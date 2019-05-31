SAMPLE APP :point_right:

Cordova Print Plugin



Plugin for Cordova to print documents, photos, HTML and plain text from iOS, Android and Windows Universal apps.

cordova.plugins.printer.print( '<b>Hello Cordova!</b>' );

Supported Printer Interfaces

Apple AirPrint

Android Print

Windows Print

Supported Content

HTML

Text

Base64

Images

PDF

Supported Platforms

Android 4.4+

iOS 10+

Windows 10 UWP

Browser

Basics

The plugin creates the object cordova.plugins.printer and is accessible after the deviceready event has been fired.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { }, false );

Prints the contents of the web view:

cordova.plugins.printer.print();

Plain text:

cordova.plugins.printer.print( "Hello

World!" );

HTML & CSS:

cordova.plugins.printer.print( '<h1>Hello World!</h1>' );

Images, PDF and other documents:

cordova.plugins.printer.print( 'file://img/logo.png' );

Base64 encoded content:

cordova.plugins.printer.print( 'base64://...' );

Note: On the browser platform the plugin only supports to print the contents of the web view.

Formatting

It's possible to pass format options to the print method that overrides the defaults:

cordova.plugins.printer.print(content, options, callback);

The defaults are defined as follows:

cordova.plugins.printer.setDefaults({ monochrome : true });

The list of possible options depend on the platform, the content type and the capabilities of the printer.

Name Description Type Platform name The name of the print job and of the document. String all copies The number of copies for the print task. Number iOS

Windows pageCount Limits the pages to print even the document contains more.

To skip the last n pages you can assign a negative value on iOS. Number iOS

Android duplex Either double-sided on short site (duplex:'short'), double-sided on long site (duplex:'long') or single-sided (duplex:'none'). String all orientation The orientation of the printed content, portrait or landscape . String all monochrome If your application only prints black text, setting this property to true can result in better performance in many cases. Boolean all photo Set to true to change the media type to photography for higher quality. Boolean iOS

Windows autoFit Set to false to disable downscaling the image to fit into the content aread. Boolean Android printer The network URL to the printer. String iOS maxHeight

maxWidth Defines the maximum size of the content area. Unit iOS margin Set to false to avoid margins. Boolean all margin.top

margin.left

margin.right

margin.bottom The margins for each printed page. Each printer might have its own minimum margins depends on media type and paper format. Unit iOS ui.hideNumberOfCopies Set to true to hide the control for the number of copies. Boolean iOS ui.hidePaperFormat Set to true to hide the control for the paper format. Boolean iOS ui.top

ui.left The position of the printer picker. Number iPad ui.height

ui.width The size of the printer picker. Number iPad paper.width

paper.height The dimensions of the paper – iOS will will try to choose a format which fits bests. Unit iOS paper.name The name of the format like IsoA4 or Roll22Inch .

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/uwp/api/windows.graphics.printing.printmediasize String Windows paper.length On roll-fed printers you can decide when the printer cuts the paper. Unit iOS font.name The name of the font family String iOS font.size The size of the font Number iOS

Android font.italic

font.bold Set to true to enable these font traits. Boolean iOS font.align Possible alignments are left , right , center and justified . String iOS font.color The color of the font in hexa-decimal RGB format - "FF0000" means red. String iOS header.height

footer.height The height of the header or footer on each page. Unit iOS header.labels

footer.labels An array of labels to display. Only use if there are more then one. Array iOS header.label.text

footer.label.text The plain text to display. Use %ld to indicate where to insert the page index.

For example "Page %ld" would result into "Page 1" , "Page 2" , ... String iOS header.label.top

header.label.right

header.label.left

header.label.bottom

footer.label.* The relative position where to place the label within the footer or header area. Unit iOS header.label.font

footer.label.font The font attributes for the label. Object iOS header.label.showPageIndex

footer.label.showPageIndex Set to true if you want to display the page index.

Boolean iOS

The Unit type can be either a (float) number or a string with a special suffix.

Supported unit suffixes are in for inches, mm for millimeters, cm for centimeters and pt for points

for inches, for millimeters, for centimeters and for points "2in" are two inches whereas 2.0 or "2.0pt" are identical for two points

are two inches whereas or are identical for two points One inch are 72.0 points

Direct Print

For iOS its possible to send the content directly to the printer without any dialog. Todo so pass the network URL as an option:

cordova.plugins.printer.print(content, { printer : 'ipp://...' });

To let the user pick an available printer:

cordova.plugins.printer.pick( function ( url ) {});

It's possible to specify the position of the picker:

cordova.plugins.printer.pick({ top : 40 , left : 30 }, callback);

Note: By passing an invalid URL, the application will throw an Unable to connect to (null) exception and possibly crash.

Printable Document Types

The list of supported document types differ between mobile platforms. As of writing, Windows UWP only supports HTML and plain text.

To get a list of all printable document types:

cordova.plugins.printer.getPrintableTypes(callback);

To check if printing is supported in general:

cordova.plugins.printer.canPrintItem(callback);

Or in particular:

cordova.plugins.printer.canPrintItem( 'file://css/index.css' , callback);

Sample

var options = { font : { size : 22 , italic : true , align : 'center' }, header : { height : '6cm' , label : { text : "



Die Freuden" , font : { bold : true , size : 37 , align : 'center' } } }, footer : { height : '4cm' , label : { text : 'Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, 1749-1832, deutscher Dichter, Naturforscher' , font : { align : 'center' } } } }; cordova.plugins.printer.print( "Es flattert um die Quelle

Die wechselnde Libelle,..." , options);

The result will look like this for iOS:

Installation

Execute from the projects root folder:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-printer

Or install a specific version:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-printer@ VERSION

Or install the latest head version:

$ cordova plugin add https:

Or install from local source:

$ cordova plugin add < path >

Then execute:

cordova build

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.

