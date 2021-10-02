NOTE: this version currenty doesn't support apple watch due to some deprecation of watchkit in xcode 11. use the latest 4.6.x release if you need apple watch support
Requires Cordova > 5.x.x
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-mixpanel
Optional Preferences:
PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION: default value
+
FIREBASE_VERSION: default value
+
You can use the above plugin preferences to explicitly specify a google play services or firebase messages version (to avoid version conflicts with other existing plugins)
example:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-mixpanel --variable PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION="17.0.0"
Init the plugin with your mixpanel project token with
mixpanel.init(your-token,
function(){ /* successful init */ },
function(){ /* fail */})
and then followup with all your favorite mixpanel functionality.
mixpanel.track to track events.
alias or
identify (depending on use case) to set the id for people events (after login or register).
people.set to set properties on the people entity identified before.
You can read more about mixpanel api in their reference: https://mixpanel.com/help/reference
window.mixpanel:
createAlias
distinctId from mixpanel sdk as originalId
usePeople to the ios mixpanel sdk identify method
window.mixpanel.people:
var push = PushNotification.init({
'android': {},
'ios': {'alert': 'true', 'badge': 'true', 'sound': 'true'}
});
push.on('registration', function(data) {
mixpanel.people.setPushId(data.registrationId, function onSuccess(){}, function onFail(){});
});
Contributions of all sorts to the source code are more than welcome. Any contribution will be noted in the changelog (for FAME! :-D ).
Please try to test your contributions using your cordova project or a dummy test project. You may use mine which i've published to NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/cordova-mixpanel-plugin-testapp
All Mixpanel ios sdk source files under
src/ios/Mixpanel are licensed under the apache license.
A copy of the license is located at
src/ios/Mixpanel/LICENSE.
The rest of the code is MIT license, located at
/LICENSE.
Open your xcode proj, goto build phases -> link binary with libraries:
If your got this error: "variable-sized object may not be initialized" from
char colorIndices[kNumberOfHexColors] = {0};.
This is caused by compiler using a wrong C dialect (C99 for example).
To fix:
Appears to be some problem of the Xcode project settings.
Only working solution I found so far is to
cordova platform remove ios
cordova platform add ios
cordova build ios
and setting up the build phase correctly again, as described in last question.
Google for NSAppTransportSecurity.
Since iOS 9 they are more strict about what your app is allowed to connect to.
You will have to manually add some entries to your app plist file to allow network connectivity to mixpanel server.
Mixpanel lib depends on google play services 3.1 or higher.
You can install this through the android sdk under extras category.
FYI this plugin registers a dependency on ANY version of play services so it doesnt conflict with other plugins in any way.
If your'e getting some sort of error like this:
java.lang.NoSuchMethodError: No virtual method getInstanceId()Lcom/google/android/gms/tasks/Task;
in class Lcom/google/firebase/iid/FirebaseInstanceId
make sure your project is using fire base version > 16.2.x.
see following issue for more info: https://github.com/samzilverberg/cordova-mixpanel-plugin/issues/105
If you get a similar message to this
ERROR: Manifest merger failed : Attribute application@appComponentFactory value=(android.support.v4.app.CoreComponentFactory) from [com.android.support:support-compat:28.0.0] AndroidManifest.xml:22:18-91
is also present at [androidx.core:core:1.0.0] AndroidManifest.xml:22:18-86 value=(androidx.core.app.CoreComponentFactory).
Suggestion: add 'tools:replace="android:appComponentFactory"' to <application> element at AndroidManifest.xml:5:5-43:19 to override.
Open the build gradle for android, and in the section of
allprojects add the following:
allprojects {
...
configurations.all {
resolutionStrategy {
force "com.google.android.gms:play-services-base:16.0.1"
force "com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging:18.0.0"
}
}
}
This will force to use those packages to use those specified versions (adapt the versions to the ones you use/wish). Capacitor is not compatible with androidx yet.
mixpanel, plugin cordova, phonegap, ionic, android, ios