title: Splashscreen

description: Control the splash screen for your app.

This plugin displays and hides a splash screen while your web application is launching. Using its methods you can also show and hide the splash screen manually.

Installation

// npm hosted ( new ) id cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-splashscreen // you may also install directly from this repo cordova plugin add https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-splashscreen.git

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Note : iOS implementation has been moved to the core framework.

If using cordova-ios@5 or earlier, use cordova-plugin-splashscreen@5

If using cordova-ios@6 or later, use cordova-plugin-splashscreen@6 . If developing exclusively for the iOS platform, this plugin can be uninstalled.

: iOS implementation has been moved to the core framework. If using or earlier, use If using or later, use . If developing exclusively for the iOS platform, this plugin can be uninstalled. Windows ( cordova-windows version >= 4.4.0 is required)

Note : Extended splashscreen does not require the plugin on Windows (as opposed to Android and iOS) in case you don't use the plugin API, i.e. programmatic hide/show.

version >= 4.4.0 is required) : Extended splashscreen does not require the plugin on Windows (as opposed to Android and iOS) in case you don't use the plugin API, i.e. programmatic hide/show. Browser

Platform Splash Screen Image Configuration

Example Configuration

In the top-level config.xml file (not the one in platforms ), add configuration elements like those specified here.

The value of the "src" attribute is relative to the project root directory and NOT to the www directory (see Directory structure below). You can name the source image file whatever you like. The internal name in the application is automatically determined by Cordova.

Directory structure:

projectRoot hooks platforms plugins www css img js res screen android ios windows

< platform name = "android" > < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-hdpi.png" density = "land-hdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-ldpi.png" density = "land-ldpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-mdpi.png" density = "land-mdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-xhdpi.png" density = "land-xhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-xxhdpi.png" density = "land-xxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-xxxhdpi.png" density = "land-xxxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-hdpi.png" density = "port-hdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-ldpi.png" density = "port-ldpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-mdpi.png" density = "port-mdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xhdpi.png" density = "port-xhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xxhdpi.png" density = "port-xxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xxxhdpi.png" density = "port-xxxhdpi" /> </ platform > < platform name = "ios" > < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comcom.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anycom.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~comany.png" /> </ platform > < platform name = "windows" > < splash src = "res/screen/windows/splashscreen.png" target = "SplashScreen" /> < splash src = "res/screen/windows/splashscreenphone.png" target = "SplashScreenPhone" /> </ platform > < preference name = "SplashScreenDelay" value = "10000" />

Android-specific Information

To effectively create your Android SplashScreen assets, it is important to understand the idiom and sizes used for the assets.

Android defined its assets by the image's layout and density .

Image Layout

land short for landscape mode

short for landscape mode port short for portrait mode

density

The image's density refers to the number of pixels per square inch. Android, interchangeably refers to this as DPI.

Not all devices have the same pixel size so it is important to create images for all DPI to ensure that the quality of the image for each device is great.

If not all DPI images are considered, some devices might not show a SplashScreen or will use an incorrect DPI image that can result in a blurry scaled image.

Image Sizing Table

size portrait landscape ldpi 200x320 320x200 mdpi 320x480 480x320 hdpi 480x800 800x480 xhdpi 720x1280 1280x720 xxhdpi 960x1600 1600x960 xxxhdpi 1280x1920 1920x1280

Dark Mode (API 28+)

You can optionally provide an extra SplashScreen image to be used in dark/night mode when enabled on supported devices. To do this, add the -night keyword in between the layout and size keywords of the image's density attribute value. E.g.: land-night-hdpi

For more examples, please see the Example Configuration section.

Example Android Configuration

< platform name = "android" > < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-hdpi.png" density = "hdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-ldpi.png" density = "ldpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-mdpi.png" density = "mdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xhdpi.png" density = "xhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xxhdpi.png" density = "xxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-hdpi.png" density = "land-hdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-ldpi.png" density = "land-ldpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-mdpi.png" density = "land-mdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-xhdpi.png" density = "land-xhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-xxhdpi.png" density = "land-xxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-xxxhdpi.png" density = "land-xxxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-hdpi.png" density = "port-hdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-ldpi.png" density = "port-ldpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-mdpi.png" density = "port-mdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xhdpi.png" density = "port-xhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xxhdpi.png" density = "port-xxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-xxxhdpi.png" density = "port-xxxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-night-hdpi.png" density = "land-night-hdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-night-ldpi.png" density = "land-night-ldpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-night-mdpi.png" density = "land-night-mdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-night-xhdpi.png" density = "land-night-xhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-night-xxhdpi.png" density = "land-night-xxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-land-night-xxxhdpi.png" density = "land-night-xxxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-night-hdpi.png" density = "port-night-hdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-night-ldpi.png" density = "port-night-ldpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-night-mdpi.png" density = "port-night-mdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-night-xhdpi.png" density = "port-night-xhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-night-xxhdpi.png" density = "port-night-xxhdpi" /> < splash src = "res/screen/android/splash-port-night-xxxhdpi.png" density = "port-night-xxxhdpi" /> </ platform >

iOS-specific Information

Launch storyboard images are sized based on scale, idiom, and size classes. It supports all devices, and can be used with split-screen/slide-over multitasking.

There is no official support for providing a native-resolution launch image for the iPad Pro 12.9 or for providing launch images that work with split-screen multitasking or slide-over.

Note: Since iOS 11, for iPhone X devices and greater (with notch screen), make sure to add viewport-fit=cover to the viewport meta tag in your index.html file to display the app correctly like so: <meta name="viewport" content="user-scalable=no, initial-scale=1, width=device-width, viewport-fit=cover"> and make some modification to your app style by adding: padding: env(safe-area-inset-top) to your index.css file to avoid the unsafe areas behind notches in the screen.

Launch Storyboard Images

To support newer form factors and split-screen/slide-over multitasking, launch storyboard images are used.

images are not specific to a given device.

images are scaled to fill the available viewport (while maintaining the aspect ratio).

the outer edges of the images will be cropped, and the amount will vary based on device an viewport.

there is no need to provide an image for each possible device, viewport, and orientation; iOS will choose the best image for the situation automatically.

Designing Launch Storyboard Images

The key to designing a launch storyboard image is understanding that the edges of the image will almost certainly be cropped. Therefore, one should not place any important information near the edges of any images provided to the launch storyboard. Only the center is a safe area, and this all but guarantees that following Apple's advice of presenting an unpopulated user interface will not work well.

Instead, the following tips should enable you to create a launch image that works across a multitude of form factors, viewports, and orientations:

Important graphics (logos, icons, titles) should be centered. The safe bounding region will vary, so you will need to test to ensure that the important graphics are never cropped. Better yet, don't supply any important graphics in the first place. You can fine-tune the placement and size of these graphics.

Use a simple color wash. If you use two colors, you'll want one color to fill the top half of the image, and the second to fill the bottom half. If you use a gradient, you'll probably want to ensure that the middle of the gradient lines up with the center of the image.

Don't worry about pixel perfection -- because the images are scaled, there's almost no chance the images will be perfectly fit to the pixel grid. Since all supported iOS devices use retina screens, users will be hard pressed to notice it anyway.

It is important to understand the concept of scale, idiom, and size class traits in order to use launch storyboard images effectively. Of the images supplied to the launch storyboard, iOS will choose the image that best matches the device and viewport and render that image. It is possible to supply only one launch image if so desired, but it is also possible to fine-tune the displayed launch image based on traits. When fine-tuning, one can ignore traits that aren't targeted or supported by the app.

Scale

scale devices 1x All non-retina devices 2x Most retina devices 3x iPhone 6+/6s+,7s+

In general, you'll want to supply 2x and 3x images. Cordova only supports retina devices now, so there's no point in supplying 1x images.

Idioms

idiom devices ipad All iPads iphone All iPhones and iPod Touches universal All devices

You only need to provide universal images unless you need to fine-tune for a specific device idiom.

Size classes

There are two size classes applies to both screen axes. Narrow viewports are considered to be the "compact" size class, and remaining viewports are considered "regular". When supplying images to Xcode, however, one must choose between "any & compact" and "any & regular". To stay consistent with the native terminology, this feature will match based on "any" and "compact". any will match regular-sized viewports.

Note: this feature uses com as an abbreviation for "compact" classes.

The following classes are supported by this feature:

width height orientation any any any com any portrait any com landscape (wide) com com landscape (narrow)

To see the complete list of size classes associated with devices and viewports, see http://www.sizeclasses.com.

Single-image launch screen

If your launch image is simple, you may be able to avoid creating a lot of different launch images and supply only one. The launch image needs to meet the following requirements:

the image should be square

the image should be large enough to fit on an iPad Pro 12.9": 2732x2732

anything important should fit within the center

Keep in mind that the image will be cropped, possibly quite severely, depending upon the viewport.

Once the image is created, you can include it in your project by adding the following to config.xml :

< splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" />

Because only one image is provided, iOS will utilize it in every context.

Multi-image launch screen

If a single launch image won't meet your needs, you will probably need to supply at least six images, if not more. Furthermore, keep in mind that it will not be possible to fine tune the image to a specific device, but only to a device class, display factor, and viewport size.

If you don't need to target images to a specific idiom, you should create six images, as follows:

scale idiom width height size filename 2x* universal any any 2732x2732 Default@2x~universal~anyany.png 2x universal com any 1278x2732 Default@2x~universal~comany.png 2x universal com com 1334x750 Default@2x~universal~comcom.png 3x* universal any any 2208x2208 Default@3x~universal~anyany.png 3x universal any com 2208x1242 Default@3x~universal~anycom.png 3x universal com any 1242x2208 Default@3x~universal~comany.png

* this image is required in order for iOS utilize the other images within this scale and idiom.

Note: If the 3x sizes look small too you, that's because there's only one device class that currently has a 3x density: the iPhone 6+/6s+/7+.

The above looks like the following snippet when present in config.xml :

< splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~comcom.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~anycom.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~universal~comany.png" />

Should one need to further fine tune based upon device idiom, one can do so. This might look like so:

scale idiom width height size filename 2x* iphone any any 1334x1334 Default@2x~iphone~anyany.png 2x iphone com any 750x1334 Default@2x~iphone~comany.png 2x iphone com com 1334x750 Default@2x~iphone~comcom.png 3x* iphone any any 2208x2208 Default@3x~iphone~anyany.png 3x iphone any com 2208x1242 Default@3x~iphone~anycom.png 3x iphone com any 1242x2208 Default@3x~iphone~comany.png 2x* ipad any any 2732x2732 Default@2x~ipad~anyany.png 2x ipad com any 1278x2732 Default@2x~ipad~comany.png

* this image is required in order for iOS utilize the other images within this scale and idiom.

The above looks like the following in config.xml :

< splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~iphone~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~iphone~comany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~iphone~comcom.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~iphone~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~iphone~anycom.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@3x~iphone~comany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~ipad~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~ipad~comany.png" />

Dark Mode

Since Cordova-iOS@6.1.0, it is now possible to optionally specify different SplashScreen images to use when the app is running in dark mode. The luminosity of SplashScreen images can be defined in config.xml using the ~dark and ~light suffixes.

< splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany~dark.png" /> < splash src = "res/screen/ios/Default@2x~universal~anyany~light.png" />

Note: This works since iOS 13. iOS 12 and below will use the default SplashScreen without a luminosity suffix specified.

Quirks and Known Issues

App on target may not reflect changes to images Once you run the app on a target, iOS caches the launch image. Unfortunately, when you change the image, iOS does not invalidate the cache, which means you'll still see the old launch image. You should either: delete the app, or reset content & settings (simulator). Simulator may not show expected images when launched from CLI When Xcode deploys to a specific simulator, it only copies the assets that match the simulator's characteristics. For example, if you try to run an app on the iPhone 6s Plus simulator, only @3x launch images are copied. When compiling from the CLI, however, the default is to assume an iPhone 5s, which means only @2x launch images are copied. Unless your launch images are markedly different, chances are good the difference would go unnoticed, but this does mean that the only accurate method of testing is to test on a physical device. anyany must be provided for other variations to be used If you don't provide an anyany version of the launch image for a specific scale and idiom, the other variations (like anycom , comany , and comcom ) will ignored.

Windows-specific Information

Splash screen images can be defined using the MRT concept.

If you specify src="res/windows/splashscreen.png" the following files will be copied into the application's images folder:

res/windows/splashscreen.png | res/windows/splashscreen.scale-100.png , res/windows/splashscreen.scale-125.png , etc.

The following are supported:

Scale, % Project Width Height Filename 100 Windows 10/8.1 620 300 splashscreen.png | splashscreen.scale-100.png 125 Windows 10 775 375 splashscreen.scale-125.png 150 Windows 10 930 450 splashscreen.scale-150.png 200 Windows 10 1240 600 splashscreen.scale-200.png 400 Windows 10 2480 1200 splashscreen.scale-400.png 140 Windows 8.1 868 420 splashscreen.scale-140.png 180 Windows 8.1 1116 540 splashscreen.scale-180.png 100 Windows Phone 8.1 480 800 splashscreenphone.png | splashscreenphone.scale-100.png 140 Windows Phone 8.1 672 1120 splashscreenphone.scale-140.png 240 Windows Phone 8.1 1152 1920 splashscreenphone.scale-240.png

Note: SplashScreens size for Windows 10 project should not exceed 200 KBytes.

Note: Supported formats are .png , .jpg , .jpeg . Mixing of the extensions within a target is not supported. I.e. you can have splashscreen.jpg and splashscreenphone.png but not splashscreen.scale-100.png , splashscreen.scale-400.jpg .

Note: You may need to reopen Visual Studio solution after changing the images and doing a cordova prepare for the changes to take effect.

Preferences

AutoHideSplashScreen (boolean, default to true ). Indicates whether to hide splash screen automatically or not. The splash screen is hidden after the amount of time specified in the SplashScreenDelay preference. < preference name = "AutoHideSplashScreen" value = "true" />

SplashScreenDelay (number, default to 3000). Amount of time in milliseconds to wait before automatically hide splash screen. < preference name = "SplashScreenDelay" value = "3000" /> This value used to be in seconds (but is now milliseconds) so values less than 30 will continue to be treated as seconds. (Consider this a deprecated patch that will disapear in some future version.) To disable the splashscreen add the following preference to config.xml : < preference name = "SplashScreenDelay" value = "0" /> Windows Quirk : You should disable the splashscreen in case you are updating the entire document body dynamically (f.e. with a SPA router) to avoid affecting UI/controls.

Note that you should also directly reference WinJS/base.js in the page HTML in this case to avoid the issues with activation context (CB-11658). iOS Quirk : to disable the splashscreen on ios platform you should also add <preference name="FadeSplashScreenDuration" value="0"/> to config.xml .

FadeSplashScreen (boolean, defaults to true ): Set to false to prevent the splash screen from fading in and out when its display state changes. < preference name = "FadeSplashScreen" value = "false" />

FadeSplashScreenDuration (float, defaults to 500 ): Specifies the number of milliseconds for the splash screen fade effect to execute. < preference name = "FadeSplashScreenDuration" value = "750" /> Note: FadeSplashScreenDuration is included into SplashScreenDelay , for example if you have <preference name="SplashScreenDelay" value="3000" /> and <preference name="FadeSplashScreenDuration" value="1000"/> defined in config.xml : 00:00 - splashscreen is shown 00:02 - fading has started 00:03 - splashscreen is hidden Turning the fading off via <preference name="FadeSplashScreen" value="false"/> technically means fading duration to be 0 so that in this example the overall splash screen delay will still be 3 seconds. Note: This only applies to the application startup - you need to take the fading timeout into account when manually showing/hiding the splash screen in your application's code: navigator.splashscreen.show(); window .setTimeout( function ( ) { navigator.splashscreen.hide(); }, splashDuration - fadeDuration);

ShowSplashScreenSpinner (boolean, defaults to true ): Set to false to hide the splash screen spinner. < preference name = "ShowSplashScreenSpinner" value = "false" /> Note: Does not work on Browser or Windows platforms.

Quirks

Android Quirks

In your config.xml , you can add the following preferences:

< preference name = "SplashMaintainAspectRatio" value = "true|false" /> < preference name = "SplashShowOnlyFirstTime" value = "true|false" /> < preference name = "SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value = "white" />

SplashMaintainAspectRatio preference is optional. If set to true , the splash screen drawable is not stretched to fit the full screen, but instead simply "covers" the screen, like CSS "background-size:cover". This is very useful when splash screen images cannot be distorted in any way, for example when they contain scenery or text. This setting works best with images that have large margins (safe areas) that can be safely cropped on screens with different aspect ratios.

The splash screen plugin reloads the splash screen whenever the orientation changes so that you can specify different splash screen images for portrait and landscape orientations.

SplashShowOnlyFirstTime preference is optional and defaults to true . When set to true the splash screen will only appear on application launch. However, if you plan to use navigator.app.exitApp() to close the application and force the splash screen appear on the application's next launch, you should set this property to false (this also applies to closing the application with the Back button).

SplashScreenSpinnerColor preference is also optional and is ignored when not set. Setting it to a valid color name or HEX color code will change the color of the spinner on Android 5.0+ devices.

Browser Quirks

You can use the following preferences in your config.xml :

< platform name = "browser" > < preference name = "SplashScreen" value = "/images/browser/splashscreen.jpg" /> < preference name = "AutoHideSplashScreen" value = "true" /> < preference name = "SplashScreenDelay" value = "3000" /> < preference name = "SplashScreenBackgroundColor" value = "green" /> < preference name = "ShowSplashScreen" value = "false" /> < preference name = "SplashScreenWidth" value = "600" /> < preference name = "SplashScreenHeight" value = "300" /> </ platform >

Note: SplashScreen value should be absolute in order to work in a sub-page. The SplashScreen value is used only for the browser platform. The value will be ignored for other platforms.

iOS Quirks

In iOS, the splash screen images are called launch images. These images are mandatory on iOS.

Windows Quirks

SplashScreenSpinnerColor (string, defaults to system accent color): hash, rgb notation or CSS color name. < preference name = "SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value = "#242424" /> < preference name = "SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value = "DarkRed" /> < preference name = "SplashScreenSpinnerColor" value = "rgb(50,128,128)" />

SplashScreenBackgroundColor (string, defaults to #464646): hex notation. < preference name = "SplashScreenBackgroundColor" value = "0xFFFFFFFF" />

Methods

splashscreen.show

splashscreen.hide

Dismiss the splash screen.

navigator.splashscreen.hide();

iOS Quirk

The config.xml file's AutoHideSplashScreen setting must be false . To delay hiding the splash screen for two seconds, add a timer such as the following in the deviceready event handler:

setTimeout( function ( ) { navigator.splashscreen.hide(); }, 2000 );

Displays the splash screen.

navigator.splashscreen.show();