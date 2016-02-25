Cordova NavigationBar plugin

Overview

Hide and auto hide navigation bar.

[android][cordova cli] [xdk][cocoon] [phonegap build service]

This is open source cordova plugin.

Change log

Install plugin

Cordova cli

https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/edge/guide_cli_index.md.html#The%20Command-Line%20Interface - npm install -g cordova@6.0.0

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-navigationbar (when build error, use github url: cordova plugin add https:

Xdk

https://software.intel.com/en-us/intel-xdk - Download XDK - XDK PORJECTS - [specific project] - CORDOVA HYBRID MOBILE APP SETTINGS - Plugin Management - Add Plugins to this Project - Third Party Plugins -

Plugin Source: Cordova plugin registry Plugin ID: cordova-plugin-navigationbar ## Cocoon # ## Phonegap build service ( config .xml) # ```c <gap:plugin name = "cordova-plugin-navigationbar" source= "npm" />

Construct2

Download construct2 plugin

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/186681453/pluginsforcordova/index.html

How to install c2 native plugins in xdk, cocoon and cordova cli

https://plus.google.com/102658703990850475314/posts/XS5jjEApJYV

Server setting

API

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , function ( ) { var autoHideNavigationBar = false ; window .navigationbar.setUp(autoHideNavigationBar); }, false ); window .navigationbar.hide();

Examples

example/basic/index.html

example/advanced/index.html

Test

Cordova Plugins

