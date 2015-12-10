PhoneGap numeric password dialog plugin for Android and iOS. Forked from https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-dialogs.git
Latest stable release:
phonegap local cordova-plugin-pin-dialog
or
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-pin-dialog
Current state from git:
phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/PinDialog.git
or
cordova plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/PinDialog.git
Add following to config.xml:
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-pindialog" source="npm" />
For older versions, use the following:
<gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.pindialog" version="0.1.3" />
or
<gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.pindialog" source="plugins.cordova.io" />
// Show pin dialog
window.plugins.pinDialog.prompt("message", callback, "title", ["OK","Cancel"]);
Callback:
function callback(results)
{
if(results.buttonIndex == 1)
{
// OK clicked, show input value
alert(results.input1);
}
if(results.buttonIndex == 2)
{
// Cancel clicked
alert("Cancel");
}
};
MIT License