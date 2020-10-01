This repository is not actively maintained and full functionality is not guaranteed. Developing Cordova plugins is no longer a priority. Check this Capacitor Stripe plugin repo for a maintained alternative. This repo will be updated eventually by porting over the Capacitor plugin code. PRs are welcome.

Cordova Stripe Plugin

A Cordova plugin that lets you use Stripe Native SDKs for Android, iOS and Browser.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-stripe

Usage

First we need to set our publishable key. This can be your test or live key.

cordova.plugins.stripe.setPublishableKey( 'pk_test_MyPublishableKey' );

Now we can create a credit card token to send to our backend.

var card = { number : '4242424242424242' , expMonth : 12 , expYear : 2020 , cvc : '220' , name : 'John Smith' , address_line1 : '123 Some Street' , address_line2 : 'Suite #220' , address_city : 'Toronto' , address_state : 'Ontario' , address_country : 'Canada' , postalCode : 'L5L5L5' , currency : 'CAD' }; function onSuccess ( tokenId ) { console .log( 'Got card token!' , tokenId); } function onError ( errorMessage ) { console .log( 'Error getting card token' , errorMessage); } cordova.plugins.stripe.createCardToken(card, onSuccess, onError); var bankAccount = { routing_number : '11000000' , account_number : '000123456789' , account_holder_name : 'John Smith' , account_holder_type : 'individual' , currency : 'CAD' , country : 'CA' }; cordova.plugins.stripe.createBankAccountToken(bankAccount, onSuccess, onError);

Once you have the token, you can now send it to your backend so you can charge the customer later on.

API Reference

stripe

Set publishable key

Kind: static method of stripe

Param Type Description key string Publishable key [success] function Success callback [error] function Error callback

Create a credit card token

Kind: static method of stripe

Param Type Description creditCard CreditCardTokenParams Credit card information success function Success callback error function Error callback

Create a bank account token

Kind: static method of stripe

Param Type Description bankAccount BankAccountTokenParams Bank account information success function Success callback error function Error callback

Validates card number

Kind: static method of stripe

Param Type Description cardNumber String Credit card number success function Success callback that will be called if card number is valid error function Error callback that will be called if card number is invalid

Validates the expiry date of a card

Kind: static method of stripe

Param Type Description expMonth number Expiry month expYear number Expiry year success function error function

Validates a CVC of a card

Kind: static method of stripe

Param Type Description cvc string CVC/CVV success function error function

Example

function onSuccess ( ) { console .log( 'isValid' ); } function onError ( ) { console .log( 'invalid' ); } cordova.plugin.stripe.validateCVC( '424' , onSuccess, onError);

Gets a card type from a card number

Kind: static method of stripe

Param Type Description cardNumber string Credit card number success function error function

Example

cordova.plugins.stripe.getCardType( '4242424242424242' , function ( cardType ) { console .log(cardType); });

stripe.CreditCardTokenParams : Object

Parameters to create a credit card token

Kind: static typedef of stripe

Properties

Name Type Description number string Card number expMonth number Expiry month expYear number Expiry year cvc string CVC/CVV name string Cardholder name address_line1 string Address line 1 address_line2 string Address line 2 address_city string Address line 2 address_state string State/Province address_country string Country postalCode string Postal/Zip code currency string 3-letter code for currency

stripe.BankAccountTokenParams : object

Parameters to create a bank account token

Kind: static typedef of stripe

Properties

Name Type Description routing_number string Routing number account_number string Account number currency string Currency code. Example: CAD . country string Country code. Example: CA . account_holder_name string Account holder name account_holder_type string Account holder type. This can be individual or company .

Tests

To test this plugin with cordova-plugin-test-framework , run the following command to install the tests:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/zyramedia/cordova-plugin-stripe#:/tests

Browser support

This plugin provides browser platform support. Method names and signatures match the API above. The plugin will automatically inject Stripe.js script into the web page when initialized.

Thanks to klirix for submitting a PR for the browser platform.







Contribution

Having an issue ? or looking for support? Open an issue and we will get you the help you need.

? or looking for support? Open an issue and we will get you the help you need. Got a new feature or a bug fix? Fork the repo, make your changes, and submit a pull request.

Support this project

If you find this project useful, please star the repo to let people know that it's reliable. Also, share it with friends and colleagues that might find this useful as well. Thank you 😄