This repository is not actively maintained and full functionality is not guaranteed.
Developing Cordova plugins is no longer a priority.
Check this Capacitor Stripe plugin repo for a maintained alternative.
This repo will be updated eventually by porting over the Capacitor plugin code. PRs are welcome.
A Cordova plugin that lets you use Stripe Native SDKs for Android, iOS and Browser.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-stripe
First we need to set our publishable key. This can be your test or live key.
cordova.plugins.stripe.setPublishableKey('pk_test_MyPublishableKey');
Now we can create a credit card token to send to our backend.
var card = {
number: '4242424242424242', // 16-digit credit card number
expMonth: 12, // expiry month
expYear: 2020, // expiry year
cvc: '220', // CVC / CCV
name: 'John Smith', // card holder name (optional)
address_line1: '123 Some Street', // address line 1 (optional)
address_line2: 'Suite #220', // address line 2 (optional)
address_city: 'Toronto', // city (optional)
address_state: 'Ontario', // state/province (optional)
address_country: 'Canada', // country (optional)
postalCode: 'L5L5L5', // Postal Code / Zip Code (optional)
currency: 'CAD' // Three-letter ISO currency code (optional)
};
function onSuccess(tokenId) {
console.log('Got card token!', tokenId);
}
function onError(errorMessage) {
console.log('Error getting card token', errorMessage);
}
cordova.plugins.stripe.createCardToken(card, onSuccess, onError);
// bank account example
var bankAccount = {
routing_number: '11000000',
account_number: '000123456789',
account_holder_name: 'John Smith', // optional
account_holder_type: 'individual', // optional
currency: 'CAD',
country: 'CA'
};
cordova.plugins.stripe.createBankAccountToken(bankAccount, onSuccess, onError);
Once you have the token, you can now send it to your backend so you can charge the customer later on.
Set publishable key
Kind: static method of
stripe
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|Publishable key
|[success]
function
|Success callback
|[error]
function
|Error callback
Create a credit card token
Kind: static method of
stripe
|Param
|Type
|Description
|creditCard
CreditCardTokenParams
|Credit card information
|success
function
|Success callback
|error
function
|Error callback
Create a bank account token
Kind: static method of
stripe
|Param
|Type
|Description
|bankAccount
BankAccountTokenParams
|Bank account information
|success
function
|Success callback
|error
function
|Error callback
Validates card number
Kind: static method of
stripe
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cardNumber
String
|Credit card number
|success
function
|Success callback that will be called if card number is valid
|error
function
|Error callback that will be called if card number is invalid
Validates the expiry date of a card
Kind: static method of
stripe
|Param
|Type
|Description
|expMonth
number
|Expiry month
|expYear
number
|Expiry year
|success
function
|error
function
Validates a CVC of a card
Kind: static method of
stripe
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cvc
string
|CVC/CVV
|success
function
|error
function
Example
function onSuccess() {
console.log('isValid');
}
function onError() {
console.log('invalid');
}
cordova.plugin.stripe.validateCVC('424', onSuccess, onError);
Gets a card type from a card number
Kind: static method of
stripe
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cardNumber
string
|Credit card number
|success
function
|error
function
Example
cordova.plugins.stripe.getCardType('4242424242424242', function(cardType) {
console.log(cardType); // visa
});
Parameters to create a credit card token
Kind: static typedef of
stripe
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|number
string
|Card number
|expMonth
number
|Expiry month
|expYear
number
|Expiry year
|cvc
string
|CVC/CVV
|name
string
|Cardholder name
|address_line1
string
|Address line 1
|address_line2
string
|Address line 2
|address_city
string
|Address line 2
|address_state
string
|State/Province
|address_country
string
|Country
|postalCode
string
|Postal/Zip code
|currency
string
|3-letter code for currency
object
Parameters to create a bank account token
Kind: static typedef of
stripe
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|routing_number
string
|Routing number
|account_number
string
|Account number
|currency
string
|Currency code. Example:
CAD.
|country
string
|Country code. Example:
CA.
|account_holder_name
string
|Account holder name
|account_holder_type
string
|Account holder type. This can be
individual or
company.
To test this plugin with
cordova-plugin-test-framework, run the following command to install the tests:
cordova plugin add https://github.com/zyramedia/cordova-plugin-stripe#:/tests
This plugin provides browser platform support. Method names and signatures match the API above. The plugin will automatically inject Stripe.js script into the web page when initialized.
Thanks to klirix for submitting a PR for the browser platform.
If you find this project useful, please star the repo to let people know that it's reliable. Also, share it with friends and colleagues that might find this useful as well. Thank you 😄