Cordova plugin for showing a native spinner based on Paldom/SpinnerDialog
NPM Package: cordova-plugin-native-spinner
|4.1+ ✔
|10+ ✔
|Windows Phone 8.1+ ✔
|10+ ✔
Latest stable release:
phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-spinner-dialog
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-spinner-dialog
Current state from git:
phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/greybax/cordova-plugin-native-spinner
cordova plugin add https://github.com/greybax/cordova-plugin-native-spinner
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-native-spinner
cordova prepare
SpinnerDialog.show
SpinnerDialog.hide
SpinnerDialog.show([title], [message], [cancelCallback])
SpinnerDialog.hide. Due to legacy reasons you can provide boolean value (true/false) to set spinner not cancelable. Optional, defaults to
false. (Function/Boolean)
SpinnerDialog.hide([wpStatusbar]);
true, only the spinner will be hidden, the status bar will remain visible if it was already visible. Optional, defaults to
false. (Boolean)
// Show spinner dialog
SpinnerDialog.show();
// Show spinner dialog with message
// Note: spinner dialog is cancelable by default
SpinnerDialog.show(null, "message");
// Set spinner dialog fixed
SpinnerDialog.show(null, null, true);
// Set spinner dialog fixed with callback
// Note: callback fires on tap events and Android hardware back button click event
SpinnerDialog.show(null, null, function () {console.log("callback");});
// Show spinner dialog with title and message (Android only)
SpinnerDialog.show("title", "message");
// Set spinner dialog fixed (cannot be canceled with screen touch or Android hardware button)
SpinnerDialog.show("title", "message", true);
// Overlay opacity and text color options (IOS only)
SpinnerDialog.show(null,"Message",true, {overlayOpacity: 0.35, textColorRed: 1, textColorGreen: 1, textColorBlue: 1});
// Change only overlay opacity (IOS only)
SpinnerDialog.show(null,"Message",true,{overlayOpacity:0.70});
// Change only text color (IOS only)
SpinnerDialog.show(null,"message",true, { textColorRed: 0.1, textColorGreen: 0.1, textColorBlue: 1});
// Hide spinner dialog
SpinnerDialog.hide();
See "LICENSE". Based on https://github.com/Paldom/SpinnerDialog with lots of awesome improvements! ⭐ 🎉 🚀 ⭐