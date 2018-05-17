This is a cordova plugin for Speech Recognition.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-speechrecognition
This plugin requires internet connection.
window.plugins.speechRecognition.isRecognitionAvailable(
Function successCallback, Function errorCallback)
Result of success callback is a
Boolean.
let options = {
String language,
Number matches,
String prompt, // Android only
Boolean showPopup, // Android only
Boolean showPartial
}
window.plugins.speechRecognition.startListening(
Function successCallback, Function errorCallback, Object options)
This method has an options parameter with the following optional values:
language {String} used language for recognition (default
"en-US")
matches {Number} number of return matches (default
5, on iOS: maximum number of matches)
prompt {String} displayed prompt of listener popup window (default
"", Android only)
showPopup {Boolean} display listener popup window with prompt (default
true, Android only)
showPartial {Boolean} Allow partial results to be returned (default
false)
Result of success callback is an
Array of recognized terms.
There is a difference between Android and iOS platforms. On Android speech recognition stops when the speaker finishes speaking (at end of sentence). On iOS the user has to stop manually the recognition process by calling stopListening() method.
If you set
showPartial to
true on iOS the success callback will be called multiple times until
stopListening() called.
window.plugins.speechRecognition.stopListening(
Function successCallback, Function errorCallback)
Stop the recognition process. No return value.
window.plugins.speechRecognition.getSupportedLanguages(
Function successCallback, Function errorCallback)
Result of success callback is an
Array of supported languages.
// getSupportedLanguages result on Android:
let supportedLanguagesAndroid =
["af-ZA", "id-ID", "ms-MY", "ca-ES", "cs-CZ", "da-DK", "de-DE", "en-AU", "en-CA",
"en-001", "en-IN", "en-IE", "en-NZ", "en-PH", "en-ZA", "en-GB", "en-US", "es-AR",
"es-BO", "es-CL", "es-CO", "es-CR", "es-EC", "es-US", "es-SV", "es-ES", "es-GT",
"es-HN", "es-MX", "es-NI", "es-PA", "es-PY", "es-PE", "es-PR", "es-DO", "es-UY",
"es-VE", "eu-ES", "fil-PH", "fr-FR", "gl-ES", "hr-HR", "zu-ZA", "is-IS", "it-IT",
"lt-LT", "hu-HU", "nl-NL", "nb-NO", "pl-PL", "pt-BR", "pt-PT", "ro-RO", "sl-SI",
"sk-SK", "fi-FI", "sv-SE", "vi-VN", "tr-TR", "el-GR", "bg-BG", "ru-RU", "sr-RS",
"uk-UA", "he-IL", "ar-IL", "ar-JO", "ar-AE", "ar-BH", "ar-DZ", "ar-SA", "ar-KW",
"ar-MA", "ar-TN", "ar-OM", "ar-PS", "ar-QA", "ar-LB", "ar-EG", "fa-IR", "hi-IN",
"th-TH", "ko-KR", "cmn-Hans-CN", "cmn-Hans-HK", "cmn-Hant-TW", "yue-Hant-HK",
"ja-JP"];
// getSupportedLanguages result on iOS:
let supportedLanguagesIOS =
["nl-NL","es-MX","zh-TW","fr-FR","it-IT","vi-VN","en-ZA","ca-ES","es-CL","ko-KR",
"ro-RO","fr-CH","en-PH","en-CA","en-SG","en-IN","en-NZ","it-CH","fr-CA","da-DK",
"de-AT","pt-BR","yue-CN","zh-CN","sv-SE","es-ES","ar-SA","hu-HU","fr-BE","en-GB",
"ja-JP","zh-HK","fi-FI","tr-TR","nb-NO","en-ID","en-SA","pl-PL","id-ID","ms-MY",
"el-GR","cs-CZ","hr-HR","en-AE","he-IL","ru-RU","de-CH","en-AU","de-DE","nl-BE",
"th-TH","pt-PT","sk-SK","en-US","en-IE","es-CO","uk-UA","es-US"];
window.plugins.speechRecognition.hasPermission(
Function successCallback, Function errorCallback)
Result of success callback is a
Boolean.
window.plugins.speechRecognition.requestPermission(
Function successCallback, Function errorCallback)
This method requests access permission to system resources if it was not granted before.
import { SpeechRecognition } from '@ionic-native/speech-recognition';
constructor(private speechRecognition: SpeechRecognition) { }
...
// Check feature available
SpeechRecognition.isRecognitionAvailable()
.then((available: boolean) => console.log(available))
// Start the recognition process
SpeechRecognition.startListening(options)
.subscribe(
(matches: Array<string>) => console.log(matches),
(onerror) => console.log('error:', onerror)
)
// Stop the recognition process (iOS only)
SpeechRecognition.stopListening()
// Get the list of supported languages
SpeechRecognition.getSupportedLanguages()
.then(
(languages: Array<string>) => console.log(languages),
(error) => console.log(error)
)
// Check permission
SpeechRecognition.hasPermission()
.then((hasPermission: boolean) => console.log(hasPermission))
// Request permissions
SpeechRecognition.requestPermission()
.then(
() => console.log('Granted'),
() => console.log('Denied')
)
Required: ionic-native/speech-recognition
See Ionic Native documentation.
<android:launchMode> must not be
singleInstance. It can be
singleTask,
standard,
singleTop.
It uses Speech API of Google. The Android public API recognizes when the speech is over and automatically begins the parsing process. The delay of result depends on the network quality.
The Speech APIs perform speech recognition by communicating with Apple's servers or using an on-device speech recognizer, if available.
Because your app may need to connect to the servers to perform recognition, it's essential that you respect the privacy of your users and treat their utterances as sensitive data. For this reason, you must get the user's explicit permission before you initiate speech recognition.
The plugin works in AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayAndRecord mode to enable playing audio.
cordova-plugin-speechrecognition is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.