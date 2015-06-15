Emulating transitions are a thing of the past, you can now use real native page transitions directly from your JavaScript!
See this plugin working in a live app: http://playadds.com
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-native-transitions
cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-native-transitions.git
You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a nativetransitions object to your root automatically when you build.
Add the following to your
config.xml to use version 0.1.4 (you can also omit the version attribute to always use the latest version). You should now use the npm source:
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-native-transitions" version="0.2.3" source="npm" />
For more information, see the PhoneGap build docs.
var duration = 0.5, // animation time in seconds
direction = "right"; // animation direction - left | right | top | bottom
nativetransitions.flip(duration, direction, onComplete);
var duration = 0.5, // animation time in seconds
direction = "down"; // animation direction - up | down
nativetransitions.curl(duration, direction, onComplete);
var duration = 0.5; // animation time in seconds
nativetransitions.fade(duration, onComplete);
Here's an example of how I suggest you use the plugin in your code, so that you get a realistic transition:
setTimeout(function() {
// Change your html here
}, 50);
nativetransitions.flip(duration, direction);
Currently iOS only (version 5 and higher).