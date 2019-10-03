No longer maintained.

Gavin Henry (ghenry22) has been maintaining a fork that should be updated and working better than this one. Please use his fork.

https://github.com/ghenry22/cordova-music-controls-plugin

Cordova Music Controls Plugin

Music controls for Cordova applications. Display a 'media' notification with play/pause, previous, next buttons, allowing the user to control the play. Handle also headset event (plug, unplug, headset button).

Supported platforms

Android (4.1+)

Windows (10+, by filfat)

iOS 8+ (by 0505gonzalez)

Installation

cordova plugin add https://github.com/homerours/cordova-music-controls-plugin

Methods

Create the media controls:

MusicControls.create({ track : 'Time is Running Out' , artist : 'Muse' , album : 'Absolution' , cover : 'albums/absolution.jpg' , isPlaying : true , dismissable : true , hasPrev : false , hasNext : false , hasClose : true , duration : 60 , elapsed : 10 , hasSkipForward : true , hasSkipBackward : true , skipForwardInterval : 15 , skipBackwardInterval : 15 , hasScrubbing : false , ticker : 'Now playing "Time is Running Out"' , playIcon : 'media_play' , pauseIcon : 'media_pause' , prevIcon : 'media_prev' , nextIcon : 'media_next' , closeIcon : 'media_close' , notificationIcon : 'notification' }, onSuccess, onError);

Destroy the media controller:

MusicControls.destroy(onSuccess, onError);

Subscribe events to the media controller:

function events ( action ) { const message = JSON .parse(action).message; switch (message) { case 'music-controls-next' : break ; case 'music-controls-previous' : break ; case 'music-controls-pause' : break ; case 'music-controls-play' : break ; case 'music-controls-destroy' : break ; case 'music-controls-toggle-play-pause' : break ; case 'music-controls-seek-to' : const seekToInSeconds = JSON .parse(action).position; MusicControls.updateElapsed({ elapsed : seekToInSeconds, isPlaying : true }); break ; case 'music-controls-media-button' : break ; case 'music-controls-headset-unplugged' : break ; case 'music-controls-headset-plugged' : break ; default : break ; } } MusicControls.subscribe(events); MusicControls.listen();

Toggle play/pause:

MusicControls.updateIsPlaying( true ); MusicControls.updateDismissable( true );

iOS Specific Events: Allows you to listen for iOS events fired from the scrubber in control center.

MusicControls.updateElapsed({ elapsed : 208 , isPlaying : true });

List of media button events

Default:

'music-controls-media-button'

Android only:

'music-controls-media-button-next' , 'music-controls-media-button-pause' , 'music-controls-media-button-play' , 'music-controls-media-button-play-pause' , 'music-controls-media-button-previous' , 'music-controls-media-button-stop' , 'music-controls-media-button-fast-forward' , 'music-controls-media-button-rewind' , 'music-controls-media-button-skip-backward' , 'music-controls-media-button-skip-forward' , 'music-controls-media-button-step-backward' , 'music-controls-media-button-step-forward' , 'music-controls-media-button-meta-left' , 'music-controls-media-button-meta-right' , 'music-controls-media-button-music' , 'music-controls-media-button-volume-up' , 'music-controls-media-button-volume-down' , 'music-controls-media-button-volume-mute' , 'music-controls-media-button-headset-hook'

iOS Only:

'music-controls-skip-forward' , 'music-controls-skip-backward'

Contributing