Cordova plugin for theme detection

Donation

If you like this plugin feel free to by me a beer 🍻. So I can maintain this and other plugins and projects.

Description

This plugin detects whether the dark mode is enabled on the device or not.

iOS 13+ must be installed on your device, to use this plugin. For Android you can use it since Android 9 (Pie). The Browser platform requires window.matchMedia() support.

Installation

Add the plugin with the following command:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-theme-detection

Usage

cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.methodName( [parameter], function ( success ) { console .log(success); }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); } );

Ionic Native

If you are using Ionic, use the Ionic Native Wrapper. Install it with npm install @ionic-native/theme-detection .

Import the plugin in your app.module:

({ declarations: [AppComponent], entryComponents: [], imports: [BrowserModule, IonicModule.forRoot(), AppRoutingModule], providers: [ ThemeDetection, { provide: RouteReuseStrategy, useClass: IonicRouteStrategy } ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] })

And import and use it in every of your components:

import { ThemeDetection } from "@ionic-native/theme-detection/ngx" ; ({ selector: "app-home" , templateUrl: "home.page.html" }) export class HomePage { constructor ( private themeDetection: ThemeDetection ) {} private async isAvailable(): Promise <ThemeDetectionResponse> { try { let dark_mode_available: ThemeDetectionResponse = await this .themeDetection.isAvailable(); } catch (e) { console .log(e); } } private async isDarkModeEnabled(): Promise <ThemeDetectionResponse> { try { let dark_mode_enabled: ThemeDetectionResponse = await this .themeDetection.isDarkModeEnabled(); } catch (e) { console .log(e); } } }

Methods

isAvailable

cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.isAvailable()

Checks whether the device is running on iOS 13 or Android 9 or newer and returns an object with a boolean value and a message.

isDarkModeEnabled

cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.isDarkModeEnabled()

Checks whether the dark mode is enabled on device and returns an object with a boolean value and a message.

Responses

ThemeDetectionResponse:

ThemeDetectionResponse { value : boolean; message: string; }

Common issues

UIUserInterfaceStyle

If you have set the following Property in your config.xml file, the plugin will always return false:

< config-file parent = "UIUserInterfaceStyle" platform = "ios" target = "*-Info.plist" > < string > Light </ string > </ config-file >

Please remove this property from config.xml .

Changelog