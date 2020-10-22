see also: Official Documentation
This plugin only supports iOS >= 13.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple
or
cordova plugin add https://github.com/twogate/cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple.git
You should enable Sign in with Apple capability in Xcode. (project file -> Capabilities Tab -> Turn on "SignIn With Apple")
window.cordova.plugins.SignInWithApple.signin(
{ requestedScopes: [0, 1] },
function(succ){
console.log(succ)
alert(JSON.stringify(succ))
},
function(err){
console.error(err)
console.log(JSON.stringify(err))
}
)
requestedScopes is an array of requested scopes.
0:
FullName
1:
Email
Based on ASAuthorizationAppleIDCredential.
"<short-lived token used by your app for proof of authorization when interacting with the app’s server counterpart>"
"address@example.com"
"Doe"
"Jane"
""
""
""
"<JSON Web Token (JWT) that securely communicates information about the user to your app>"
"<arbitrary string that your app provided to the request that generated the credential>"
"<identifier associated with the authenticated user>"
"ASAUTHORIZATION_ERROR"
1001
"The operation couldn’t be completed. (com.apple.AuthenticationServices.AuthorizationError error 1001.)"
""
1000
ASAuthorizationErrorUnknown
1001
ASAuthorizationErrorCanceled
1002
ASAuthorizationErrorInvalidResponse
1003
ASAuthorizationErrorNotHandled