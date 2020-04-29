Call
nativegeocoder.reverseGeocode() to transform a latitude and longitude into an address or
nativegeocoder.forwardGeocode() to transform an address into a latitude and longitude using iOS CoreLocation service and Android Geocoder class.
No need for creating API keys or querying external APIs
Please read Known Issues before posting an issue! Thank you! 😍
This plugin is also available for Ionic Native & Capacitor.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-nativegeocoder
For iOS Cordova iOS version >5.0.0 is required.
You can also configure the following variable to customize the iOS location plist entry
LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE_DESCRIPTION for
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription (defaults to "Use geocoder service")
Reverse geocode a given latitude and longitude to find location address.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
success
Function
|Success callback (with Array)
error
Function
|Error callback.
latitude
Number
|The latitude.
longitude
Number
|The longtitude.
options
Object
|Optional. Is called when the api encounters an error while initializing the context.
All available
options attributes:
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Comment
useLocale
Boolean
|true
|Optional. Only works for Android and iOS 11.0+.
defaultLocale
String
|Optional. E.g.: 'fa-IR' or 'de_DE'; works only for Android and iOS 11.0+.
maxResults
Number
|1
|Optional. Min value: 1, max value: 5.
Conforms to Apple's and Android's geocoder's result arrays.
|Value
|Type
latitude
String
longitude
String
countryCode
String
postalCode
String
administrativeArea
String
subAdministrativeArea
String
locality
String
subLocality
String
thoroughfare
String
subThoroughfare
String
areasOfInterest
Array<String>
nativegeocoder.reverseGeocode(success, failure, 52.5072095, 13.1452818, { useLocale: true, maxResults: 1 });
function success(result) {
var firstResult = result[0];
console.log("First Result: " + JSON.stringify(firstResult));
}
function failure(err) {
console.log(err);
}
Forward geocode a given address to find coordinates.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
success
Function
|Success callback (with Array)
error
Function
|Error callback.
addressString
String
|The address to be geocoded.
options
Object
|Optional. Is called when the api encounters an error while initializing the context.
All available
options attributes:
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Comment
useLocale
Boolean
|true
|Optional. Only works for Android and iOS 11.0+.
defaultLocale
String
|Optional. E.g.: 'fa-IR' or 'de_DE'; works only for Android and iOS 11.0+.
maxResults
Number
|1
|Optional. Min value: 1, max value: 5.
Conforms to Apple's and Android's geocoder's result arrays.
|Value
|Type
latitude
String
longitude
String
countryCode
String
postalCode
String
administrativeArea
String
subAdministrativeArea
String
locality
String
subLocality
String
thoroughfare
String
subThoroughfare
String
areasOfInterest
Array<String>
nativegeocoder.forwardGeocode(success, failure, "Berlin", { useLocale: true, maxResults: 1 });
function success(coordinates) {
var firstResult = coordinates[0];
console.log("The coordinates are latitude = " + firstResult.latitude + " and longitude = " + firstResult.longitude);
}
function failure(err) {
console.log(err);
}
Errors like
Geocoder is not present on this device/emulator.,
Geocoder [...] Error or
Geocoder Service not available.
Why?:
The plugin checks for
Geocoder.isPresent() (Android docs). One reason for Geocoder not working on a device could be that you are running your app on an emulator or on a device without Google Play Services. But Geocoder API "[...] requires a backend service that is not included in the core android framework".
Any workaround?: Yes. Query Google Maps Geocoding API as a backup if Geocoder is not present.
Can the plugin handle this?: No. I decided not to implement Google Maps Geocoding API as a backup because you have to add an API key and more. I want this plugin to remain as small and lightweight as possible.
...
Yes you! Thank you very much for using cordova-plugin-nativegeocoder. If you have any feedback or run into issues using the plugin, please file an issue on this repository.