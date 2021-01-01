openbase logo
cpt

cordova-plugin-theme-detection

by Marius Backes
1.3.0 (see all)

⚫ ⚪ 📱 Cordova plugin to detect whether dark mode is enabled or not

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

832

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm npm NPM

Cordova plugin for theme detection

Donation

If you like this plugin feel free to by me a beer 🍻. So I can maintain this and other plugins and projects.

https://www.paypal.me/mariusb73/5

Description

This plugin detects whether the dark mode is enabled on the device or not.

iOS 13+ must be installed on your device, to use this plugin. For Android you can use it since Android 9 (Pie). The Browser platform requires window.matchMedia() support.

Installation

Add the plugin with the following command:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-theme-detection

Usage

cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.methodName(
  [parameter],
  function(success) {
    console.log(success);
  },
  function(error) {
    console.log(error);
  }
);

Ionic Native

If you are using Ionic, use the Ionic Native Wrapper. Install it with npm install @ionic-native/theme-detection.

Import the plugin in your app.module:

 @NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  entryComponents: [],
  imports: [BrowserModule, IonicModule.forRoot(), AppRoutingModule],
  providers: [
    ThemeDetection,
    { provide: RouteReuseStrategy, useClass: IonicRouteStrategy }
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})

And import and use it in every of your components:

import { ThemeDetection } from "@ionic-native/theme-detection/ngx";

@Component({
  selector: "app-home",
  templateUrl: "home.page.html"
})
export class HomePage {
  constructor(private themeDetection: ThemeDetection) {}

  private async isAvailable(): Promise<ThemeDetectionResponse> {
    try {
      let dark_mode_available: ThemeDetectionResponse = await this.themeDetection.isAvailable();
    } catch (e) {
      console.log(e);
    }
  }

  private async isDarkModeEnabled(): Promise<ThemeDetectionResponse> {
    try {
      let dark_mode_enabled: ThemeDetectionResponse = await this.themeDetection.isDarkModeEnabled();
    } catch (e) {
      console.log(e);
    }
  }
}

Methods

isAvailable

cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.isAvailable()

Checks whether the device is running on iOS 13 or Android 9 or newer and returns an object with a boolean value and a message.

isDarkModeEnabled

cordova.plugins.ThemeDetection.isDarkModeEnabled()

Checks whether the dark mode is enabled on device and returns an object with a boolean value and a message.

Responses

ThemeDetectionResponse:

ThemeDetectionResponse {
    value: boolean;
    message: string;
}

Common issues

UIUserInterfaceStyle

If you have set the following Property in your config.xml file, the plugin will always return false:

<config-file parent="UIUserInterfaceStyle" platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist">
  <string>Light</string>
</config-file>

Please remove this property from config.xml.

Changelog

  • 1.3.0: Add browser platform support
  • 1.2.1: Updated README
  • 1.2.0: Bugfix for Android 10
  • 1.1.3: Updated from beta
  • 1.1.2: Fix in documentation
  • 1.1.1: Updated documentation for Android
  • 1.1.0: Addded Android support
  • 1.0.3: Update README.md for Ionic Native Wrapper support.
  • 1.0.1: iOS Version Info if Plugin is not available.
  • 1.0.0: Initial version support for iOS.

