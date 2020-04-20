openbase logo
cpn

cordova-plugin-native-spinner

by Aleksandr Filatov
1.1.3 (see all)

🔄 Cordova plugin for showing a native spinner based on Paldom/SpinnerDialog

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

981

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cordova-plugin-native-spinner

NPM version npm

Patreon

Cordova plugin for showing a native spinner based on Paldom/SpinnerDialog

NPM Package: cordova-plugin-native-spinner

🔥 This Plugin is officially using in ionic-native 🔥

Platforms

Android logoiOS logoWindows logoWindows logo
4.1+ ✔10+ ✔Windows Phone 8.1+ ✔10+ ✔

Installation

Latest stable release:

  • PhoneGap - phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-spinner-dialog
  • Cordova - cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-spinner-dialog

Current state from git:

  • PhoneGap - phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/greybax/cordova-plugin-native-spinner
  • Cordova - cordova plugin add https://github.com/greybax/cordova-plugin-native-spinner
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-native-spinner
cordova prepare

Includes PR's improvements from Paldom/SpinnerDialog:

Methods

  • SpinnerDialog.show
  • SpinnerDialog.hide

SpinnerDialog.show

SpinnerDialog.show([title], [message], [cancelCallback])
  • title: Spinner title (Android only). Optional. (String)
  • message: Spinner message. Optional. (String)
  • cancelCallback: Callback to invoke when spinner cancel event fired (tap or Android hardware back button event). If set, spinner dialog will be fixed, you should explicitly call SpinnerDialog.hide. Due to legacy reasons you can provide boolean value (true/false) to set spinner not cancelable. Optional, defaults to false. (Function/Boolean)

SpinnerDialog.hide

SpinnerDialog.hide([wpStatusbar]);
  • wpStatusbar: Indicates whether to keep the status bar visible. (Windows 10 Mobile only). If set to true, only the spinner will be hidden, the status bar will remain visible if it was already visible. Optional, defaults to false. (Boolean)

Usage

// Show spinner dialog
SpinnerDialog.show();

// Show spinner dialog with message
// Note: spinner dialog is cancelable by default
SpinnerDialog.show(null, "message");

// Set spinner dialog fixed
SpinnerDialog.show(null, null, true);

// Set spinner dialog fixed with callback
// Note: callback fires on tap events and Android hardware back button click event
SpinnerDialog.show(null, null, function () {console.log("callback");});

// Show spinner dialog with title and message (Android only)
SpinnerDialog.show("title", "message");

// Set spinner dialog fixed (cannot be canceled with screen touch or Android hardware button)
SpinnerDialog.show("title", "message", true);

// Overlay opacity and text color options (IOS only)
SpinnerDialog.show(null,"Message",true, {overlayOpacity: 0.35,  textColorRed: 1, textColorGreen: 1, textColorBlue: 1}); 

// Change only overlay opacity (IOS only)
SpinnerDialog.show(null,"Message",true,{overlayOpacity:0.70});

// Change only text color (IOS only)
SpinnerDialog.show(null,"message",true, { textColorRed: 0.1, textColorGreen: 0.1, textColorBlue: 1});

// Hide spinner dialog
SpinnerDialog.hide();

Quirks

  • Cordova 5.0 or higher is required for Windows 10 support.
  • Windows 10 Mobile or Windows Phone 8.1 is required as desktop doesn't support StatusBar.

License

See "LICENSE". Based on https://github.com/Paldom/SpinnerDialog with lots of awesome improvements! ⭐ 🎉 🚀 ⭐

