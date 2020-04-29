Cordova NativeGeocoder plugin

Call nativegeocoder.reverseGeocode() to transform a latitude and longitude into an address or nativegeocoder.forwardGeocode() to transform an address into a latitude and longitude using iOS CoreLocation service and Android Geocoder class.

No need for creating API keys or querying external APIs

Please read Known Issues before posting an issue! Thank you! 😍

Ionic

This plugin is also available for Ionic Native & Capacitor.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-nativegeocoder

For iOS Cordova iOS version >5.0.0 is required.

Configuration

You can also configure the following variable to customize the iOS location plist entry

LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE_DESCRIPTION for NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription (defaults to "Use geocoder service")

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

API

Reverse geocode a given latitude and longitude to find location address.

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description success Function Success callback (with Array) error Function Error callback. latitude Number The latitude. longitude Number The longtitude. options Object Optional. Is called when the api encounters an error while initializing the context.

All available options attributes:

Attribute Type Default Comment useLocale Boolean true Optional. Only works for Android and iOS 11.0+. defaultLocale String Optional. E.g.: 'fa-IR' or 'de_DE'; works only for Android and iOS 11.0+. maxResults Number 1 Optional. Min value: 1, max value: 5.

Array

Conforms to Apple's and Android's geocoder's result arrays.

Value Type latitude String longitude String countryCode String postalCode String administrativeArea String subAdministrativeArea String locality String subLocality String thoroughfare String subThoroughfare String areasOfInterest Array<String>

Example

nativegeocoder.reverseGeocode(success, failure, 52.5072095 , 13.1452818 , { useLocale : true , maxResults : 1 }); function success ( result ) { var firstResult = result[ 0 ]; console .log( "First Result: " + JSON .stringify(firstResult)); } function failure ( err ) { console .log(err); }

Forward geocode a given address to find coordinates.

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description success Function Success callback (with Array) error Function Error callback. addressString String The address to be geocoded. options Object Optional. Is called when the api encounters an error while initializing the context.

All available options attributes:

Attribute Type Default Comment useLocale Boolean true Optional. Only works for Android and iOS 11.0+. defaultLocale String Optional. E.g.: 'fa-IR' or 'de_DE'; works only for Android and iOS 11.0+. maxResults Number 1 Optional. Min value: 1, max value: 5.

Array

Conforms to Apple's and Android's geocoder's result arrays.

Value Type latitude String longitude String countryCode String postalCode String administrativeArea String subAdministrativeArea String locality String subLocality String thoroughfare String subThoroughfare String areasOfInterest Array<String>

Example

nativegeocoder.forwardGeocode(success, failure, "Berlin" , { useLocale : true , maxResults : 1 }); function success ( coordinates ) { var firstResult = coordinates[ 0 ]; console .log( "The coordinates are latitude = " + firstResult.latitude + " and longitude = " + firstResult.longitude); } function failure ( err ) { console .log(err); }

Known Issues

Android

Geocoder not working

Errors like Geocoder is not present on this device/emulator. , Geocoder [...] Error or Geocoder Service not available .

Why?: The plugin checks for Geocoder.isPresent() (Android docs). One reason for Geocoder not working on a device could be that you are running your app on an emulator or on a device without Google Play Services. But Geocoder API "[...] requires a backend service that is not included in the core android framework".

Any workaround?: Yes. Query Google Maps Geocoding API as a backup if Geocoder is not present.

Can the plugin handle this?: No. I decided not to implement Google Maps Geocoding API as a backup because you have to add an API key and more. I want this plugin to remain as small and lightweight as possible.

iOS

...

