title: Screen Orientation

description: Set the screen orientation

Cordova Screen Orientation Plugin

Cordova plugin to set/lock the screen orientation in a common way for iOS, Android, and windows-uwp. This plugin is based on Screen Orientation API so the api matches the current spec.

The plugin adds the following to the screen object ( window.screen ):

.orientation.lock( 'portrait' ) .orientation.unlock() .orientation

Install

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-screen-orientation

Supported Orientations

The orientation is in the primary portrait mode.

The orientation is in the secondary portrait mode.

The orientation is in the primary landscape mode.

The orientation is in the secondary landscape mode.

portrait

The orientation is either portrait-primary or portrait-secondary (sensor).

landscape

The orientation is either landscape-primary or landscape-secondary (sensor).

any

orientation is unlocked - all orientations are supported.

Usage

screen.orientation.lock( 'landscape' ); screen.orientation.unlock(); console .log( 'Orientation is ' + screen.orientation.type);

Events

Both android and iOS will fire the orientationchange event on the window object. For this version of the plugin use the window object if you require notification.

Example usage

window .addEventListener( "orientationchange" , function ( ) { console .log(screen.orientation.type); });

The 'change' event listener has also been added to the screen.orientation object.

Example usage

screen.orientation.addEventListener( 'change' , function ( ) { console .log(screen.orientation.type); }); screen.orientation.onchange = function ( ) { console .log(screen.orientation.type); };

Android Notes

The screen.orientation property will not update when the phone is rotated 180 degrees.

Windows UWP Notes

Windows store apps (windows-uwp) will only display orientation changes if the device has some sort of accelerometer. The internal state of the "orientation" will still be kept, but the actual screen won't rotate unless the device supports it.