The
NavigationBarobject provides some functions to control the Android device navigation bar.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-navigationbar-color
<preference name="NavigationBarBackgroundColor" value="#000000" />
<preference name="NavigationBarLight" value="true" />
This plugin defines global
NavigationBar object.
Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady()
{
console.log(NavigationBar);
}
Set color of navigation bar by hex string.
NavigationBar.backgroundColorByHexString(String colorHex, Boolean lightNavigationBar = false);
colorHex Color hex string. Set the color of navigation bar.
lightNavigationBar Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).
Set color of navigation bar by color name.
NavigationBar.backgroundColorByName(String colorName, Boolean lightNavigationBar = false);
colorName Color name. Set the color of navigation bar.
black: Equals #000000
darkGray: Equals #A9A9A9
lightGray: Equals #D3D3D3
white: Equals #FFFFFF
gray: Equals #808080
red: Equals #FF0000
green: Equals #00FF00
blue: Equals #0000FF
cyan: Equals #00FFFF
yellow: Equals #FFFF00
magenta: Equals #FF00FF
orange: Equals #FFA500
purple: Equals #800080
brown: Equals #A52A2A
lightNavigationBar Change the color of the buttons in the navigation bar to black, use in light colors of the navigation bar (Android 8.0 or higher).
Hide the navigation bar.
NavigationBar.hide();
Shows the navigation bar.
NavigationBar.show();