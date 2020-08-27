Cordova Plugin Test Framework

The cordova-plugin-test-framework plugin allows plugin authors to add tests (manual and automated) to their plugins. To achieve this it

Tests run directly inside existing Cordova projects, so you can rapidly switch between testing and development. You can also be sure that your test suite is testing the exact versions of plugins and platforms that your app is using.

TLDR; Try it

Use your existing Cordova app, or create a new one. Plugins bundle their tests using a nested plugin in a /tests directory. Here are a few examples how install both: cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device cordova plugin add plugins/cordova-plugin-device/tests cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device-motion cordova plugin add plugins/cordova-plugin-device-motion/tests cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-geolocation cordova plugin add plugins/cordova-plugin-geolocation/tests To install the plugin from master on GitHub instead of npm, replace e.g. cordova-plugin-device with https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-device.git Follow the docs for Setting up the test harness.

Writing Plugin Tests

Where do tests live?

Add a directory named tests to the root of your plugin. Within this directory, create a nested plugin.xml for the tests plugin. It should have a plugin id with the form pluginid-tests (e.g. the cordova-plugin-device plugin has the nested id cordova-plugin-device-tests ) and should contain a <js-module> named tests . E.g:

< js-module src = "tests/tests.js" name = "tests" > </ js-module >

For example, the cordova-plugin-device plugin has this nested plugin.xml .

Create a package.json inside your project's tests/ folder. Plugins require a package.json now and tests are considered their own plugins. The latest version of the tools ensure to run npm install on any plugin added to a project and pull in any dependencies. Therefore, plugin authors can now put npm dependencies around their tests into the package.json file.

For example, the cordova-plugin-device plugin contains a package.json .

The cordova-plugin-test-framework plugin will automatically find all tests modules across all plugins for which the nested tests plugin is installed.

Defining Auto Tests

Export a function named defineAutoTests , which defines your auto-tests when run. Use the jasmine-2.9 format. E.g.:

exports.defineAutoTests = function ( ) { describe( 'awesome tests' , function ( ) { it( 'do something sync' , function ( ) { expect( 1 ).toBe( 1 ); ... }); it( 'do something async using callbacks' , function ( done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { expect( 1 ).toBe( 1 ); ... done(); }, 100 ); }); it( "do something async using promises" , function ( ) { return soon().then( function ( ) { value++; expect(value).toBeGreaterThan( 0 ); }); }); it( "do something async using async/await" , async function ( ) { await soon(); value++; expect(value).toBeGreaterThan( 0 ); }); }); describe( 'more awesome tests' , function ( ) { ... }); };

Note: Your tests will automatically be labeled with your plugin id, so do not prefix your test descriptions.

Defining Manual Tests

Export a function named defineManualTests , which defines your manual-tests when run. Manual tests do not any test runner, and success/failure results are not officially reported in any standard way. Instead, create buttons to run arbitrary javascript when clicked, and display output to user using console or by manipulating a provided DOM element. E.g.:

exports.defineManualTests = function ( contentEl, createActionButton ) { createActionButton( 'Simple Test' , function ( ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(foo, null , '\t' )); }); createActionButton( 'Complex Test' , function ( ) { contentEl.innerHTML = ...; }); };

Make sure to document the expected outcome.

Note: Your tests will automatically be labeled with your plugin id, so do not prefix your test descriptions.

Example

See: cordova-plugin-device tests.

Running Plugin Tests

Use your existing Cordova app, or create a new one. Add this plugin: cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-test-framework cordova plugin add https: Change the start page in config.xml with <content src="cdvtests/index.html" /> or add a link to cdvtests/index.html from within your app. Thats it!

