Plugin to operate SMS, send / list / intercept / delete / restore.
Use the plugin with Cordova CLI (v5.x or above):
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sms
When use with PhoneGap Build, write following line in your config.xml:
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-sms" source="npm" />
sendSMS(address(s), text, successCallback, failureCallback);
listSMS(filter, successCallback, failureCallback);
deleteSMS(filter, successCallback, failureCallback);
startWatch(successCallback, failureCallback);
stopWatch(successCallback, failureCallback);
enableIntercept(on_off, successCallback, failureCallback);
restoreSMS(msg_or_msgs, successCallback, failureCallback);
setOptions(options, successCallback, failureCallback);
'onSMSArrive'
# create a demo project
cordova create test1 com.rjfun.test1 Test1
cd test1
cordova platform add android
# now add plugin
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sms
# copy the demo file
rm -r www/*; cp plugins/cordova-plugin-sms/test/* www/;
# now build and run the demo in your device or emulator
cordova prepare;
cordova run android;
# or import into Xcode / eclipse
Check the API Reference
Check the Example Code in test/index.html.
The plugin is created and maintained by Raymond Xie.
You can use it for FREE, it works in trial mode by default.
A valid license is required to get email support, or use it in commercial product.
