Fetch pedestrian-related pedometer data, such as step counts and other information about the distance travelled.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-pedometer
cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-pedometer.git
You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a pedometer object to your root automatically when you build.
pedometer.isStepCountingAvailable(successCallback, failureCallback);
successCallback is called with true if the feature is supported, otherwise false
failureCallback is called if there was an error determining if the feature is supported
pedometer.isDistanceAvailable(successCallback, failureCallback);
Distance estimation indicates the ability to use step information to supply the approximate distance travelled by the user.
This capability is not supported on all devices, even with iOS 8.
pedometer.isFloorCountingAvailable(successCallback, failureCallback);
Floor counting indicates the ability to count the number of floors the user walks up or down using stairs.
This capability is not supported on all devices, even with iOS 8.
Starts the delivery of recent pedestrian-related data to your Cordova app.
var successHandler = function (pedometerData) {
// pedometerData.startDate; -> ms since 1970
// pedometerData.endDate; -> ms since 1970
// pedometerData.numberOfSteps;
// pedometerData.distance;
// pedometerData.floorsAscended;
// pedometerData.floorsDescended;
};
pedometer.startPedometerUpdates(successHandler, onError);
The success handler is executed when data is available and is called repeatedly from a background thread as new data arrives.
When the app is suspended, the delivery of updates stops temporarily. Upon returning to foreground or background execution, the pedometer object begins updates again.
Stops the delivery of recent pedestrian data updates to your Cordova app.
pedometer.stopPedometerUpdates(successCallback, failureCallback);
Retrieves the data between the specified start and end dates.
The
startDate and
endDate options are required and can be constructed in any valid JavaScript way (e.g.
new Date(2015, 4, 1, 15, 20, 00) is also valid, as is milliseconds).
var successHandler = function (pedometerData) {
// pedometerData.numberOfSteps;
// pedometerData.distance;
// pedometerData.floorsAscended;
// pedometerData.floorsDescended;
};
var options = {
"startDate": new Date("Fri May 01 2015 15:20:00"),
"endDate": new Date("Fri May 01 2015 15:25:00")
};
pedometer.queryData(successHandler, onError, options);