Plugin to operate SMS, send / list / intercept / delete / restore.

How to Use?

Use the plugin with Cordova CLI (v5.x or above):

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sms

When use with PhoneGap Build, write following line in your config.xml:

< gap:plugin name = "cordova-plugin-sms" source = "npm" />

API Overview

Methods

sendSMS(address(s), text, successCallback, failureCallback); listSMS(filter, successCallback, failureCallback); deleteSMS(filter, successCallback, failureCallback); startWatch(successCallback, failureCallback); stopWatch(successCallback, failureCallback); enableIntercept(on_off, successCallback, failureCallback); restoreSMS(msg_or_msgs, successCallback, failureCallback); setOptions(options, successCallback, failureCallback);

Events

'onSMSArrive'

Quick Start

cordova create test1 com.rjfun.test1 Test1 cd test1 cordova platform add android cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sms rm -r www/*; cp plugins/cordova-plugin-sms/ test /* www/; cordova prepare; cordova run android;

Documentation

Check the API Reference

Check the Example Code in test/index.html.

