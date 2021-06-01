The NavigationBar object provides some functions to control the Android device navigation bar.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-navigationbar-color

Preferences

NavigationBarBackgroundColor (color hex string, default value #000000). Color of navigation bar.

< preference name = "NavigationBarBackgroundColor" value = "#000000" />

NavigationBarLight (boolean, defaults to false). Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).

< preference name = "NavigationBarLight" value = "true" />

Methods

This plugin defines global NavigationBar object.

Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the deviceready event.

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { console .log(NavigationBar); }

Set color of navigation bar by hex string.

NavigationBar.backgroundColorByHexString( String colorHex, Boolean lightNavigationBar = false );

colorHex Color hex string. Set the color of navigation bar.

lightNavigationBar Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).

Set color of navigation bar by color name.

NavigationBar.backgroundColorByName( String colorName, Boolean lightNavigationBar = false );

colorName Color name. Set the color of navigation bar.

Possible values

black : Equals #000000

darkGray : Equals #A9A9A9

lightGray : Equals #D3D3D3

white : Equals #FFFFFF

gray : Equals #808080

red : Equals #FF0000

green : Equals #00FF00

blue : Equals #0000FF

cyan : Equals #00FFFF

yellow : Equals #FFFF00

magenta : Equals #FF00FF

orange : Equals #FFA500

purple : Equals #800080

brown : Equals #A52A2A

lightNavigationBar Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).

Hide the navigation bar.

NavigationBar.hide();

Shows the navigation bar.