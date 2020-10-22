see also: Official Documentation

This plugin only supports iOS >= 13.

Installation

Plugin installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sign- in - with -apple

or

cordova plugin add https://github.com/twogate/cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple.git

Usage

You should enable Sign in with Apple capability in Xcode. (project file -> Capabilities Tab -> Turn on "SignIn With Apple")

window .cordova.plugins.SignInWithApple.signin( { requestedScopes : [ 0 , 1 ] }, function ( succ ) { console .log(succ) alert( JSON .stringify(succ)) }, function ( err ) { console .error(err) console .log( JSON .stringify(err)) } )

Options Example

requestedScopes is an array of requested scopes. 0 : FullName 1 : Email

Success Callback Data Example

Based on ASAuthorizationAppleIDCredential.

authorizationCode: string "<short-lived token used by your app for proof of authorization when interacting with the app’s server counterpart>"

email: string "address@example.com"

fullName: object, based on NSPersonNameComponents familyName: string "Doe" givenName: string "Jane" namePrefix: string "" nameSuffix: string "" nickname: string "" phoneticRepresentation: object, based on NSPersonNameComponents familyName?: string givenName?: string namePrefix?: string nameSuffix?: string nickname?: string

identityToken: string "<JSON Web Token (JWT) that securely communicates information about the user to your app>"

state: string "<arbitrary string that your app provided to the request that generated the credential>"

user: string "<identifier associated with the authenticated user>"

Failure Callback Data Example

error: string "ASAUTHORIZATION_ERROR"

code: string 1001

localizedDescription: string "The operation couldn’t be completed. (com.apple.AuthenticationServices.AuthorizationError error 1001.)"

localizedFailureReason: string ""

Error Type