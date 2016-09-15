Touch ID Plugin for Apache Cordova

Cordova Plugin to leverage the iOS local authentication framework to allow in-app user authentication using Touch ID.

Important: You must target a real device when building. If you target the simulator, the build will fail.

Install

Latest published version on npm (with Cordova CLI >= 5.0.0)

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-touchid

Latest version from GitHub

cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-touchid.git

Usage

You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a touchid object to your root automatically when you build.

Ensure you use the plugin after your deviceready event has been fired.

Authenticate

Pass the following arguments to the authenticate() function, to prompt the user to authenticate via TouchID:

Success callback (called on successful authentication) Failure callback (called on error or if authentication fails) Localised text explaining why the app needs authentication*

touchid .authenticate ( successCallback , failureCallback , text );

*NOTE: The localised text you present to the user should provide a clear reason for why you are requesting they authenticate themselves, and what action you will be taking based on that authentication.

Check support

Although the authenticate() function will return an error if the user is unable to authenticate via Touch ID, you may wish to check support without prompting the user to authenticate. This can be done by passing following arguments to the checkSupport() function:

Success callback (called if authentication is possible) Not supported callback (called if policy can not be evaluated, with error message)

touchid .checkSupport ( successCallback , notSupportedCallback );

Platforms

iOS 8+

License

MIT License