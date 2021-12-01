title: Statusbar

description: Control the device status bar.

The StatusBar object provides some functions to customize the iOS and Android StatusBar.

Installation

This installation method requires cordova 5.0+

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-statusbar

It is also possible to install via repo url directly ( unstable )

cordova plugin add https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-statusbar.git

Preferences

StatusBarOverlaysWebView (boolean, defaults to true). Make the statusbar overlay or not overlay the WebView at startup. <preference name ="StatusBarOverlaysWebView" value ="true" /> Android Quirks Only supported on Android 5 or later. Earlier versions will ignore this preference.

StatusBarBackgroundColor (color hex string, no default value). Set the background color of the statusbar by a hex string (#RRGGBB) at startup. If this value is not set, the background color will be transparent. If StatusBarOverlaysWebView is set to true, then a 8 digit hex (#AARRGGBB) string can optionally be used to define the transparency. <preference name ="StatusBarBackgroundColor" value ="#000000" />

StatusBarStyle (status bar style, defaults to lightcontent). Set the status bar style (e.g. text color). Available options: default , lightcontent . blacktranslucent and blackopaque are also available, but deprecated , will be removed in next major release, use lightcontent instead. <preference name ="StatusBarStyle" value ="lightcontent" />

StatusBarDefaultScrollToTop (boolean, defaults to false). On iOS, allows the Cordova WebView to use default scroll-to-top behavior. Defaults to false so you can listen to the "statusTap" event (described below) and customize the behavior instead. <preference name ="StatusBarDefaultScrollToTop" value ="false" />

Android Quirks

The Android 5+ guidelines specify using a different color for the statusbar than your main app color (unlike the uniform statusbar color of many iOS apps), so you may want to set the statusbar color at runtime instead via StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString or StatusBar.backgroundColorByName . One way to do that would be:

if (cordova.platformId == 'android' ) { StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString( "#333" ); }

It is also possible to make the status bar semi-transparent. Android uses hexadecimal ARGB values, which are formatted as #AARRGGBB. That first pair of letters, the AA, represent the alpha channel. You must convert your decimal opacity values to a hexadecimal value. You can read more about it here.

For example, a black status bar with 20% opacity:

if (cordova.platformId == 'android' ) { StatusBar.overlaysWebView( true ); StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString( '#33000000' ); }

iOS Quirks

Starting with iOS 11 you must include viewport-fit=cover in your viewport meta tag if you want the status bar to overlay the webview:

< meta name = "viewport" content = "initial-scale=1, width=device-width, viewport-fit=cover" >

Hiding at startup

During runtime you can use the StatusBar.hide function below, but if you want the StatusBar to be hidden at app startup on iOS, you must modify your app's Info.plist file.

Add/edit these two attributes if not present. Set "Status bar is initially hidden" to "YES" and set "View controller-based status bar appearance" to "NO". If you edit it manually without Xcode, the keys and values are:

< key > UIStatusBarHidden </ key > < true /> < key > UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance </ key > < false />

Methods

This plugin defines global StatusBar object.

Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the deviceready event.

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { console .log(StatusBar); }

StatusBar.overlaysWebView

StatusBar.styleDefault

StatusBar.styleLightContent

StatusBar.styleBlackTranslucent

StatusBar.styleBlackOpaque

StatusBar.backgroundColorByName

StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString

StatusBar.hide

StatusBar.show

Properties

StatusBar.isVisible

Events

statusTap

Make the statusbar overlay or not overlay the WebView.

StatusBar.overlaysWebView( true );

Description

Set to true to make the statusbar overlay on top of your app. Ensure that you adjust your styling accordingly so that your app's title bar or content is not covered. Set to false to make the statusbar solid and not overlay your app. You can then set the style and background color to suit using the other functions.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android 5+

Quick Example

StatusBar.overlaysWebView( true ); StatusBar.overlaysWebView( false );

Use the default statusbar (dark text, for light backgrounds).

StatusBar .styleDefault ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android 6+

Windows

Use the lightContent statusbar (light text, for dark backgrounds).

StatusBar .styleLightContent ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android 6+

Windows

Note: styleBlackTranslucent is deprecated and will be removed in next major release, use styleLightContent instead.

Use the blackTranslucent statusbar (light text, for dark backgrounds).

StatusBar .styleBlackTranslucent ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android 6+

Windows

Note: styleBlackOpaque is deprecated and will be removed in next major release, use styleLightContent instead.

Use the blackOpaque statusbar (light text, for dark backgrounds).

StatusBar .styleBlackOpaque ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android 6+

Windows

On iOS, when you set StatusBar.overlaysWebView to false, you can set the background color of the statusbar by color name.

StatusBar .backgroundColorByName ( "red" );

Supported color names are:

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android 5+

Windows

Sets the background color of the statusbar by a hex string.

StatusBar .backgroundColorByHexString (" #C0C0C0 ");

CSS shorthand properties are also supported.

StatusBar .backgroundColorByHexString ( "#333" ); StatusBar .backgroundColorByHexString ( "#FAB" );

On iOS, when you set StatusBar.overlaysWebView to false, you can set the background color of the statusbar by a hex string (#RRGGBB).

On Android, when StatusBar.overlaysWebView is true, and on WP7&8, you can also specify values as #AARRGGBB, where AA is an alpha value.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android 5+

Windows

Hide the statusbar.

StatusBar .hide ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Windows

Shows the statusbar.

StatusBar .show ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Windows

Read this property to see if the statusbar is visible or not.

if (StatusBar.isVisible) { }

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Windows

statusTap

Listen for this event to know if the statusbar was tapped.

window .addEventListener( 'statusTap' , function ( ) { });

Supported Platforms