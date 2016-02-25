Hide and auto hide navigation bar.
[android][cordova cli] [xdk][cocoon] [phonegap build service]
This is open source cordova plugin.
You can see Cordova Plugins in one page: http://cranberrygame.github.io?referrer=github
https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/edge/guide_cli_index.md.html#The%20Command-Line%20Interface - npm install -g cordova@6.0.0
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-navigationbar
(when build error, use github url: cordova plugin add https://github.com/cranberrygame/cordova-plugin-navigationbar)
https://software.intel.com/en-us/intel-xdk - Download XDK - XDK PORJECTS - [specific project] - CORDOVA HYBRID MOBILE APP SETTINGS - Plugin Management - Add Plugins to this Project - Third Party Plugins -
Plugin Source: Cordova plugin registry
Plugin ID: cordova-plugin-navigationbar
## Cocoon ##
https://cocoon.io - Create project - [specific project] - Setting - Plugins - Custom - Git Url: https://github.com/cranberrygame/cordova-plugin-navigationbar.git - INSTALL - Save<br>
## Phonegap build service (config.xml) ##
https://build.phonegap.com/ - Apps - [specific project] - Update code - Zip file including config.xml
```c
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-navigationbar" source="npm" />
Download construct2 plugin
https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/186681453/pluginsforcordova/index.html
How to install c2 native plugins in xdk, cocoon and cordova cli
https://plus.google.com/102658703990850475314/posts/XS5jjEApJYV
document.addEventListener("deviceready", function(){
var autoHideNavigationBar = false;
window.navigationbar.setUp(autoHideNavigationBar);
}, false);
window.navigationbar.hide();
example/basic/index.html
example/advanced/index.html
Cordova Plugins
http://cranberrygame.github.io?referrer=github