WebRTC for Cordova apps!

This project is no longer active. Check out react-native-webrtc

Features

Completely Open Source

Android, iOS and Browser support

Simple JavaScript API

Video & Voice calls

Group calls

Renegotiation (Mute, Hold, etc)

