For iOS and Android, by Nicholas Hutchind
This plugin allows you to stream audio and video in a fullscreen, native player on iOS and Android.
I no longer contribute to Cordova or Ionic full time. If your org needs work on this plugin please consider funding it and hiring me for improvements or otherwise consider donating your time and submitting a PR for whatever you need fixed. My contact info can be found here.
cordova plugin add https://github.com/nchutchind/cordova-plugin-streaming-media
var videoUrl = STREAMING_VIDEO_URL;
// Just play a video
window.plugins.streamingMedia.playVideo(videoUrl);
// Play a video with callbacks
var options = {
successCallback: function() {
console.log("Video was closed without error.");
},
errorCallback: function(errMsg) {
console.log("Error! " + errMsg);
},
orientation: 'landscape',
shouldAutoClose: true, // true(default)/false
controls: true // true(default)/false. Used to hide controls on fullscreen
};
window.plugins.streamingMedia.playVideo(videoUrl, options);
var audioUrl = STREAMING_AUDIO_URL;
// Play an audio file (not recommended, since the screen will be plain black)
window.plugins.streamingMedia.playAudio(audioUrl);
// Play an audio file with options (all options optional)
var options = {
bgColor: "#FFFFFF",
bgImage: "<SWEET_BACKGROUND_IMAGE>",
bgImageScale: "fit", // other valid values: "stretch", "aspectStretch"
initFullscreen: false, // true is default. iOS only.
keepAwake: false, // prevents device from sleeping. true is default. Android only.
successCallback: function() {
console.log("Player closed without error.");
},
errorCallback: function(errMsg) {
console.log("Error! " + errMsg);
}
};
window.plugins.streamingMedia.playAudio(audioUrl, options);
// Stop current audio
window.plugins.streamingMedia.stopAudio();
// Pause current audio (iOS only)
window.plugins.streamingMedia.pauseAudio();
// Resume current audio (iOS only)
window.plugins.streamingMedia.resumeAudio();