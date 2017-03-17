This is a cordova plugin to get data from the SIM card like the carrier name, mcc, mnc and country code and other system dependent additional info.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sim

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows Phone 7 and 8

Usage

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { window .plugins.sim.getSimInfo(successCallback, errorCallback); } function successCallback ( result ) { console .log(result); } function errorCallback ( error ) { console .log(error); } function hasReadPermission ( ) { window .plugins.sim.hasReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback); } function requestReadPermission ( ) { window .plugins.sim.requestReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback); }

The plugin returns a JSON object. Return values:

Field carrierName may remain empty, dependent on the mobile provider.

On Windows Phone access to countryCode, MCC and MNC is not made provided (returns empty string).

You can extract country and carrier data from MCC and MNC codes, read further on Wikipedia and ITU-T.

You can find the name of mobile provider using mcc-mnc-list npm package.

Ionic 2 Usage

import { Sim } from 'ionic-native' ; Sim.getSimInfo().then( ( info ) => console .log( 'Sim info: ' , info), ( err ) => console .log( 'Unable to get sim info: ' , err) ); Sim.hasReadPermission().then( ( info ) => console .log( 'Has permission:' , info) ); Sim.requestReadPermission().then( () => console .log( 'Permission granted' ), () => console .log( 'Permission denied' ) );

Required: ionic-native v2.2.13

See Ionic Native documentation.

Android Quirks

Under the hood

This plugin uses two different Android APIs to receive SIM data:

TelephonyManager (since API level 1)

(since API level 1) SubscriptionManager (since API level 22)

Since Android 6 (API level 23) a few methods of TelephonyManager require permission READ_PHONE_STATE .

All methods of SubscriptionManager require permission READ_PHONE_STATE .

SubscriptionManager is able to access multiple SIM data. The return object of this cordova plugin provides the details of the available sim cards in an array ( cards ).

Return object

carrierName : {String} Service Provider Name (SPN)

: {String} Service Provider Name (SPN) countryCode : {String} ISO country code equivalent for the SIM provider's country code

: {String} ISO country code equivalent for the SIM provider's country code mcc : {String} MCC (mobile country code) of the provider of the SIM

: {String} MCC (mobile country code) of the provider of the SIM mnc : {String} MNC (mobile network code) of the provider of the SIM

: {String} MNC (mobile network code) of the provider of the SIM callState : {Number} call state (cellular) on the device

: {Number} call state (cellular) on the device dataActivity : {Number} type of activity on a data connection (cellular)

: {Number} type of activity on a data connection (cellular) networkType : {Number} the NETWORK_TYPE_xxxx for current data connection

: {Number} the NETWORK_TYPE_xxxx for current data connection phoneType : {Number} device phone type. This indicates the type of radio used to transmit voice calls

: {Number} device phone type. This indicates the type of radio used to transmit voice calls simState : {Number} the state of the device SIM card

: {Number} the state of the device SIM card isNetworkRoaming : {Boolean} true if the device is considered roaming on the current network, for GSM purposes

: {Boolean} true if the device is considered roaming on the current network, for GSM purposes phoneCount : {Number} the number of phones available. Returns 0 if none of voice, sms, data is not supported. Returns 1 for Single standby mode (Single SIM functionality). Returns 2 for Dual standby mode (Dual SIM functionality)

: {Number} the number of phones available. Returns 0 if none of voice, sms, data is not supported. Returns 1 for Single standby mode (Single SIM functionality). Returns 2 for Dual standby mode (Dual SIM functionality) activeSubscriptionInfoCount : {Number} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] the current number of active subscriptions

: {Number} [ ] the current number of active subscriptions activeSubscriptionInfoCountMax : {Number} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] the maximum number of active subscriptions

: {Number} [ ] the maximum number of active subscriptions phoneNumber : {String} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] - phone number string for line 1, for example, the MSISDN for a GSM phone 1

: {String} [ ] - phone number string for line 1, for example, the MSISDN for a GSM phone deviceId : {String} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] the unique device ID, for example, the IMEI for GSM and the MEID or ESN for CDMA phones

: {String} [ ] the unique device ID, for example, the IMEI for GSM and the MEID or ESN for CDMA phones deviceSoftwareVersion : {String} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] the software version number for the device, for example, the IMEI/SV for GSM phones

: {String} [ ] the software version number for the device, for example, the IMEI/SV for GSM phones simSerialNumber : {String} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] the serial number of the SIM, if applicable

: {String} [ ] the serial number of the SIM, if applicable subscriberId : {String} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] the unique subscriber ID, for example, the IMSI for a GSM phone

: {String} [ ] the unique subscriber ID, for example, the IMSI for a GSM phone cards : {Array} [ READ_PHONE_STATE ] List of SIM cards carrierName : {String} the name displayed to the user that identifies Subscription provider name displayName : {String} the name displayed to the user that identifies this subscription countryCode : {String} the ISO country code mcc : {String} MCC (mobile country code) of the provider of the SIM mnc : {String} MNC (mobile network code) of the provider of the SIM isNetworkRoaming : {Boolean} Returns true if the device is considered roaming on the current network for a subscription isDataRoaming : {Boolean} the data roaming state for this subscription simSlotIndex : {Number} the slot index of this Subscription's SIM card phoneNumber : {String} the number of this subscription deviceId : {String} the unique device ID of a subscription, for example, the IMEI for GSM and the MEID for CDMA phones simSerialNumber : {String} ICC ID subscriptionId : {String} Subscription Identifier, this is a device unique number

: {Array} [ ] List of SIM cards

1) Notice: the content of phoneNumber is unreliable (see this, this, and this article). Sometimes phoneNumber is only an empty string.

Android Emulator results

{ "carrierName" : "Android" , "countryCode" : "us" , "mcc" : "310" , "mnc" : "260" , "phoneNumber" : "15555215554" , "deviceId" : "0000000000000000" , "simSerialNumber" : "89014103211118510720" , "subscriberId" : "310260000000000" , "callState" : 0 , "dataActivity" : 0 , "networkType" : 3 , "phoneType" : 1 , "simState" : 5 , "isNetworkRoaming" : false }

List of Call State Codes and Meanings

Code Constant Meaning 0 CALL_STATE_IDLE No activity 1 CALL_STATE_RINGING Ringing. A new call arrived and is ringing or waiting. In the latter case, another call is already active. 2 CALL_STATE_OFFHOOK Off-hook. At least one call exists that is dialing, active, or on hold, and no calls are ringing or waiting.

List of Data Activity Codes and Meanings

Code Constant Meaning 0 DATA_ACTIVITY_NONE No traffic. 1 DATA_ACTIVITY_IN Currently receiving IP PPP traffic. 2 DATA_ACTIVITY_OUT Currently sending IP PPP traffic. 3 DATA_ACTIVITY_INOUT Currently both sending and receiving IP PPP traffic. 4 DATA_ACTIVITY_DORMANT Data connection is active, but physical link is down

List of Network Type Codes and Meanings

Code Constant Meaning 0 NETWORK_TYPE_UNKNOWN unknown 1 NETWORK_TYPE_GPRS GPRS 2 NETWORK_TYPE_EDGE EDGE 3 NETWORK_TYPE_UMTS UMTS 4 NETWORK_TYPE_CDMA CDMA: Either IS95A or IS95B 5 NETWORK_TYPE_EVDO_0 EVDO revision 0 6 NETWORK_TYPE_EVDO_A EVDO revision A 7 NETWORK_TYPE_1xRTT 1xRTT 8 NETWORK_TYPE_HSDPA HSDPA 9 NETWORK_TYPE_HSUPA HSUPA 10 NETWORK_TYPE_HSPA HSPA 11 NETWORK_TYPE_IDEN iDen 12 NETWORK_TYPE_EVDO_B EVDO revision B 13 NETWORK_TYPE_LTE LTE 14 NETWORK_TYPE_EHRPD eHRPD 15 NETWORK_TYPE_HSPAP HSPA+ 16 NETWORK_TYPE_GSM GSM 17 NETWORK_TYPE_TD_SCDMA TD-SCDMA 18 NETWORK_TYPE_IWLAN IWLAN

List of Phone Type Codes and Meanings

Code Constant Meaning 0 PHONE_TYPE_NONE none 1 PHONE_TYPE_GSM GSM 2 PHONE_TYPE_CDMA CDMA 3 PHONE_TYPE_SIP SIP

List of SIM State Codes and Meanings

Code Constant Meaning 0 SIM_STATE_UNKNOWN Unknown. Signifies that the SIM is in transition between states. For example, when the user inputs the SIM pin under PIN_REQUIRED state, a query for sim status returns this state before turning to SIM_STATE_READY. 1 SIM_STATE_ABSENT No SIM card is available in the device 2 SIM_STATE_PIN_REQUIRED Locked: requires the user's SIM PIN to unlock 3 SIM_STATE_PUK_REQUIRED Locked: requires the user's SIM PUK to unlock 4 SIM_STATE_NETWORK_LOCKED Locked: requires a network PIN to unlock 5 SIM_STATE_READY Ready

Android 6.0 Permissions

Beginning in Android 6.0 (API level 23), users grant permissions to apps while the app is running, not when they install the app.

If the device is running Android 6.0 or higher, and your app's target SDK is 23 or higher: The app has to list the permissions in the manifest, and it must request each dangerous permission it needs while the app is running. The user can grant or deny each permission, and the app can continue to run with limited capabilities even if the user denies a permission request.

Note: Beginning with Android 6.0 (API level 23), users can revoke permissions from any app at any time, even if the app targets a lower API level. You should test your app to verify that it behaves properly when it's missing a needed permission, regardless of what API level your app targets.

function hasReadPermission ( ) { window .plugins.sim.hasReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback); } function requestReadPermission ( ) { window .plugins.sim.requestReadPermission(successCallback, errorCallback); }

This plugin needs READ_PHONE_STATE permission for getting the following values:

phoneNumber

deviceId

deviceSoftwareVersion

simSerialNumber

subscriberId

activeSubscriptionInfoCount

activeSubscriptionInfoCountMax

multiple SIM card data

Wiki: How to test permissions

Build conflict with phonegap-facebook-plugin

Android SDK uses Gradle build tool to create Android builds. phonegap-facebook-plugin does not implement android-support-v4 dependency the recommended way, Gradle is not able to resolve the dependencies. The build process will fail.

I suggest to use another plugin for facebook usage:

iOS Quirks

Additional return value:

allowsVOIP : Boolean - indicates if the carrier allows VoIP calls to be made on its network

iOS Emulator results

{ "carrierName" : "" , "countryCode" : "" , "mcc" : "" , "mnc" : "" , "allowsVOIP" : false }

Windows Phone Quirks

Additional return values:

isCellularDataEnabled : Boolean - indicates whether the network is cellular data enabled

: Boolean - indicates whether the network is cellular data enabled isCellularDataRoamingEnabled : Boolean - indicates whether the network allows data roaming

: Boolean - indicates whether the network allows data roaming isNetworkAvailable : Boolean - indicates whether the network interface is available

: Boolean - indicates whether the network interface is available isWiFiEnabled : Boolean - indicates whether the network is Wi-Fi enabled

Author

Peter Bakondy

LICENSE

cordova-plugin-sim is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.