Cordova plugin helpful to modify Android and iOS settings with config.xml parameters.
Based on the work of Devin Jett and Diego Netto on generator-ionic with hook update_platform_config.js Removed dependency to other npm packages, so it can be installed as a Cordova plugin adding it to your config.xml:
<plugin name="cordova-plugin-settings-hook" spec="~0" />
This hook updates platform configuration files based on preferences and config-file data defined in config.xml. Currently only the AndroidManifest.xml and IOS *-Info.plist file are supported.
You have to add some of the following configuration options inside your Cordova project config.xml in the tag for Android or iOS.
These configuration will update the generated AndroidManifest.xml for Android platform.
NOTE: For possible manifest values see (http://developer.android.com/guide/topics/manifest/manifest-intro.html)
<platform name="android">
//These preferences are actually available in Cordova by default although not currently documented
<preference name="android-minSdkVersion" value="8" />
<preference name="android-maxSdkVersion" value="19" />
<preference name="android-targetSdkVersion" value="19" />
//custom preferences examples
<preference name="android-windowSoftInputMode" value="stateVisible" />
<preference name="android-installLocation" value="auto" />
<preference name="android-launchMode" value="singleTop" />
<preference name="android-activity-hardwareAccelerated" value="false" />
<preference name="android-manifest-hardwareAccelerated" value="false" />
<preference name="android-configChanges" value="orientation" />
<preference name="android-applicationName" value="MyApplication" />
<preference name="android-theme" value="@android:style/Theme.Black.NoTitleBar" />
<config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml" parent="/*">
<supports-screens
android:xlargeScreens="false"
android:largeScreens="false"
android:smallScreens="false" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" android:maxSdkVersion="15" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />
</config-file>
</platform>
If you specify something in the
<config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml"..., you need to add android namespace to the xml root, like this:
<widget xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" ... >
If don't do this you'll get a build error:
error: Error parsing XML: unbound prefix.
These configuration will update the generated *-Info.plist for iOS platform.
<platform name="ios">
<config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="UISupportedInterfaceOrientations">
<array>
<string>UIInterfaceOrientationLandscapeOmg</string>
</array>
</config-file>
<config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="SomeOtherPlistKey">
<string>someValue</string>
</config-file>
</platform>
After you added the plugin you can execute
cordova prepare to change the platform config.
$ cordova prepare
Processing settings for platform: android
Wrote AndroidManifest.xml: ../platforms/android/AndroidManifest.xml
Processing settings for platform: ios
Wrote iOS Plist: ../platforms/ios/GamifiveBrazil/MyApp-Info.plist
NOTE: Currently, items aren't removed from the platform config files if you remove them from config.xml. For example, if you add a custom permission, build the remove it, it will still be in the manifest. If you make a mistake, for example adding an element to the wrong parent, you may need to remove and add your platform, or revert to your previous manifest/plist file.
TODO: We may need to capture all default manifest/plist elements/keys created by Cordova along with any plugin elements/keys to compare against custom elements to remove.