentication using Touch ID.
Important: You must target a real device when building. If you target the simulator, the build will fail.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-touchid
cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-touchid.git
You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a touchid object to your root automatically when you build.
Ensure you use the plugin after your deviceready event has been fired.
Pass the following arguments to the
authenticate() function, to prompt the user to authenticate via TouchID:
touchid.authenticate(successCallback, failureCallback, text);
*NOTE: The localised text you present to the user should provide a clear reason for why you are requesting they authenticate themselves, and what action you will be taking based on that authentication.
Although the
authenticate() function will return an error if the user is unable to authenticate via Touch ID, you may wish to check support without prompting the user to authenticate. This can be done by passing following arguments to the
checkSupport() function:
touchid.checkSupport(successCallback, notSupportedCallback);
iOS 8+