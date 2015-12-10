openbase logo
cordova-plugin-pin-dialog

by Domonkos Pal
0.1.3 (see all)

PhoneGap numeric password dialog plugin for Android and iOS. Forked from https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-dialogs.git

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

147

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PinDialog

PhoneGap numeric password dialog plugin for Android and iOS. Forked from https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-dialogs.git

Installation

Latest stable release: phonegap local cordova-plugin-pin-dialog
or cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-pin-dialog

Current state from git: phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/PinDialog.git
or cordova plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/PinDialog.git

Installation - PhoneGap Build

Add following to config.xml: <gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-pindialog" source="npm" />

For older versions, use the following: <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.pindialog" version="0.1.3" /> or <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.pindialog" source="plugins.cordova.io" />

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • iOS

Usage:

// Show pin dialog
window.plugins.pinDialog.prompt("message", callback, "title", ["OK","Cancel"]);

Callback:

function callback(results)
{
    if(results.buttonIndex == 1)
    {
        // OK clicked, show input value
        alert(results.input1);
    }
    if(results.buttonIndex == 2)
    {
        // Cancel clicked
        alert("Cancel");
    }
};

License

MIT License

