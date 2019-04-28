openbase logo
cps

cordova-plugin-shake

by Lee Crossley
0.7.0 (see all)

Cordova / PhoneGap Plugin to detect when a physical device performs a shake gesture

5.0/5
Readme

Shake Gesture Detection for Cordova npm version

Apache Cordova / PhoneGap Plugin to detect when a physical device performs a shake gesture.

For iOS, the plugin uses the native shake detection. Fo all other platforms, it is based on a standalone JavaScript implementation I wrote last year (gist).

Install

Requires Cordova v5.0.0 or above.

Latest published version on npm

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-shake

Latest version from GitHub

cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-shake.git

Usage

You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a shake object to your root automatically when you build.

NB: For non-iOS platforms, there is no native component to this plugin but it depends on the device motion plugin (added when this plugin is added).

Example

var onShake = function () {
  // Fired when a shake is detected
};

var onError = function () {
  // Fired when there is an accelerometer error (optional)
};

// Start watching for shake gestures and call "onShake"
// with a shake sensitivity of 40 (optional, default 30)
shake.startWatch(onShake, 40 /*, onError */);

// Stop watching for shake gestures
shake.stopWatch();

License

MIT License

100
Michel Casilla
October 12, 2020
Mobile Developer at SII
October 12, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

Is recomended to add sufix to NSString* callbackId = nil; since it colllides with others plugins like cordova-plugin-file-opener2

0

