Plugin for Cordova to print documents, photos, HTML and plain text from iOS, Android and Windows Universal apps.
cordova.plugins.printer.print('<b>Hello Cordova!</b>');
The plugin creates the object
cordova.plugins.printer and is accessible after the deviceready event has been fired.
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function () {
// cordova.plugins.printer is now available
}, false);
Prints the contents of the web view:
cordova.plugins.printer.print();
Plain text:
cordova.plugins.printer.print("Hello\nWorld!");
HTML & CSS:
cordova.plugins.printer.print('<h1>Hello World!</h1>');
Images, PDF and other documents:
cordova.plugins.printer.print('file://img/logo.png');
Base64 encoded content:
cordova.plugins.printer.print('base64://...');
Note: On the browser platform the plugin only supports to print the contents of the web view.
It's possible to pass format options to the print method that overrides the defaults:
cordova.plugins.printer.print(content, options, callback);
The defaults are defined as follows:
cordova.plugins.printer.setDefaults({ monochrome: true });
The list of possible options depend on the platform, the content type and the capabilities of the printer.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Platform
|name
|The name of the print job and of the document.
|String
|all
|copies
|The number of copies for the print task.
|Number
|iOS
Windows
|pageCount
|Limits the pages to print even the document contains more.
To skip the last n pages you can assign a negative value on iOS.
|Number
|iOS
Android
|duplex
|Either double-sided on short site (duplex:'short'), double-sided on long site (duplex:'long') or single-sided (duplex:'none').
|String
|all
|orientation
|The orientation of the printed content,
portrait or
landscape.
|String
|all
|monochrome
|If your application only prints black text, setting this property to true can result in better performance in many cases.
|Boolean
|all
|photo
|Set to true to change the media type to photography for higher quality.
|Boolean
|iOS
Windows
|autoFit
|Set to false to disable downscaling the image to fit into the content aread.
|Boolean
|Android
|printer
|The network URL to the printer.
|String
|iOS
|maxHeight
maxWidth
|Defines the maximum size of the content area.
|Unit
|iOS
|margin
|Set to false to avoid margins.
|Boolean
|all
|margin.top
margin.left
margin.right
margin.bottom
|The margins for each printed page. Each printer might have its own minimum margins depends on media type and paper format.
|Unit
|iOS
|ui.hideNumberOfCopies
|Set to true to hide the control for the number of copies.
|Boolean
|iOS
|ui.hidePaperFormat
|Set to true to hide the control for the paper format.
|Boolean
|iOS
|ui.top
ui.left
|The position of the printer picker.
|Number
|iPad
|ui.height
ui.width
|The size of the printer picker.
|Number
|iPad
|paper.width
paper.height
|The dimensions of the paper – iOS will will try to choose a format which fits bests.
|Unit
|iOS
|paper.name
|The name of the format like
IsoA4 or
Roll22Inch.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/uwp/api/windows.graphics.printing.printmediasize
|String
|Windows
|paper.length
|On roll-fed printers you can decide when the printer cuts the paper.
|Unit
|iOS
|font.name
|The name of the font family
|String
|iOS
|font.size
|The size of the font
|Number
|iOS
Android
|font.italic
font.bold
|Set to true to enable these font traits.
|Boolean
|iOS
|font.align
|Possible alignments are
left,
right,
center and
justified.
|String
|iOS
|font.color
|The color of the font in hexa-decimal RGB format -
"FF0000" means red.
|String
|iOS
|header.height
footer.height
|The height of the header or footer on each page.
|Unit
|iOS
|header.labels
footer.labels
|An array of labels to display. Only use if there are more then one.
|Array
|iOS
|header.label.text
footer.label.text
|The plain text to display. Use
%ld to indicate where to insert the page index.
For example
"Page %ld" would result into
"Page 1",
"Page 2", ...
|String
|iOS
|header.label.top
header.label.right
header.label.left
header.label.bottom
footer.label.*
|The relative position where to place the label within the footer or header area.
|Unit
|iOS
|header.label.font
footer.label.font
|The font attributes for the label.
|Object
|iOS
|header.label.showPageIndex
footer.label.showPageIndex
|Set to true if you want to display the page index.
|Boolean
|iOS
The
Unit type can be either a (float) number or a string with a special suffix.
in for inches,
mm for millimeters,
cm for centimeters and
pt for points
"2in" are two inches whereas
2.0 or
"2.0pt" are identical for two points
For iOS its possible to send the content directly to the printer without any dialog. Todo so pass the network URL as an option:
cordova.plugins.printer.print(content, { printer: 'ipp://...' });
To let the user pick an available printer:
cordova.plugins.printer.pick(function (url) {});
It's possible to specify the position of the picker:
cordova.plugins.printer.pick({ top: 40, left: 30 }, callback);
Note: By passing an invalid URL, the application will throw an
Unable to connect to (null) exception and possibly crash.
The list of supported document types differ between mobile platforms. As of writing, Windows UWP only supports HTML and plain text.
To get a list of all printable document types:
cordova.plugins.printer.getPrintableTypes(callback);
To check if printing is supported in general:
cordova.plugins.printer.canPrintItem(callback);
Or in particular:
cordova.plugins.printer.canPrintItem('file://css/index.css', callback);
var options = {
font: {
size: 22,
italic: true,
align: 'center'
},
header: {
height: '6cm',
label: {
text: "\n\nDie Freuden",
font: {
bold: true,
size: 37,
align: 'center'
}
}
},
footer: {
height: '4cm',
label: {
text: 'Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, 1749-1832, deutscher Dichter, Naturforscher',
font: { align: 'center' }
}
}
};
cordova.plugins.printer.print("Es flattert um die Quelle\nDie wechselnde Libelle,...", options);
The result will look like this for iOS:
Execute from the projects root folder:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-printer
Or install a specific version:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-printer@VERSION
Or install the latest head version:
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/katzer/cordova-plugin-printer.git
Or install from local source:
$ cordova plugin add <path> --nofetch --nosave
Then execute:
cordova build
This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.
