openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-plugin-screen-orientation

by apache
3.0.2 (see all)

Cordova Plugin Screen Orientation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.2K

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

title: Screen Orientation

description: Set the screen orientation

Cordova Screen Orientation Plugin

Android Testsuite Chrome Testsuite iOS Testsuite Lint Test

Cordova plugin to set/lock the screen orientation in a common way for iOS, Android, and windows-uwp. This plugin is based on Screen Orientation API so the api matches the current spec.

The plugin adds the following to the screen object (window.screen):

// lock the device orientation
.orientation.lock('portrait')

// unlock the orientation
.orientation.unlock()

// current orientation
.orientation

Install

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-screen-orientation

Supported Orientations

portrait-primary

The orientation is in the primary portrait mode.

portrait-secondary

The orientation is in the secondary portrait mode.

landscape-primary

The orientation is in the primary landscape mode.

landscape-secondary

The orientation is in the secondary landscape mode.

portrait

The orientation is either portrait-primary or portrait-secondary (sensor).

landscape

The orientation is either landscape-primary or landscape-secondary (sensor).

any

orientation is unlocked - all orientations are supported.

Usage

// set to either landscape
screen.orientation.lock('landscape');

// allow user rotate
screen.orientation.unlock();

// access current orientation
console.log('Orientation is ' + screen.orientation.type);

Events

Both android and iOS will fire the orientationchange event on the window object. For this version of the plugin use the window object if you require notification.

Example usage

window.addEventListener("orientationchange", function(){
    console.log(screen.orientation.type); // e.g. portrait
});

The 'change' event listener has also been added to the screen.orientation object.

Example usage

screen.orientation.addEventListener('change', function(){
    console.log(screen.orientation.type); // e.g. portrait
});
    // OR

screen.orientation.onchange = function(){console.log(screen.orientation.type);
};

Android Notes

The screen.orientation property will not update when the phone is rotated 180 degrees.

Windows UWP Notes

Windows store apps (windows-uwp) will only display orientation changes if the device has some sort of accelerometer. The internal state of the "orientation" will still be kept, but the actual screen won't rotate unless the device supports it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial