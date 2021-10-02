Cordova Plugin that wraps Mixpanel sdk for android and ios

NOTE: this version currenty doesn't support apple watch due to some deprecation of watchkit in xcode 11. use the latest 4.6.x release if you need apple watch support

Install

Requires Cordova > 5.x.x

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-mixpanel

Optional Preferences:

PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION : default value +

: default value FIREBASE_VERSION : default value +

You can use the above plugin preferences to explicitly specify a google play services or firebase messages version (to avoid version conflicts with other existing plugins)

example:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-mixpanel --variable PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION= "17.0.0"

Initialization and quick start

Init the plugin with your mixpanel project token with

mixpanel.init(your-token, function ( ) { }, function ( ) { })

and then followup with all your favorite mixpanel functionality.

mixpanel.track to track events.

alias or identify (depending on use case) to set the id for people events (after login or register).

people.set to set properties on the people entity identified before.

You can read more about mixpanel api in their reference: https://mixpanel.com/help/reference



Usage

window.mixpanel:

alias(aliasId, originalId, onSuccess, onFail) also available as createAlias

alias(aliasId, onSuccess, onFail) will use distinctId from mixpanel sdk as originalId

distinctId(function onSuccess(distinctId), onFail)

flush(onSuccess, onFail)

getSuperProperties(onSuccess, onFail)

identify(distinctId, onSuccess, onFail)

identify(distinctId, usePeople, onSuccess, onFail) only affects ios: will pass usePeople to the ios mixpanel sdk identify method

init(token, onSuccess, onFail)

registerSuperProperties(superProperties, onSuccess, onFail)

registerSuperPropertiesOnce(superProperties, onSuccess, onFail)

reset(onSuccess, onFail)

timeEvent(eventName, onSuccess, onFail)

track(eventName, eventProperties, onSuccess, onFail)

unregisterSuperProperty(superPropertyName, onSuccess, onFail)

window.mixpanel.people:

append(appendObject, onSuccess, onFail)

deleteUser(onSuccess, onFail)

increment(peopleProperties, onSuccess, onFail)

setPushId(pushId, onSuccess, onFail) use to manually send a push notifications token to mixpanel android ios Usage example using the PhoneGap Push Plugin: var push = PushNotification.init({ 'android' : {}, 'ios' : { 'alert' : 'true' , 'badge' : 'true' , 'sound' : 'true' } }); push.on( 'registration' , function ( data ) { mixpanel.people.setPushId(data.registrationId, function onSuccess ( ) {}, function onFail ( ) {}); });

set(peopleProperties, onSuccess, onFail)

setOnce(peopleProperties, onSuccess, onFail)

trackCharge(amount, chargeProperties, onSuccess, onFail)

unset(propertiesArray, onSuccess, onFail)

union(unionObject, onSuccess, onFail)

Contributing and Testing

Contributions of all sorts to the source code are more than welcome. Any contribution will be noted in the changelog (for FAME! :-D ).

Please try to test your contributions using your cordova project or a dummy test project. You may use mine which i've published to NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/cordova-mixpanel-plugin-testapp

License Notice

All Mixpanel ios sdk source files under src/ios/Mixpanel are licensed under the apache license.

A copy of the license is located at src/ios/Mixpanel/LICENSE .



The rest of the code is MIT license, located at /LICENSE .

Troubleshooting

IOS

Hey I installed the plugin and now build fails, why?

Open your xcode proj, goto build phases -> link binary with libraries:

drag all files under folder 'frameworks' (on the left) to here

add the following if missing: libicucore cfnetwork



My build still fails, got a compile error at UIImage+MPAverageColor.m

If your got this error: "variable-sized object may not be initialized" from char colorIndices[kNumberOfHexColors] = {0}; .

This is caused by compiler using a wrong C dialect (C99 for example).

To fix:

open your project in xcode

goto build settings tab

scroll down to "apple llvm 8.0 - language"

set "C language dialect" to be default

I get error 'Mixpanel' plugin not found, check config.xml

Appears to be some problem of the Xcode project settings.

Only working solution I found so far is to

cordova platform remove ios cordova platform add ios cordova build ios

and setting up the build phase correctly again, as described in last question.

Hey I'm on iOS>9 and nothing is happening, why?

Google for NSAppTransportSecurity.

Since iOS 9 they are more strict about what your app is allowed to connect to.

You will have to manually add some entries to your app plist file to allow network connectivity to mixpanel server.

Android

My build fails, wat? why?

Mixpanel lib depends on google play services 3.1 or higher.

You can install this through the android sdk under extras category.

FYI this plugin registers a dependency on ANY version of play services so it doesnt conflict with other plugins in any way.

Firebase error: No virtual method getInstanceId()

If your'e getting some sort of error like this:

java.lang. NoSuchMethodError : No virtual method getInstanceId () Lcom /google/android/gms/tasks/ Task ; in class Lcom /google/firebase/iid/ FirebaseInstanceId

make sure your project is using fire base version > 16.2.x.

see following issue for more info: https://github.com/samzilverberg/cordova-mixpanel-plugin/issues/105

Ionic Capacitor & Android

Manifest merger failed

If you get a similar message to this

ERROR: Manifest merger failed : Attribute application@appComponentFactory value =(android.support.v4.app.CoreComponentFactory) from [com.android.support:support-compat: 28.0 .0 ] AndroidManifest.xml: 22 : 18 -91 is also present at [androidx.core:core: 1.0 .0 ] AndroidManifest.xml: 22 : 18 -86 value =(androidx.core.app.CoreComponentFactory). Suggestion: add 'tools:replace="android:appComponentFactory"' to <application> element at AndroidManifest.xml: 5 : 5 -43 : 19 to override.

Open the build gradle for android, and in the section of allprojects add the following:

allprojects { ... configurations .all { resolutionStrategy { force "com.google.android.gms:play-services-base:16.0.1" force "com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging:18.0.0" } } }

This will force to use those packages to use those specified versions (adapt the versions to the ones you use/wish). Capacitor is not compatible with androidx yet.

