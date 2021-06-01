openbase logo
cpn

cordova-plugin-navigationbar-color

by Vinicius Fagundes
0.1.0 (see all)

Cordova NavigationBar Plugin

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cordova-plugin-navigationbar-color

The NavigationBar object provides some functions to control the Android device navigation bar.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-navigationbar-color

Preferences

config.xml

  • NavigationBarBackgroundColor (color hex string, default value #000000). Color of navigation bar.
<preference name="NavigationBarBackgroundColor" value="#000000" />
  • NavigationBarLight (boolean, defaults to false). Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).
<preference name="NavigationBarLight" value="true" />

Methods

This plugin defines global NavigationBar object.

Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the deviceready event.

document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);

function onDeviceReady()
{
    console.log(NavigationBar);
}

Set color of navigation bar by hex string.

NavigationBar.backgroundColorByHexString(String colorHex, Boolean lightNavigationBar = false);

  • colorHex Color hex string. Set the color of navigation bar.

  • lightNavigationBar Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).

Set color of navigation bar by color name.

NavigationBar.backgroundColorByName(String colorName, Boolean lightNavigationBar = false);

  • colorName Color name. Set the color of navigation bar.

    • Possible values
    • black: Equals #000000
    • darkGray: Equals #A9A9A9
    • lightGray: Equals #D3D3D3
    • white: Equals #FFFFFF
    • gray: Equals #808080
    • red: Equals #FF0000
    • green: Equals #00FF00
    • blue: Equals #0000FF
    • cyan: Equals #00FFFF
    • yellow: Equals #FFFF00
    • magenta: Equals #FF00FF
    • orange: Equals #FFA500
    • purple: Equals #800080
    • brown: Equals #A52A2A

  • lightNavigationBar Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).

Hide the navigation bar.

NavigationBar.hide();

Shows the navigation bar.

NavigationBar.show();

