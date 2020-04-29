openbase logo
cpn

cordova-plugin-nativegeocoder

by Sebastian Baar
3.4.1

Cordova plugin for native forward and reverse geocoding

Overview

2.9K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Cordova NativeGeocoder plugin

Call nativegeocoder.reverseGeocode() to transform a latitude and longitude into an address or nativegeocoder.forwardGeocode() to transform an address into a latitude and longitude using iOS CoreLocation service and Android Geocoder class.

No need for creating API keys or querying external APIs

Please read Known Issues before posting an issue! Thank you! 😍

Ionic

This plugin is also available for Ionic Native & Capacitor.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-nativegeocoder

For iOS Cordova iOS version >5.0.0 is required.

Configuration

You can also configure the following variable to customize the iOS location plist entry

  • LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE_DESCRIPTION for NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription (defaults to "Use geocoder service")

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android

API

.reverseGeocode(successCallback, errorCallback, latitude, longitude, options);

Reverse geocode a given latitude and longitude to find location address.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
successFunctionSuccess callback (with Array)
errorFunctionError callback.
latitudeNumberThe latitude.
longitudeNumberThe longtitude.
optionsObjectOptional. Is called when the api encounters an error while initializing the context.

All available options attributes:

AttributeTypeDefaultComment
useLocaleBooleantrueOptional. Only works for Android and iOS 11.0+.
defaultLocaleStringOptional. E.g.: 'fa-IR' or 'de_DE'; works only for Android and iOS 11.0+.
maxResultsNumber1Optional. Min value: 1, max value: 5.

Array

Conforms to Apple's and Android's geocoder's result arrays.

ValueType
latitudeString
longitudeString
countryCodeString
postalCodeString
administrativeAreaString
subAdministrativeAreaString
localityString
subLocalityString
thoroughfareString
subThoroughfareString
areasOfInterestArray<String>

Example

nativegeocoder.reverseGeocode(success, failure, 52.5072095, 13.1452818, { useLocale: true, maxResults: 1 });

function success(result) {
  var firstResult = result[0];
  console.log("First Result: " + JSON.stringify(firstResult));
}

function failure(err) {
  console.log(err);
}

.forwardGeocode(success, error, addressString, options)

Forward geocode a given address to find coordinates.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
successFunctionSuccess callback (with Array)
errorFunctionError callback.
addressStringStringThe address to be geocoded.
optionsObjectOptional. Is called when the api encounters an error while initializing the context.

All available options attributes:

AttributeTypeDefaultComment
useLocaleBooleantrueOptional. Only works for Android and iOS 11.0+.
defaultLocaleStringOptional. E.g.: 'fa-IR' or 'de_DE'; works only for Android and iOS 11.0+.
maxResultsNumber1Optional. Min value: 1, max value: 5.

Array

Conforms to Apple's and Android's geocoder's result arrays.

ValueType
latitudeString
longitudeString
countryCodeString
postalCodeString
administrativeAreaString
subAdministrativeAreaString
localityString
subLocalityString
thoroughfareString
subThoroughfareString
areasOfInterestArray<String>

Example

nativegeocoder.forwardGeocode(success, failure, "Berlin", { useLocale: true, maxResults: 1 });

function success(coordinates) {
  var firstResult = coordinates[0];
  console.log("The coordinates are latitude = " + firstResult.latitude + " and longitude = " + firstResult.longitude);
}

function failure(err) {
  console.log(err);
}

Known Issues

Android

Geocoder not working

Errors like Geocoder is not present on this device/emulator., Geocoder [...] Error or Geocoder Service not available.

Why?: The plugin checks for Geocoder.isPresent() (Android docs). One reason for Geocoder not working on a device could be that you are running your app on an emulator or on a device without Google Play Services. But Geocoder API "[...] requires a backend service that is not included in the core android framework".

Any workaround?: Yes. Query Google Maps Geocoding API as a backup if Geocoder is not present.

Can the plugin handle this?: No. I decided not to implement Google Maps Geocoding API as a backup because you have to add an API key and more. I want this plugin to remain as small and lightweight as possible.

iOS

...

Thank you ❤️

Yes you! Thank you very much for using cordova-plugin-nativegeocoder. If you have any feedback or run into issues using the plugin, please file an issue on this repository.

