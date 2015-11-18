Core Motion Pedometer Plugin for Cordova

Fetch pedestrian-related pedometer data, such as step counts and other information about the distance travelled.

Install

Latest published version on npm (with Cordova CLI >= 5.0.0)

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-pedometer

Latest version from GitHub

cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-pedometer.git

You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a pedometer object to your root automatically when you build.

Check feature support (iOS only)

isStepCountingAvailable

pedometer.isStepCountingAvailable(successCallback, failureCallback);

=> successCallback is called with true if the feature is supported, otherwise false

is called with true if the feature is supported, otherwise false => failureCallback is called if there was an error determining if the feature is supported

isDistanceAvailable

pedometer.isDistanceAvailable(successCallback, failureCallback);

Distance estimation indicates the ability to use step information to supply the approximate distance travelled by the user.

This capability is not supported on all devices, even with iOS 8.

isFloorCountingAvailable

pedometer.isFloorCountingAvailable(successCallback, failureCallback);

Floor counting indicates the ability to count the number of floors the user walks up or down using stairs.

This capability is not supported on all devices, even with iOS 8.

Live pedometer data

Starts the delivery of recent pedestrian-related data to your Cordova app.

var successHandler = function ( pedometerData ) { }; pedometer.startPedometerUpdates(successHandler, onError);

The success handler is executed when data is available and is called repeatedly from a background thread as new data arrives.

When the app is suspended, the delivery of updates stops temporarily. Upon returning to foreground or background execution, the pedometer object begins updates again.

Stops the delivery of recent pedestrian data updates to your Cordova app.

pedometer.stopPedometerUpdates(successCallback, failureCallback);

Historical pedometer data (iOS only)

queryData

Retrieves the data between the specified start and end dates.

The startDate and endDate options are required and can be constructed in any valid JavaScript way (e.g. new Date(2015, 4, 1, 15, 20, 00) is also valid, as is milliseconds).

var successHandler = function ( pedometerData ) { }; var options = { "startDate" : new Date ( "Fri May 01 2015 15:20:00" ), "endDate" : new Date ( "Fri May 01 2015 15:25:00" ) }; pedometer.queryData(successHandler, onError, options);

Platform and device support

iOS 8+. These capabilities are not supported on all devices, even with iOS 8, so please ensure you use the check feature support functions.

Android (when associated hardware is available). Only live pedometer data is supported.

License

MIT License