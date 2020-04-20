Cordova plugin for showing a native spinner based on Paldom/SpinnerDialog

NPM Package: cordova-plugin-native-spinner

🔥 This Plugin is officially using in ionic-native 🔥

Platforms

4.1+ ✔ 10+ ✔ Windows Phone 8.1+ ✔ 10+ ✔

Installation

Latest stable release:

PhoneGap - phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-spinner-dialog

Cordova - cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-spinner-dialog

Current state from git:

PhoneGap - phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/greybax/cordova-plugin-native-spinner

Cordova - cordova plugin add https://github.com/greybax/cordova-plugin-native-spinner

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-native-spinner cordova prepare

Includes PR's improvements from Paldom/SpinnerDialog:

Methods

SpinnerDialog.show

SpinnerDialog.hide

SpinnerDialog .show ( [title] , [message] , [cancelCallback] )

title : Spinner title (Android only). Optional. (String)

: Spinner title (Android only). Optional. (String) message : Spinner message. Optional. (String)

: Spinner message. Optional. (String) cancelCallback: Callback to invoke when spinner cancel event fired (tap or Android hardware back button event). If set, spinner dialog will be fixed, you should explicitly call SpinnerDialog.hide . Due to legacy reasons you can provide boolean value (true/false) to set spinner not cancelable. Optional, defaults to false . (Function/Boolean)

SpinnerDialog .hide ( [wpStatusbar] );

wpStatusbar: Indicates whether to keep the status bar visible. (Windows 10 Mobile only). If set to true , only the spinner will be hidden, the status bar will remain visible if it was already visible. Optional, defaults to false . (Boolean)

Usage

// Show spinner dialog SpinnerDialog. show (); // Show spinner dialog with message // Note: spinner dialog is cancelable by default SpinnerDialog. show ( null , "message"); // Set spinner dialog fixed SpinnerDialog. show ( null , null , true ); // Set spinner dialog fixed with callback // Note: callback fires on tap events and Android hardware back button click event SpinnerDialog. show ( null , null , function () {console.log("callback");}); // Show spinner dialog with title and message (Android only ) SpinnerDialog. show ("title", "message"); // Set spinner dialog fixed (cannot be canceled with screen touch or Android hardware button) SpinnerDialog. show ("title", "message", true ); // Overlay opacity and text color options (IOS only ) SpinnerDialog. show ( null ,"Message", true , {overlayOpacity: 0.35 , textColorRed: 1 , textColorGreen: 1 , textColorBlue: 1 }); // Change only overlay opacity (IOS only ) SpinnerDialog. show ( null ,"Message", true ,{overlayOpacity: 0.70 }); // Change only text color (IOS only ) SpinnerDialog. show ( null ,"message", true , { textColorRed: 0.1 , textColorGreen: 0.1 , textColorBlue: 1 }); // Hide spinner dialog SpinnerDialog.hide();

Quirks

Cordova 5.0 or higher is required for Windows 10 support.

Windows 10 Mobile or Windows Phone 8.1 is required as desktop doesn't support StatusBar.

License

See "LICENSE". Based on https://github.com/Paldom/SpinnerDialog with lots of awesome improvements! ⭐ 🎉 🚀 ⭐