The
cordova-plugin-test-framework plugin allows plugin authors to add tests (manual and automated) to their plugins. To achieve this it
Tests run directly inside existing Cordova projects, so you can rapidly switch between testing and development. You can also be sure that your test suite is testing the exact versions of plugins and platforms that your app is using.
Use your existing Cordova app, or create a new one.
Plugins bundle their tests using a nested plugin in a
/tests directory. Here are a few examples how install both:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device
cordova plugin add plugins/cordova-plugin-device/tests
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device-motion
cordova plugin add plugins/cordova-plugin-device-motion/tests
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-geolocation
cordova plugin add plugins/cordova-plugin-geolocation/tests
To install the plugin from
master on GitHub instead of npm, replace e.g.
cordova-plugin-device with
https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-device.git
Follow the docs for Setting up the test harness.
Add a directory named
tests to the root of your plugin. Within this directory, create a nested
plugin.xml for the tests plugin. It should have a plugin id with the form
pluginid-tests (e.g. the
cordova-plugin-device plugin has the nested id
cordova-plugin-device-tests) and should contain a
<js-module> named
tests. E.g:
<js-module src="tests/tests.js" name="tests">
</js-module>
For example, the
cordova-plugin-device plugin has this nested
plugin.xml.
Create a
package.json inside your project's
tests/ folder. Plugins require a
package.json now and tests are considered their own plugins. The latest version of the tools ensure to run
npm install on any plugin added to a project and pull in any dependencies. Therefore, plugin authors can now put npm dependencies around their tests into the
package.json file.
For example, the
cordova-plugin-device plugin contains a
package.json.
The
cordova-plugin-test-framework plugin will automatically find all
tests modules across all plugins for which the nested tests plugin is installed.
Export a function named
defineAutoTests, which defines your auto-tests when run. Use the
jasmine-2.9 format. E.g.:
exports.defineAutoTests = function() {
describe('awesome tests', function() {
it('do something sync', function() {
expect(1).toBe(1);
...
});
it('do something async using callbacks', function(done) {
setTimeout(function() {
expect(1).toBe(1);
...
done();
}, 100);
});
it("do something async using promises", function() {
return soon().then(function() {
value++;
expect(value).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
it("do something async using async/await", async function() {
await soon();
value++;
expect(value).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
describe('more awesome tests', function() {
...
});
};
Note: Your tests will automatically be labeled with your plugin id, so do not prefix your test descriptions.
Export a function named
defineManualTests, which defines your manual-tests when run. Manual tests do not any test runner, and success/failure results are not officially reported in any standard way. Instead, create buttons to run arbitrary javascript when clicked, and display output to user using
console or by manipulating a provided DOM element. E.g.:
exports.defineManualTests = function(contentEl, createActionButton) {
createActionButton('Simple Test', function() {
console.log(JSON.stringify(foo, null, '\t'));
});
createActionButton('Complex Test', function() {
contentEl.innerHTML = ...;
});
};
Make sure to document the expected outcome.
Note: Your tests will automatically be labeled with your plugin id, so do not prefix your test descriptions.
See:
cordova-plugin-device tests.
Use your existing Cordova app, or create a new one.
Add this plugin:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-test-framework
// or
cordova plugin add https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-test-framework.git
Change the start page in
config.xml with
<content src="cdvtests/index.html" /> or add a link to
cdvtests/index.html from within your app.
Thats it!
Q: Should I add
cordova-plugin-test-framework as a
<dependency> of my plugin?
Q: What do I do if my plugin tests must have very large assets?
Q: Should I ship my app with the test framework plugin installed?
cdvtests/index.html) from a help section of your app, to give end users a way to run your test suite out in the feild. That may help diagnose causes of issues within your app. Maybe.