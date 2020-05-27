openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cps

cordova-plugin-streaming-media

by Nicholas Hutchind
2.3.0 (see all)

Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

390

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Cordova Video Player, Cordova Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Performant

Readme

Cordova Streaming Media plugin

For iOS and Android, by Nicholas Hutchind

Description

This plugin allows you to stream audio and video in a fullscreen, native player on iOS and Android.

  • 1.0.0 Works with Cordova 3.x
  • 1.0.1+ Works with Cordova >= 4.0

Message from the maintainer:

I no longer contribute to Cordova or Ionic full time. If your org needs work on this plugin please consider funding it and hiring me for improvements or otherwise consider donating your time and submitting a PR for whatever you need fixed. My contact info can be found here.

Installation

cordova plugin add https://github.com/nchutchind/cordova-plugin-streaming-media

iOS specifics

  • Uses the AVPlayerViewController
  • Tested on iOS 12 or later

Android specifics

  • Uses VideoView and MediaPlayer.
  • Creates two activities in your AndroidManifest.xml file.
  • Tested on Android 4.0+

Usage

  var videoUrl = STREAMING_VIDEO_URL;

  // Just play a video
  window.plugins.streamingMedia.playVideo(videoUrl);

  // Play a video with callbacks
  var options = {
    successCallback: function() {
      console.log("Video was closed without error.");
    },
    errorCallback: function(errMsg) {
      console.log("Error! " + errMsg);
    },
    orientation: 'landscape',
    shouldAutoClose: true,  // true(default)/false
    controls: true // true(default)/false. Used to hide controls on fullscreen
  };
  window.plugins.streamingMedia.playVideo(videoUrl, options);


  var audioUrl = STREAMING_AUDIO_URL;

  // Play an audio file (not recommended, since the screen will be plain black)
  window.plugins.streamingMedia.playAudio(audioUrl);

  // Play an audio file with options (all options optional)
  var options = {
    bgColor: "#FFFFFF",
    bgImage: "<SWEET_BACKGROUND_IMAGE>",
    bgImageScale: "fit", // other valid values: "stretch", "aspectStretch"
    initFullscreen: false, // true is default. iOS only.
    keepAwake: false, // prevents device from sleeping. true is default. Android only.
    successCallback: function() {
      console.log("Player closed without error.");
    },
    errorCallback: function(errMsg) {
      console.log("Error! " + errMsg);
    }
  };
  window.plugins.streamingMedia.playAudio(audioUrl, options);

  // Stop current audio
  window.plugins.streamingMedia.stopAudio();

  // Pause current audio (iOS only)
  window.plugins.streamingMedia.pauseAudio();

  // Resume current audio (iOS only)
  window.plugins.streamingMedia.resumeAudio();

Special Thanks

Michael Robinson (@faceleg)

Timothy Shamilov (@shamilovtim)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Paul Natan1 Rating0 Reviews
June 22, 2020
Performant

Alternatives

cpy
cordova-plugin-youtube-video-playerPlay Youtube Videos in a native Video Player on Android & iOS
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
448
cpe
cordova-plugin-exoplayerMedia player plugin for Cordova that uses Google's ExoPlayer
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
11
cpv
cordova-plugin-video-playerA Codova plugin to play video with the native MediaPlayer on Android devices.
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
62
cpa
cordova-plugin-adnotam-video-playerA Cordova plugin that simply allows you to immediately play a video in fullscreen mode.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
cpv
cordova-plugin-video-player-inlineA Codova plugin to play video with the native MediaPlayer on Android devices.
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
4
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial