cordova-plugin-purchases

by RevenueCat
2.4.0 (see all)

Cordova in-app purchases and subscriptions made easy.

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
1.3K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

😻 In-app Subscriptions Made Easy 😻

Version License

cordova-plugin-purchases

Purchases is a client for the RevenueCat subscription and purchase tracking system. It is an open source framework that provides a wrapper around BillingClient, StoreKit and the RevenueCat backend to make implementing in-app subscriptions easy - receipt validation and status tracking included!

Features

RevenueCat
Server-side receipt validation
➡️Webhooks - enhanced server-to-server communication with events for purchases, renewals, cancellations, and more
🎯Subscription status tracking - know whether a user is subscribed whether they're on iOS, Android or web
📊Analytics - automatic calculation of metrics like conversion, mrr, and churn
📝Online documentation up to date
🔀Integrations - over a dozen integrations to easily send purchase data where you need it
💯Well maintained - frequent releases
📮Great support - Help Center
🤩Awesome new features

Installation

Please follow the Quickstart Guide for more information on how to use the SDK

Requirements

cordova-plugin-purchases requires XCode 10.2+ and minimum targets iOS 9.0+ and macOS 10.12+

