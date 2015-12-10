PinDialog

PhoneGap numeric password dialog plugin for Android and iOS. Forked from https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-dialogs.git

Installation

Latest stable release: phonegap local cordova-plugin-pin-dialog

or cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-pin-dialog

Current state from git: phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/PinDialog.git

or cordova plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/PinDialog.git

Installation - PhoneGap Build

Add following to config.xml: <gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-pindialog" source="npm" />

For older versions, use the following: <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.pindialog" version="0.1.3" /> or <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.pindialog" source="plugins.cordova.io" />

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

window .plugins.pinDialog.prompt( "message" , callback, "title" , [ "OK" , "Cancel" ]);

Callback:

function callback (results) { if (results.buttonIndex == 1 ) { alert (results.input1); } if (results.buttonIndex == 2 ) { alert ( "Cancel" ); } };

License

MIT License