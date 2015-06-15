Native Transitions Plugin for Apache Cordova

Emulating transitions are a thing of the past, you can now use real native page transitions directly from your JavaScript!

You can read the full blog post here.

Live demo

See this plugin working in a live app: http://playadds.com

Install

Latest published version on npm (with Cordova CLI >= 5.0.0)

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin- native -transitions

Latest version from GitHub

cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-native-transitions.git

You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a nativetransitions object to your root automatically when you build.

PhoneGap build

Add the following to your config.xml to use version 0.1.4 (you can also omit the version attribute to always use the latest version). You should now use the npm source:

<gap:plugin name ="cordova-plugin-native-transitions" version="0.2.3" source="npm" />

For more information, see the PhoneGap build docs.

Transitions

Flip

var duration = 0.5 , direction = "right" ; nativetransitions.flip(duration, direction, onComplete);

Curl

var duration = 0.5 , direction = "down" ; nativetransitions.curl(duration, direction, onComplete);

Fade

var duration = 0.5 ; nativetransitions.fade(duration, onComplete);

Example

Here's an example of how I suggest you use the plugin in your code, so that you get a realistic transition:

setTimeout( function ( ) { }, 50 ); nativetransitions.flip(duration, direction);

Platform Support

Currently iOS only (version 5 and higher).

License

MIT License