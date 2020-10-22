openbase logo
cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple

by twogate
0.1.2 (see all)

A native-implemented plugin of Sign in with Apple // Thanks to your contribution! // Cordova>=8 iOS>=13

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple

see also: Official Documentation

This plugin only supports iOS >= 13.

Installation

Plugin installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple

or

cordova plugin add https://github.com/twogate/cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple.git

Usage

You should enable Sign in with Apple capability in Xcode. (project file -> Capabilities Tab -> Turn on "SignIn With Apple")

window.cordova.plugins.SignInWithApple.signin(
  { requestedScopes: [0, 1] },
  function(succ){
    console.log(succ)
    alert(JSON.stringify(succ))
  },
  function(err){
    console.error(err)
    console.log(JSON.stringify(err))
  }
)

Options Example

  • requestedScopes is an array of requested scopes.
    • 0: FullName
    • 1: Email

Success Callback Data Example

Based on ASAuthorizationAppleIDCredential.

  • authorizationCode: string "<short-lived token used by your app for proof of authorization when interacting with the app’s server counterpart>"
  • email: string "address@example.com"
  • fullName: object, based on NSPersonNameComponents
  • identityToken: string "<JSON Web Token (JWT) that securely communicates information about the user to your app>"
  • state: string "<arbitrary string that your app provided to the request that generated the credential>"
  • user: string "<identifier associated with the authenticated user>"

Failure Callback Data Example

  • error: string "ASAUTHORIZATION_ERROR"
  • code: string 1001
  • localizedDescription: string "The operation couldn’t be completed. (com.apple.AuthenticationServices.AuthorizationError error 1001.)"
  • localizedFailureReason: string ""

Error Type

