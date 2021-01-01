If you like this plugin feel free to by me a beer 🍻. So I can maintain this and other plugins and projects.
This plugin detects whether the dark mode is enabled on the device or not.
iOS 13+ must be installed on your device, to use this plugin.
For Android you can use it since Android 9 (Pie). The Browser platform requires
window.matchMedia() support.
Add the plugin with the following command:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-theme-detection
cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.methodName(
[parameter],
function(success) {
console.log(success);
},
function(error) {
console.log(error);
}
);
If you are using Ionic, use the Ionic Native Wrapper. Install it with
npm install @ionic-native/theme-detection.
Import the plugin in your app.module:
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
entryComponents: [],
imports: [BrowserModule, IonicModule.forRoot(), AppRoutingModule],
providers: [
ThemeDetection,
{ provide: RouteReuseStrategy, useClass: IonicRouteStrategy }
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
And import and use it in every of your components:
import { ThemeDetection } from "@ionic-native/theme-detection/ngx";
@Component({
selector: "app-home",
templateUrl: "home.page.html"
})
export class HomePage {
constructor(private themeDetection: ThemeDetection) {}
private async isAvailable(): Promise<ThemeDetectionResponse> {
try {
let dark_mode_available: ThemeDetectionResponse = await this.themeDetection.isAvailable();
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
}
private async isDarkModeEnabled(): Promise<ThemeDetectionResponse> {
try {
let dark_mode_enabled: ThemeDetectionResponse = await this.themeDetection.isDarkModeEnabled();
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
}
}
cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.isAvailable()
Checks whether the device is running on iOS 13 or Android 9 or newer and returns an object with a boolean value and a message.
cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.isDarkModeEnabled()
Checks whether the dark mode is enabled on device and returns an object with a boolean value and a message.
ThemeDetectionResponse:
ThemeDetectionResponse {
value: boolean;
message: string;
}
If you have set the following Property in your
config.xml file, the plugin will always return false:
<config-file parent="UIUserInterfaceStyle" platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist">
<string>Light</string>
</config-file>
Please remove this property from
config.xml.