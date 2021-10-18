title: Splashscreen
This plugin displays and hides a splash screen while your web application is launching. Using its methods you can also show and hide the splash screen manually.
// npm hosted (new) id
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-splashscreen
// you may also install directly from this repo
cordova plugin add https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-splashscreen.git
cordova-ios@5 or earlier, use
cordova-plugin-splashscreen@5
cordova-ios@6 or later, use
cordova-plugin-splashscreen@6. If developing exclusively for the iOS platform, this plugin can be uninstalled.
cordova-windows version >= 4.4.0 is required)
In the top-level
config.xml file (not the one in
platforms), add configuration elements like those specified here.
The value of the "src" attribute is relative to the project root directory and NOT to the
www directory (see
Directory structure below). You can name the source image file whatever you like. The internal name in the application is automatically determined by Cordova.
Directory structure:
projectRoot
hooks
platforms
plugins
www
css
img
js
res
screen
android
ios
windows
<platform name="android">
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-hdpi.png" density="land-hdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-ldpi.png" density="land-ldpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-mdpi.png" density="land-mdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-xhdpi.png" density="land-xhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-xxhdpi.png" density="land-xxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-xxxhdpi.png" density="land-xxxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-hdpi.png" density="port-hdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-ldpi.png" density="port-ldpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-mdpi.png" density="port-mdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xhdpi.png" density="port-xhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xxhdpi.png" density="port-xxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xxxhdpi.png" density="port-xxxhdpi" />
</platform>
<platform name="ios">
<!-- Storyboard (supports all devices):
-- Note: images are determined by scale, idiom, and size traits. The following
-- are suggested based on current device form factors -->
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comcom.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anyany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anycom.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~comany.png" />
</platform>
<!-- Configuration using MRT concept (Recommended, see "Windows-specific information" section for details): -->
<platform name="windows">
<splash src="res/screen/windows/splashscreen.png" target="SplashScreen"/>
<splash src="res/screen/windows/splashscreenphone.png" target="SplashScreenPhone"/>
</platform>
<!-- Configuration using image size: -->
<!--<platform name="windows">
<splash src="res/screen/windows/splashscreen.png" width="620" height="300"/>
<splash src="res/screen/windows/splashscreenphone.png" width="1152" height="1920"/>
</platform>-->
<preference name="SplashScreenDelay" value="10000" />
To effectively create your Android SplashScreen assets, it is important to understand the idiom and sizes used for the assets.
Android defined its assets by the image's layout and
density.
land short for landscape mode
port short for portrait mode
density
The image's density refers to the number of pixels per square inch. Android, interchangeably refers to this as DPI.
Not all devices have the same pixel size so it is important to create images for all DPI to ensure that the quality of the image for each device is great.
If not all DPI images are considered, some devices might not show a SplashScreen or will use an incorrect DPI image that can result in a blurry scaled image.
|size
|portrait
|landscape
|ldpi
|200x320
|320x200
|mdpi
|320x480
|480x320
|hdpi
|480x800
|800x480
|xhdpi
|720x1280
|1280x720
|xxhdpi
|960x1600
|1600x960
|xxxhdpi
|1280x1920
|1920x1280
You can optionally provide an extra SplashScreen image to be used in dark/night mode when enabled on supported devices.
To do this, add the
-night keyword in between the layout and size keywords of the image's
density attribute value. E.g.:
land-night-hdpi
For more examples, please see the Example Configuration section.
<platform name="android">
<!-- Default
Note: You should specify default resources for each density.
-- For instance, if the device(hdpi) is in landscape orientation and [density="land-hdpi"]
-- does not exists, [density="hdpi"] will be selected
If you do not declare this you will get MissingDefaultResource lint check errors.
-->
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-hdpi.png" density="hdpi"/>
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-ldpi.png" density="ldpi"/>
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-mdpi.png" density="mdpi"/>
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xhdpi.png" density="xhdpi"/>
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xxhdpi.png" density="xxhdpi"/>
<!-- Landscape -->
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-hdpi.png" density="land-hdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-ldpi.png" density="land-ldpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-mdpi.png" density="land-mdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-xhdpi.png" density="land-xhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-xxhdpi.png" density="land-xxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-xxxhdpi.png" density="land-xxxhdpi" />
<!-- Portrait -->
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-hdpi.png" density="port-hdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-ldpi.png" density="port-ldpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-mdpi.png" density="port-mdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xhdpi.png" density="port-xhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xxhdpi.png" density="port-xxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-xxxhdpi.png" density="port-xxxhdpi" />
<!-- Dark Mode -->
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-night-hdpi.png" density="land-night-hdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-night-ldpi.png" density="land-night-ldpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-night-mdpi.png" density="land-night-mdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-night-xhdpi.png" density="land-night-xhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-night-xxhdpi.png" density="land-night-xxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-night-xxxhdpi.png" density="land-night-xxxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-night-hdpi.png" density="port-night-hdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-night-ldpi.png" density="port-night-ldpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-night-mdpi.png" density="port-night-mdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-night-xhdpi.png" density="port-night-xhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-night-xxhdpi.png" density="port-night-xxhdpi" />
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-port-night-xxxhdpi.png" density="port-night-xxxhdpi" />
</platform>
Launch storyboard images are sized based on scale, idiom, and size classes. It supports all devices, and can be used with split-screen/slide-over multitasking.
There is no official support for providing a native-resolution launch image for the iPad Pro 12.9 or for providing launch images that work with split-screen multitasking or slide-over.
Note: Since iOS 11, for iPhone X devices and greater (with notch screen), make sure to add
viewport-fit=cover to the viewport meta tag in your
index.html file to display the app correctly like so:
<meta name="viewport" content="user-scalable=no, initial-scale=1, width=device-width, viewport-fit=cover"> and make some modification to your app style by adding:
padding: env(safe-area-inset-top) to your
index.css file to avoid the unsafe areas behind notches in the screen.
To support newer form factors and split-screen/slide-over multitasking, launch storyboard images are used.
The key to designing a launch storyboard image is understanding that the edges of the image will almost certainly be cropped. Therefore, one should not place any important information near the edges of any images provided to the launch storyboard. Only the center is a safe area, and this all but guarantees that following Apple's advice of presenting an unpopulated user interface will not work well.
Instead, the following tips should enable you to create a launch image that works across a multitude of form factors, viewports, and orientations:
Important graphics (logos, icons, titles) should be centered. The safe bounding region will vary, so you will need to test to ensure that the important graphics are never cropped. Better yet, don't supply any important graphics in the first place.
Use a simple color wash. If you use two colors, you'll want one color to fill the top half of the image, and the second to fill the bottom half. If you use a gradient, you'll probably want to ensure that the middle of the gradient lines up with the center of the image.
Don't worry about pixel perfection -- because the images are scaled, there's almost no chance the images will be perfectly fit to the pixel grid. Since all supported iOS devices use retina screens, users will be hard pressed to notice it anyway.
It is important to understand the concept of scale, idiom, and size class traits in order to use launch storyboard images effectively. Of the images supplied to the launch storyboard, iOS will choose the image that best matches the device and viewport and render that image. It is possible to supply only one launch image if so desired, but it is also possible to fine-tune the displayed launch image based on traits. When fine-tuning, one can ignore traits that aren't targeted or supported by the app.
|scale
|devices
|1x
|All non-retina devices
|2x
|Most retina devices
|3x
|iPhone 6+/6s+,7s+
In general, you'll want to supply 2x and 3x images. Cordova only supports retina devices now, so there's no point in supplying 1x images.
|idiom
|devices
|ipad
|All iPads
|iphone
|All iPhones and iPod Touches
|universal
|All devices
You only need to provide universal images unless you need to fine-tune for a specific device idiom.
There are two size classes applies to both screen axes. Narrow viewports are considered to be the "compact" size class, and remaining viewports are considered "regular". When supplying images to Xcode, however, one must choose between "any & compact" and "any & regular". To stay consistent with the native terminology, this feature will match based on "any" and "compact".
any will match regular-sized viewports.
Note: this feature uses
com as an abbreviation for "compact" classes.
The following classes are supported by this feature:
|width
|height
|orientation
|any
|any
|any
|com
|any
|portrait
|any
|com
|landscape (wide)
|com
|com
|landscape (narrow)
To see the complete list of size classes associated with devices and viewports, see http://www.sizeclasses.com.
If your launch image is simple, you may be able to avoid creating a lot of different launch images and supply only one. The launch image needs to meet the following requirements:
Keep in mind that the image will be cropped, possibly quite severely, depending upon the viewport.
Once the image is created, you can include it in your project by adding the following to
config.xml:
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" />
Because only one image is provided, iOS will utilize it in every context.
If a single launch image won't meet your needs, you will probably need to supply at least six images, if not more. Furthermore, keep in mind that it will not be possible to fine tune the image to a specific device, but only to a device class, display factor, and viewport size.
If you don't need to target images to a specific idiom, you should create six images, as follows:
|scale
|idiom
|width
|height
|size
|filename
|2x*
|universal
|any
|any
|2732x2732
Default@2x~universal~anyany.png
|2x
|universal
|com
|any
|1278x2732
Default@2x~universal~comany.png
|2x
|universal
|com
|com
|1334x750
Default@2x~universal~comcom.png
|3x*
|universal
|any
|any
|2208x2208
Default@3x~universal~anyany.png
|3x
|universal
|any
|com
|2208x1242
Default@3x~universal~anycom.png
|3x
|universal
|com
|any
|1242x2208
Default@3x~universal~comany.png
* this image is required in order for iOS utilize the other images within this scale and idiom.
Note: If the 3x sizes look small too you, that's because there's only one device class that currently has a 3x density: the iPhone 6+/6s+/7+.
The above looks like the following snippet when present in
config.xml:
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comcom.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anyany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anycom.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~comany.png" />
Should one need to further fine tune based upon device idiom, one can do so. This might look like so:
|scale
|idiom
|width
|height
|size
|filename
|2x*
|iphone
|any
|any
|1334x1334
Default@2x~iphone~anyany.png
|2x
|iphone
|com
|any
|750x1334
Default@2x~iphone~comany.png
|2x
|iphone
|com
|com
|1334x750
Default@2x~iphone~comcom.png
|3x*
|iphone
|any
|any
|2208x2208
Default@3x~iphone~anyany.png
|3x
|iphone
|any
|com
|2208x1242
Default@3x~iphone~anycom.png
|3x
|iphone
|com
|any
|1242x2208
Default@3x~iphone~comany.png
|2x*
|ipad
|any
|any
|2732x2732
Default@2x~ipad~anyany.png
|2x
|ipad
|com
|any
|1278x2732
Default@2x~ipad~comany.png
* this image is required in order for iOS utilize the other images within this scale and idiom.
The above looks like the following in
config.xml:
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~iphone~anyany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~iphone~comany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~iphone~comcom.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~iphone~anyany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~iphone~anycom.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@3x~iphone~comany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~ipad~anyany.png" />
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~ipad~comany.png" />
Since Cordova-iOS@6.1.0, it is now possible to optionally specify different SplashScreen images to use when the app is running in dark mode. The luminosity of SplashScreen images can be defined in
config.xml using the
~dark and
~light suffixes.
<!-- Default image to be used for all modes -->
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" />
<!-- Image to use specifically for dark mode devices -->
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany~dark.png" />
<!-- Image to use specifically for light mode devices -->
<splash src="res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany~light.png" />
Note: This works since iOS 13. iOS 12 and below will use the default SplashScreen without a luminosity suffix specified.
App on target may not reflect changes to images Once you run the app on a target, iOS caches the launch image. Unfortunately, when you change the image, iOS does not invalidate the cache, which means you'll still see the old launch image. You should either: delete the app, or reset content & settings (simulator).
Simulator may not show expected images when launched from CLI When Xcode deploys to a specific simulator, it only copies the assets that match the simulator's characteristics. For example, if you try to run an app on the iPhone 6s Plus simulator, only @3x launch images are copied. When compiling from the CLI, however, the default is to assume an iPhone 5s, which means only @2x launch images are copied. Unless your launch images are markedly different, chances are good the difference would go unnoticed, but this does mean that the only accurate method of testing is to test on a physical device.
anyany must be provided for other variations to be used
If you don't provide an
anyany version of the launch image for a specific scale and idiom, the other variations (like
anycom,
comany, and
comcom) will ignored.
Splash screen images can be defined using the MRT concept.
If you specify
src="res/windows/splashscreen.png" the following files will be copied into the application's images folder:
res/windows/splashscreen.png |
res/windows/splashscreen.scale-100.png,
res/windows/splashscreen.scale-125.png, etc.
The following are supported:
|Scale, %
|Project
|Width
|Height
|Filename
|100
|Windows 10/8.1
|620
|300
splashscreen.png |
splashscreen.scale-100.png
|125
|Windows 10
|775
|375
splashscreen.scale-125.png
|150
|Windows 10
|930
|450
splashscreen.scale-150.png
|200
|Windows 10
|1240
|600
splashscreen.scale-200.png
|400
|Windows 10
|2480
|1200
splashscreen.scale-400.png
|140
|Windows 8.1
|868
|420
splashscreen.scale-140.png
|180
|Windows 8.1
|1116
|540
splashscreen.scale-180.png
|100
|Windows Phone 8.1
|480
|800
splashscreenphone.png |
splashscreenphone.scale-100.png
|140
|Windows Phone 8.1
|672
|1120
splashscreenphone.scale-140.png
|240
|Windows Phone 8.1
|1152
|1920
splashscreenphone.scale-240.png
Note: SplashScreens size for Windows 10 project should not exceed 200 KBytes.
Note: Supported formats are
.png,
.jpg,
.jpeg. Mixing of the extensions within a target is not supported. I.e. you can have
splashscreen.jpg and
splashscreenphone.png but not
splashscreen.scale-100.png,
splashscreen.scale-400.jpg.
Note: You may need to reopen Visual Studio solution after changing the images and doing a
cordova prepare for the changes to take effect.
AutoHideSplashScreen (boolean, default to
true). Indicates whether to hide splash screen automatically or not. The splash screen is hidden after the amount of time specified in the
SplashScreenDelay preference.
<preference name="AutoHideSplashScreen" value="true" />
SplashScreenDelay (number, default to 3000). Amount of time in milliseconds to wait before automatically hide splash screen.
<preference name="SplashScreenDelay" value="3000" />
This value used to be in seconds (but is now milliseconds) so values less than 30 will continue to be treated as seconds. (Consider this a deprecated patch that will disapear in some future version.)
To disable the splashscreen add the following preference to
config.xml:
<preference name="SplashScreenDelay" value="0"/>
Windows Quirk: You should disable the splashscreen in case you are updating the entire document body dynamically (f.e. with a SPA router) to avoid affecting UI/controls.
Note that you should also directly reference
WinJS/base.js in the page HTML in this case to avoid the issues with activation context (CB-11658).
iOS Quirk: to disable the splashscreen on
ios platform you should also add
<preference name="FadeSplashScreenDuration" value="0"/> to
config.xml.
FadeSplashScreen (boolean, defaults to
true): Set to
false to
prevent the splash screen from fading in and out when its display
state changes.
<preference name="FadeSplashScreen" value="false"/>
FadeSplashScreenDuration (float, defaults to
500): Specifies the
number of milliseconds for the splash screen fade effect to execute.
<preference name="FadeSplashScreenDuration" value="750"/>
Note:
FadeSplashScreenDuration is included into
SplashScreenDelay, for example if you have
<preference name="SplashScreenDelay" value="3000" /> and
<preference name="FadeSplashScreenDuration" value="1000"/> defined in
config.xml:
00:00 - splashscreen is shown
00:02 - fading has started
00:03 - splashscreen is hidden
Turning the fading off via
<preference name="FadeSplashScreen" value="false"/> technically means fading duration to be
0 so that in this example the overall splash screen delay will still be 3 seconds.
Note: This only applies to the application startup - you need to take the fading timeout into account when manually showing/hiding the splash screen in your application's code:
navigator.splashscreen.show();
window.setTimeout(function () {
navigator.splashscreen.hide();
}, splashDuration - fadeDuration);
ShowSplashScreenSpinner (boolean, defaults to
true): Set to
false
to hide the splash screen spinner.
<preference name="ShowSplashScreenSpinner" value="false"/>
Note: Does not work on Browser or Windows platforms.
In your
config.xml, you can add the following preferences:
<preference name="SplashMaintainAspectRatio" value="true|false" />
<preference name="SplashShowOnlyFirstTime" value="true|false" />
<preference name="SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value="white" />
SplashMaintainAspectRatio preference is optional. If set to
true, the splash screen drawable is not stretched to fit the full screen, but instead simply "covers" the screen, like CSS "background-size:cover". This is very useful when splash screen images cannot be distorted in any way, for example when they contain scenery or text. This setting works best with images that have large margins (safe areas) that can be safely cropped on screens with different aspect ratios.
The splash screen plugin reloads the splash screen whenever the orientation changes so that you can specify different splash screen images for portrait and landscape orientations.
SplashShowOnlyFirstTime preference is optional and defaults to
true. When set to
true the splash screen will only appear on application launch. However, if you plan to use
navigator.app.exitApp() to close the application and force the splash screen appear on the application's next launch, you should set this property to
false (this also applies to closing the application with the Back button).
SplashScreenSpinnerColor preference is also optional and is ignored when not set. Setting it to a valid color name or HEX color code will change the color of the spinner on Android 5.0+ devices.
You can use the following preferences in your
config.xml:
<platform name="browser">
<preference name="SplashScreen" value="/images/browser/splashscreen.jpg" /> <!-- defaults to "/img/logo.png" -->
<preference name="AutoHideSplashScreen" value="true" /> <!-- defaults to "true" -->
<preference name="SplashScreenDelay" value="3000" /> <!-- defaults to "3000" -->
<preference name="SplashScreenBackgroundColor" value="green" /> <!-- defaults to "#464646" -->
<preference name="ShowSplashScreen" value="false" /> <!-- defaults to "true" -->
<preference name="SplashScreenWidth" value="600" /> <!-- defaults to "170" -->
<preference name="SplashScreenHeight" value="300" /> <!-- defaults to "200" -->
</platform>
Note:
SplashScreen value should be absolute in order to work in a sub-page. The
SplashScreen value is used only for the browser platform. The value will be ignored for other platforms.
SplashScreenSpinnerColor (string, defaults to system accent color): hash, rgb notation or CSS color name.
<preference name="SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value="#242424"/>
<preference name="SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value="DarkRed"/>
<preference name="SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value="rgb(50,128,128)"/>
SplashScreenBackgroundColor (string, defaults to #464646): hex notation.
<preference name="SplashScreenBackgroundColor" value="0xFFFFFFFF"/>
Dismiss the splash screen.
navigator.splashscreen.hide();
The
config.xml file's
AutoHideSplashScreen setting must be
false. To delay hiding the splash screen for two seconds, add a
timer such as the following in the
deviceready event handler:
setTimeout(function() {
navigator.splashscreen.hide();
}, 2000);
Displays the splash screen.
navigator.splashscreen.show();
Your application cannot call
navigator.splashscreen.show() until the application has
started and the
deviceready event has fired. But since typically the splash
screen is meant to be visible before your application has started, that would seem to
defeat the purpose of the splash screen. Providing any parameters in
config.xml will automatically
show the splash screen immediately after your
application is launched and before it has fully started and received the
deviceready
event. For this reason, it is unlikely you will need to call
navigator.splashscreen.show() to make the splash
screen visible for application startup.