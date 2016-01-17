openbase logo
cps

cordova-plugin-sms

by Raymond Xie
1.0.5 (see all)

Plugin to operate SMS, send / list / intercept / delete / restore

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

cordova-plugin-sms

Plugin to operate SMS, send / list / intercept / delete / restore.

How to Use?

Use the plugin with Cordova CLI (v5.x or above):

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sms

When use with PhoneGap Build, write following line in your config.xml:

<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-sms" source="npm" />

API Overview

Methods

sendSMS(address(s), text, successCallback, failureCallback);
listSMS(filter, successCallback, failureCallback);
deleteSMS(filter, successCallback, failureCallback);

startWatch(successCallback, failureCallback);
stopWatch(successCallback, failureCallback);

enableIntercept(on_off, successCallback, failureCallback);
restoreSMS(msg_or_msgs, successCallback, failureCallback);

setOptions(options, successCallback, failureCallback);

Events

'onSMSArrive'

Quick Start

    # create a demo project
    cordova create test1 com.rjfun.test1 Test1
    cd test1
    cordova platform add android
    
    # now add plugin
    cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sms
    
    # copy the demo file
    rm -r www/*; cp plugins/cordova-plugin-sms/test/* www/;
    
    # now build and run the demo in your device or emulator
    cordova prepare; 
    cordova run android; 
    
    # or import into Xcode / eclipse

Documentation

Check the API Reference

Check the Example Code in test/index.html.

Demo

ScreenShot

Credits

The plugin is created and maintained by Raymond Xie.

You can use it for FREE, it works in trial mode by default.

A valid license is required to get email support, or use it in commercial product.

See Also

More Cordova/PhoneGap plugins by Raymond Xie, visit http://rjfun.github.io/.

Cordova/PhoneGap plugins for the world leading Mobile Ad services:

Project outsourcing and consulting service is also available. Please contact us if you have the business needs.

