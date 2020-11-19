This plugin is for use with Apache Cordova and allows your application to securely store secrets such as usernames, passwords, tokens, certificates or other sensitive information (strings) on iOS & Android phones and Windows devices.
Below are the methods for installing this plugin automatically using command line tools. For additional info, take a look at the Plugman Documentation,
cordova plugin command and Cordova Plugin Specification.
The plugin can be installed via the Cordova command line interface:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-secure-storage-echo
var ss = new cordova.plugins.SecureStorage(
function() {
console.log("Success");
},
function(error) {
console.log("Error " + error);
},
"my_app"
);
ss.set(
function(key) {
console.log("Set " + key);
},
function(error) {
console.log("Error " + error);
},
"mykey",
"myvalue"
);
where
key and
value are both strings.
ss.get(
function(value) {
console.log("Success, got " + value);
},
function(error) {
console.log("Error " + error);
},
"mykey"
);
ss.remove(
function(key) {
console.log("Removed " + key);
},
function(error) {
console.log("Error, " + error);
},
"mykey"
);
ss.keys(
function(keys) {
console.log("Got keys " + keys.join(", "));
},
function(error) {
console.log("Error, " + error);
}
);
ss.clear(
function() {
console.log("Cleared");
},
function(error) {
console.log("Error, " + error);
}
);
On iOS secrets are stored directly in the KeyChain through the SAMKeychain library.
On iOS it is possible to configure the accessibility of the keychain by setting the
KeychainAccessibility preference in the
config.xml to one of the following strings:
For reference what these settings mean, see Keychain Item Accessibility Constants.
For example, include in your
config.xml the following:
<platform name="ios">
<preference name="KeychainAccessibility" value="WhenUnlocked"/>
</platform>
iOS 7 is supported without
WhenPasscodeSetThisDeviceOnly option.
How to test the plugin using iOS 7 simulator:
$ xcode-select --switch <path to Xcode6>/Contents/Developer
On Android there does not exist an equivalent of the iOS KeyChain. The
SecureStorage API is implemented as follows:
SharedPreferences.
The inverse process is followed on
get.
Native AES is used. Minimum android supported version is 5.0 Lollipop. If you need to support earlier Android versions use version 2.6.8.
packageName - See Sharing data between 2 apps on Android
userAuthenticationValidityDuration - Sets the duration of time (seconds) for which the Private Encryption Key is authorized to be used after the user is successfully authenticated. KeyGenParameterSpec.Builder#setUserAuthenticationValidityDurationSeconds(int)
unlockCredentialsTitle - Custom title for Confirm Credentials screen. See KeyguardManager#createConfirmDeviceCredentialIntent(title, description)
unlockCredentialsDescription - Custom description for Confirm Credentials screen.
var ss = new cordova.plugins.SecureStorage(
function() {
console.log("Success");
},
function(error) {
console.log("Error " + error);
},
"my_app",
{
android: {
packageName: "com.test.app1"
}
}
);
The plugin will only work correctly if the user has sufficiently secure settings on the lock screen. If not, the plugin will fail to initialize and the failure callback will be called on
init(). This is because in order to use the Android Credential Storage and create RSA keys the device needs to be somewhat secure.
In case of failure to initialize, the app developer should inform the user about the security requirements of her app and initialize again after the user has changed the screen-lock settings. To facilitate this, we provide
secureDevice which will bring up the screen-lock settings and will call the success or failure callbacks depending on whether the user locked the screen appropriately.
For example, this would keep asking the user to enable screen lock forever. Obviously adapt to your needs :)
var ss;
var _init = function() {
ss = new cordova.plugins.SecureStorage(
function() {
console.log("OK");
},
function() {
navigator.notification.alert(
"Please enable the screen lock on your device. This app cannot operate securely without it.",
function() {
ss.secureDevice(
function() {
_init();
},
function() {
_init();
}
);
},
"Screen lock is disabled"
);
},
"my_app"
);
};
_init();
The plugin can be used to share data securely between 2 Android apps.
This can be done by updating the
config.xml for both the Android apps with below changes:
xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" in the initial
widget tag.
<platform name="android">
<edit-config file="AndroidManifest.xml" mode="merge" target="/manifest">
<manifest android:sharedUserId="<your>.<secret>.<anyUserId>" />
</edit-config>
This is required as both the apps should have the same
android:sharedUserId. For e.g.
android:sharedUserId="com.example.myUser".
Consider
App1 with
packageName as
com.test.app1.
Data can be set from the
App1 using the below code.
var ss = new cordova.plugins.SecureStorage(
function() {
ss.set(
function(res) {
console.log("Shared key set: " + res);
},
function(err) {
console.log("Error setting shared key: " + err);
},
"sharedKey",
"sharedValue"
);
},
function(err) {
console.log("Error creating SecureStorage: " + err);
},
"my_shared_data"
);
Consider
App2 with
packageName as
com.test.app2.
Data can be accessed from the
App2 using the
packageName of
App1 as shown in below code.
var ss = new cordova.plugins.SecureStorage(
function() {
ss.get(
function(res) {
console.log("Got Shared key: " + res);
},
function(err) {
console.log("Error getting shared key: " + err);
},
"sharedKey"
);
},
function(err) {
console.log("Error creating SecureStorage: " + err);
},
"my_shared_data",
{
android: {
packageName: "com.test.app1"
}
}
);
Please note that if the 2 apps use different
android:sharedUserId, the
App2 will fail with an error
Error: Key [sharedKey] not found.
If
App1 is uninstalled and
App2 tries to access the
sharedKey from
App1,
App2 will fail with an error
Error: Application package com.test.app1 not found.
Changing the lock screen type on Android erases the keystore (issues 61989 and 210402). This is also described in the Android Security: The Forgetful Keystore blog post.
This means that any values saved using the plugin could be lost if the user changes security settings. The plugin should therefore be used as a secure credential cache and not persistent storage on Android.
Windows implementation is based on PasswordVault object from the Windows.Security.Credentials namespace. The contents of the locker are specific to the app so different apps and services don't have access to credentials associated with other apps or services.
Limitations: you can only store up to ten credentials per app. If you try to store more than ten credentials, you will encounter an error. Read documentation for more details.
The browser platform is supported as a mock only. Key/values are stored unencrypted in localStorage.
I get the error
cordova.plugins.SecureStorage is not a function, what gives?
You can instantiate the plugin only after the
deviceready event is fired. The plugin is not available before that. Also make sure you use the plugin after its success callback has fired.
Do my users really need to set a PIN code on their android devices to use the plugin?
Yes, sorry. Android will not allow the creation of cryptographic keys unless the user has enabled at least PIN locking on the device.
<content src="cdvtests/index.html" />
cordova-plugin-test-framework plugin:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-test-framework
cordova plugin add PATH_TO_SECURE_STORAGE_PLUGIN
cordova plugin add PATH_TO_SECURE_STORAGE_PLUGIN/tests
Just run the app for all platforms. Remember, if you have changes to test you will need to remove the secure storage plugin and add it again for the changes to be seen by the app.
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2015 Crypho AS.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.