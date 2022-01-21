😻 In-app Subscriptions Made Easy 😻

Purchases is a client for the RevenueCat subscription and purchase tracking system. It is an open source framework that provides a wrapper around BillingClient , StoreKit and the RevenueCat backend to make implementing in-app subscriptions easy - receipt validation and status tracking included!

Features

RevenueCat ✅ Server-side receipt validation ➡️ Webhooks - enhanced server-to-server communication with events for purchases, renewals, cancellations, and more 🎯 Subscription status tracking - know whether a user is subscribed whether they're on iOS, Android or web 📊 Analytics - automatic calculation of metrics like conversion, mrr, and churn 📝 Online documentation up to date 🔀 Integrations - over a dozen integrations to easily send purchase data where you need it 💯 Well maintained - frequent releases 📮 Great support - Help Center 🤩 Awesome new features

Installation

Please follow the Quickstart Guide for more information on how to use the SDK

Requirements

cordova-plugin-purchases requires XCode 10.2+ and minimum targets iOS 9.0+ and macOS 10.12+