This is a cordova plugin to get data from the SIM card like the carrier name, mcc, mnc and country code and other system dependent additional info.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sim
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
window.plugins.sim.getSimInfo(successCallback, errorCallback);
}
function successCallback(result) {
console.log(result);
}
function errorCallback(error) {
console.log(error);
}
// Android only: check permission
function hasReadPermission() {
window.plugins.sim.hasReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback);
}
// Android only: request permission
function requestReadPermission() {
window.plugins.sim.requestReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback);
}
The plugin returns a JSON object. Return values:
carrierName: String - the Service Provider Name (SPN)
countryCode: String - the ISO country code equivalent for the SIM provider's country code
mcc: String - the MCC (mobile country code) of the provider of the SIM
mnc: String - the MNC (mobile network code) of the provider of the SIM
Field carrierName may remain empty, dependent on the mobile provider.
On Windows Phone access to countryCode, MCC and MNC is not made provided (returns empty string).
You can extract country and carrier data from MCC and MNC codes, read further on Wikipedia and ITU-T.
You can find the name of mobile provider using mcc-mnc-list npm package.
import { Sim } from 'ionic-native';
Sim.getSimInfo().then(
(info) => console.log('Sim info: ', info),
(err) => console.log('Unable to get sim info: ', err)
);
Sim.hasReadPermission().then(
(info) => console.log('Has permission:', info)
);
Sim.requestReadPermission().then(
() => console.log('Permission granted'),
() => console.log('Permission denied')
);
Required: ionic-native v2.2.13
See Ionic Native documentation.
This plugin uses two different Android APIs to receive SIM data:
TelephonyManager (since API level 1)
SubscriptionManager (since API level 22)
Since Android 6 (API level 23) a few methods of
TelephonyManager require permission
READ_PHONE_STATE.
All methods of
SubscriptionManager require permission
READ_PHONE_STATE.
SubscriptionManager is able to access multiple SIM data. The return object of this cordova plugin provides the details of the available sim cards in an array (
cards).
carrierName: {String} Service Provider Name (SPN)
countryCode: {String} ISO country code equivalent for the SIM provider's country code
mcc: {String} MCC (mobile country code) of the provider of the SIM
mnc: {String} MNC (mobile network code) of the provider of the SIM
callState: {Number} call state (cellular) on the device
dataActivity: {Number} type of activity on a data connection (cellular)
networkType: {Number} the NETWORK_TYPE_xxxx for current data connection
phoneType: {Number} device phone type. This indicates the type of radio used to transmit voice calls
simState: {Number} the state of the device SIM card
isNetworkRoaming: {Boolean} true if the device is considered roaming on the current network, for GSM purposes
phoneCount: {Number} the number of phones available. Returns 0 if none of voice, sms, data is not supported. Returns 1 for Single standby mode (Single SIM functionality). Returns 2 for Dual standby mode (Dual SIM functionality)
activeSubscriptionInfoCount: {Number} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] the current number of active subscriptions
activeSubscriptionInfoCountMax: {Number} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] the maximum number of active subscriptions
phoneNumber: {String} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] - phone number string for line 1, for example, the MSISDN for a GSM phone 1
deviceId: {String} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] the unique device ID, for example, the IMEI for GSM and the MEID or ESN for CDMA phones
deviceSoftwareVersion: {String} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] the software version number for the device, for example, the IMEI/SV for GSM phones
simSerialNumber: {String} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] the serial number of the SIM, if applicable
subscriberId: {String} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] the unique subscriber ID, for example, the IMSI for a GSM phone
cards: {Array} [
READ_PHONE_STATE] List of SIM cards
carrierName: {String} the name displayed to the user that identifies Subscription provider name
displayName: {String} the name displayed to the user that identifies this subscription
countryCode: {String} the ISO country code
mcc: {String} MCC (mobile country code) of the provider of the SIM
mnc: {String} MNC (mobile network code) of the provider of the SIM
isNetworkRoaming: {Boolean} Returns true if the device is considered roaming on the current network for a subscription
isDataRoaming: {Boolean} the data roaming state for this subscription
simSlotIndex: {Number} the slot index of this Subscription's SIM card
phoneNumber: {String} the number of this subscription
deviceId: {String} the unique device ID of a subscription, for example, the IMEI for GSM and the MEID for CDMA phones
simSerialNumber: {String} ICC ID
subscriptionId: {String} Subscription Identifier, this is a device unique number
1) Notice: the content of phoneNumber is unreliable (see this, this, and this article). Sometimes phoneNumber is only an empty string.
{
"carrierName": "Android",
"countryCode": "us",
"mcc": "310",
"mnc": "260",
"phoneNumber": "15555215554",
"deviceId": "0000000000000000",
"simSerialNumber": "89014103211118510720",
"subscriberId": "310260000000000",
"callState": 0,
"dataActivity": 0,
"networkType": 3,
"phoneType": 1,
"simState": 5,
"isNetworkRoaming": false
}
|Code
|Constant
|Meaning
|0
CALL_STATE_IDLE
|No activity
|1
CALL_STATE_RINGING
|Ringing. A new call arrived and is ringing or waiting. In the latter case, another call is already active.
|2
CALL_STATE_OFFHOOK
|Off-hook. At least one call exists that is dialing, active, or on hold, and no calls are ringing or waiting.
|Code
|Constant
|Meaning
|0
DATA_ACTIVITY_NONE
|No traffic.
|1
DATA_ACTIVITY_IN
|Currently receiving IP PPP traffic.
|2
DATA_ACTIVITY_OUT
|Currently sending IP PPP traffic.
|3
DATA_ACTIVITY_INOUT
|Currently both sending and receiving IP PPP traffic.
|4
DATA_ACTIVITY_DORMANT
|Data connection is active, but physical link is down
|Code
|Constant
|Meaning
|0
NETWORK_TYPE_UNKNOWN
|unknown
|1
NETWORK_TYPE_GPRS
|GPRS
|2
NETWORK_TYPE_EDGE
|EDGE
|3
NETWORK_TYPE_UMTS
|UMTS
|4
NETWORK_TYPE_CDMA
|CDMA: Either IS95A or IS95B
|5
NETWORK_TYPE_EVDO_0
|EVDO revision 0
|6
NETWORK_TYPE_EVDO_A
|EVDO revision A
|7
NETWORK_TYPE_1xRTT
|1xRTT
|8
NETWORK_TYPE_HSDPA
|HSDPA
|9
NETWORK_TYPE_HSUPA
|HSUPA
|10
NETWORK_TYPE_HSPA
|HSPA
|11
NETWORK_TYPE_IDEN
|iDen
|12
NETWORK_TYPE_EVDO_B
|EVDO revision B
|13
NETWORK_TYPE_LTE
|LTE
|14
NETWORK_TYPE_EHRPD
|eHRPD
|15
NETWORK_TYPE_HSPAP
|HSPA+
|16
NETWORK_TYPE_GSM
|GSM
|17
NETWORK_TYPE_TD_SCDMA
|TD-SCDMA
|18
NETWORK_TYPE_IWLAN
|IWLAN
|Code
|Constant
|Meaning
|0
PHONE_TYPE_NONE
|none
|1
PHONE_TYPE_GSM
|GSM
|2
PHONE_TYPE_CDMA
|CDMA
|3
PHONE_TYPE_SIP
|SIP
|Code
|Constant
|Meaning
|0
SIM_STATE_UNKNOWN
|Unknown. Signifies that the SIM is in transition between states. For example, when the user inputs the SIM pin under PIN_REQUIRED state, a query for sim status returns this state before turning to SIM_STATE_READY.
|1
SIM_STATE_ABSENT
|No SIM card is available in the device
|2
SIM_STATE_PIN_REQUIRED
|Locked: requires the user's SIM PIN to unlock
|3
SIM_STATE_PUK_REQUIRED
|Locked: requires the user's SIM PUK to unlock
|4
SIM_STATE_NETWORK_LOCKED
|Locked: requires a network PIN to unlock
|5
SIM_STATE_READY
|Ready
Beginning in Android 6.0 (API level 23), users grant permissions to apps while the app is running, not when they install the app.
If the device is running Android 6.0 or higher, and your app's target SDK is 23 or higher: The app has to list the permissions in the manifest, and it must request each dangerous permission it needs while the app is running. The user can grant or deny each permission, and the app can continue to run with limited capabilities even if the user denies a permission request.
Note: Beginning with Android 6.0 (API level 23), users can revoke permissions from any app at any time, even if the app targets a lower API level. You should test your app to verify that it behaves properly when it's missing a needed permission, regardless of what API level your app targets.
// check permission
function hasReadPermission() {
window.plugins.sim.hasReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback);
}
// request permission
function requestReadPermission() {
window.plugins.sim.requestReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback);
}
This plugin needs
READ_PHONE_STATE permission for getting the following values:
phoneNumber
deviceId
deviceSoftwareVersion
simSerialNumber
subscriberId
activeSubscriptionInfoCount
activeSubscriptionInfoCountMax
Wiki: How to test permissions
phonegap-facebook-plugin
Android SDK uses Gradle build tool to create Android builds.
phonegap-facebook-plugin does not implement
android-support-v4 dependency the recommended way, Gradle is not able to resolve the dependencies. The build process will fail.
I suggest to use another plugin for facebook usage:
Additional return value:
allowsVOIP: Boolean - indicates if the carrier allows VoIP calls to be made on its network
{
"carrierName": "",
"countryCode": "",
"mcc": "",
"mnc": "",
"allowsVOIP": false
}
Additional return values:
isCellularDataEnabled: Boolean - indicates whether the network is cellular data enabled
isCellularDataRoamingEnabled: Boolean - indicates whether the network allows data roaming
isNetworkAvailable: Boolean - indicates whether the network interface is available
isWiFiEnabled: Boolean - indicates whether the network is Wi-Fi enabled
cordova-plugin-sim is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.