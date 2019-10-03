openbase logo
cpm

cordova-plugin-music-controls

by homerours
2.2.0 (see all)

A Cordova plugin displaying music controls in notifications (cordova-plugin-music-controls)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

No longer maintained.

Gavin Henry (ghenry22) has been maintaining a fork that should be updated and working better than this one. Please use his fork.

https://github.com/ghenry22/cordova-music-controls-plugin

Cordova Music Controls Plugin

Music controls for Cordova applications. Display a 'media' notification with play/pause, previous, next buttons, allowing the user to control the play. Handle also headset event (plug, unplug, headset button).

Supported platforms

Installation

cordova plugin add https://github.com/homerours/cordova-music-controls-plugin

Methods

  • Create the media controls:
MusicControls.create({
    track       : 'Time is Running Out',        // optional, default : ''
    artist      : 'Muse',                       // optional, default : ''
    album       : 'Absolution',     // optional, default: ''
    cover       : 'albums/absolution.jpg',      // optional, default : nothing
    // cover can be a local path (use fullpath 'file:///storage/emulated/...', or only 'my_image.jpg' if my_image.jpg is in the www folder of your app)
    //           or a remote url ('http://...', 'https://...', 'ftp://...')
    isPlaying   : true,                         // optional, default : true
    dismissable : true,                         // optional, default : false

    // hide previous/next/close buttons:
    hasPrev   : false,      // show previous button, optional, default: true
    hasNext   : false,      // show next button, optional, default: true
    hasClose  : true,       // show close button, optional, default: false

    // iOS only, optional
    
    duration : 60, // optional, default: 0
    elapsed : 10, // optional, default: 0
    hasSkipForward : true, //optional, default: false. true value overrides hasNext.
    hasSkipBackward : true, //optional, default: false. true value overrides hasPrev.
    skipForwardInterval : 15, //optional. default: 0.
    skipBackwardInterval : 15, //optional. default: 0.
    hasScrubbing : false, //optional. default to false. Enable scrubbing from control center progress bar 

    // Android only, optional
    // text displayed in the status bar when the notification (and the ticker) are updated
    ticker    : 'Now playing "Time is Running Out"',
    //All icons default to their built-in android equivalents
    //The supplied drawable name, e.g. 'media_play', is the name of a drawable found under android/res/drawable* folders
    playIcon: 'media_play',
    pauseIcon: 'media_pause',
    prevIcon: 'media_prev',
    nextIcon: 'media_next',
    closeIcon: 'media_close',
    notificationIcon: 'notification'
}, onSuccess, onError);
  • Destroy the media controller:
MusicControls.destroy(onSuccess, onError);
  • Subscribe events to the media controller:
function events(action) {

  const message = JSON.parse(action).message;
    switch(message) {
        case 'music-controls-next':
            // Do something
            break;
        case 'music-controls-previous':
            // Do something
            break;
        case 'music-controls-pause':
            // Do something
            break;
        case 'music-controls-play':
            // Do something
            break;
        case 'music-controls-destroy':
            // Do something
            break;

        // External controls (iOS only)
        case 'music-controls-toggle-play-pause' :
            // Do something
            break;
        case 'music-controls-seek-to':
            const seekToInSeconds = JSON.parse(action).position;
            MusicControls.updateElapsed({
                elapsed: seekToInSeconds,
                isPlaying: true
            });
            // Do something
            break;

        // Headset events (Android only)
        // All media button events are listed below
        case 'music-controls-media-button' :
            // Do something
            break;
        case 'music-controls-headset-unplugged':
            // Do something
            break;
        case 'music-controls-headset-plugged':
            // Do something
            break;
        default:
            break;
    }
}

// Register callback
MusicControls.subscribe(events);

// Start listening for events
// The plugin will run the events function each time an event is fired
MusicControls.listen();
  • Toggle play/pause:
MusicControls.updateIsPlaying(true); // toggle the play/pause notification button
MusicControls.updateDismissable(true);
  • iOS Specific Events: Allows you to listen for iOS events fired from the scrubber in control center.
MusicControls.updateElapsed({
    elapsed: 208, // seconds
    isPlaying: true
});

List of media button events

  • Default:
'music-controls-media-button'
  • Android only:
'music-controls-media-button-next', 'music-controls-media-button-pause', 'music-controls-media-button-play',
'music-controls-media-button-play-pause', 'music-controls-media-button-previous', 'music-controls-media-button-stop',
'music-controls-media-button-fast-forward', 'music-controls-media-button-rewind', 'music-controls-media-button-skip-backward',
'music-controls-media-button-skip-forward', 'music-controls-media-button-step-backward', 'music-controls-media-button-step-forward',
'music-controls-media-button-meta-left', 'music-controls-media-button-meta-right', 'music-controls-media-button-music',
'music-controls-media-button-volume-up', 'music-controls-media-button-volume-down', 'music-controls-media-button-volume-mute',
'music-controls-media-button-headset-hook'
  • iOS Only:
'music-controls-skip-forward', 'music-controls-skip-backward'

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

