Purchases is a client for the RevenueCat subscription and purchase tracking system. It is an open source framework that provides a wrapper around
BillingClient,
StoreKit and the RevenueCat backend to make implementing in-app subscriptions easy - receipt validation and status tracking included!
|RevenueCat
|✅
|Server-side receipt validation
|➡️
|Webhooks - enhanced server-to-server communication with events for purchases, renewals, cancellations, and more
|🎯
|Subscription status tracking - know whether a user is subscribed whether they're on iOS, Android or web
|📊
|Analytics - automatic calculation of metrics like conversion, mrr, and churn
|📝
|Online documentation up to date
|🔀
|Integrations - over a dozen integrations to easily send purchase data where you need it
|💯
|Well maintained - frequent releases
|📮
|Great support - Help Center
|🤩
|Awesome new features
Please follow the Quickstart Guide for more information on how to use the SDK
cordova-plugin-purchases requires XCode 10.2+ and minimum targets iOS 9.0+ and macOS 10.12+