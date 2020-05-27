Cordova Streaming Media plugin

For iOS and Android, by Nicholas Hutchind

Description

This plugin allows you to stream audio and video in a fullscreen, native player on iOS and Android.

1.0.0 Works with Cordova 3.x

1.0.1+ Works with Cordova >= 4.0

Message from the maintainer:

I no longer contribute to Cordova or Ionic full time. If your org needs work on this plugin please consider funding it and hiring me for improvements or otherwise consider donating your time and submitting a PR for whatever you need fixed. My contact info can be found here.

Installation

cordova plugin add https://github.com/nchutchind/cordova-plugin-streaming-media

iOS specifics

Uses the AVPlayerViewController

Tested on iOS 12 or later

Android specifics

Uses VideoView and MediaPlayer.

Creates two activities in your AndroidManifest.xml file.

Tested on Android 4.0+

Usage

var videoUrl = STREAMING_VIDEO_URL; window .plugins.streamingMedia.playVideo(videoUrl); var options = { successCallback : function ( ) { console .log( "Video was closed without error." ); }, errorCallback : function ( errMsg ) { console .log( "Error! " + errMsg); }, orientation : 'landscape' , shouldAutoClose : true , controls : true }; window .plugins.streamingMedia.playVideo(videoUrl, options); var audioUrl = STREAMING_AUDIO_URL; window .plugins.streamingMedia.playAudio(audioUrl); var options = { bgColor : "#FFFFFF" , bgImage : "<SWEET_BACKGROUND_IMAGE>" , bgImageScale : "fit" , initFullscreen : false , keepAwake : false , successCallback : function ( ) { console .log( "Player closed without error." ); }, errorCallback : function ( errMsg ) { console .log( "Error! " + errMsg); } }; window .plugins.streamingMedia.playAudio(audioUrl, options); window .plugins.streamingMedia.stopAudio(); window .plugins.streamingMedia.pauseAudio(); window .plugins.streamingMedia.resumeAudio();

Special Thanks

Michael Robinson (@faceleg)

Timothy Shamilov (@shamilovtim)