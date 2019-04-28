Apache Cordova / PhoneGap Plugin to detect when a physical device performs a shake gesture.
For iOS, the plugin uses the native shake detection. Fo all other platforms, it is based on a standalone JavaScript implementation I wrote last year (gist).
Requires Cordova v5.0.0 or above.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-shake
cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-shake.git
You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a shake object to your root automatically when you build.
NB: For non-iOS platforms, there is no native component to this plugin but it depends on the device motion plugin (added when this plugin is added).
var onShake = function () {
// Fired when a shake is detected
};
var onError = function () {
// Fired when there is an accelerometer error (optional)
};
// Start watching for shake gestures and call "onShake"
// with a shake sensitivity of 40 (optional, default 30)
shake.startWatch(onShake, 40 /*, onError */);
// Stop watching for shake gestures
shake.stopWatch();
Is recomended to add sufix to NSString* callbackId = nil; since it colllides with others plugins like cordova-plugin-file-opener2