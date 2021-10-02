Cordova apps don’t load web content over the network, but rely on locally stored HTML, CSS, JavaScript code and other assets.
This repository has been merged into Meteor main repository. You can find it there under npm-packages.
Plain Cordova uses
file:// URLs to serve assets from the app bundle, but this has some drawbacks:
The Meteor Cordova integration therefore uses a plugin to serve assets from the local filesystem and to support hot code push.
The old version of the plugin has some problems:
NSURLProtocol, which is not supported on
WKWebView (and also doesn’t support streaming video).
The goals of the plugin rewrite are to improve performance and reliability, to ensure compatibility with
WKWebView, and to fix some other issues in the process.
The new design has two major parts:
Instead of using a URL loading interception mechanism, we now use an embedded web server. Besides compatibility with
WKWebView, this allows us to more closely replicate the behavior of
webapp_server.js. We respect the URL mappings in the asset manifest and set the appropriate headers for caching and source map support for instance.
This should give us very efficient reloading, because assets marked as
cacheable in the manifest (which get served with a long
max-age) should not have to be re-requested from the local web server at all. Other files can still use conditional requests and often result in a
304 Not Modified response because we set the ETag header to the asset hash. However, it turns out browsers (as well as the web view) don’t respect
max-age when
window.location.reload() is used, and always perform at least a conditional request. The tweak required is to use
window.location.replace(window.location.href) instead, which seems to have no adverse consequences.
The local web server needs a port to bind to, and we can’t simply use a fixed port because that might lead to conflicts when running multiple Meteor Cordova apps on the same device.
Initially, the easiest solution seemed to be to let the OS assign a randomized port in the ephemeral port range (49152–65535). This works, but has a serious drawback: if the port changes each time you run the app, web features that depend on the origin (like caching, localStorage, IndexedDB) won’t persist between runs.
So instead we now pick a port from a predetermined range (12000-13000), calculated based on the appId. That ensures the same app will always use the same port, but it hopefully avoids collisions betweens apps as much as possible.
There is still a theoretical possibility of the selected port being in use. Currently, starting the local server will fail in that case.
Coordinating the download of files from JavaScript isn’t ideal, because calls over the JavaScript-native bridge are expensive and block the main thread. In addition, the Cordova file transfer plugin for iOS is based on an older networking mechanism (
NSURLConnection) that has some efficiency issues of itself. As a result, downloads often fail, and the way this is dealt with in the existing code is to try again after a 30 second timeout. Therefore, downloads are very unpredictable and can sometimes take minutes even on a local network.
The new plugin moves downloads to native code. The JavaScript code is only responsible for detecting new versions (by subscribing to
meteor_autoupdate_clientVersions, the normal autoupdating behavior) and notifying the plugin (using
WebAppLocalServer.checkForUpdates()). Besides avoiding a series of calls from JavaScript, this gives us more control over downloading mechanism. On iOS, we can now use
NSURLSession, which allows for more customization and efficiently supports parallel downloads without blocking (it also supports SPDY and HTTP/2, which could make this even more efficient in the future).
Originally, we were hoping to take advantage of
NSURLSessions support for background file transfers, which allows downloads to continue even if the app is not active. But it turns out these out of process transfers are much slower when downloading small files (in one test, 600ms vs 6000ms), so especially during development that would make updates unnecessarily slow. Instead, we're now creating a background task so downloads get to continue for another 3 minutes after the app goes into the background. That should be enough in most cases, but resuming is also pretty efficient (see below), so it doesn't seem not having real background transfers is a big loss.
The downloading design is based on two important principles:
The initial asset bundle is stored as part of the app bundle, in a read-only location. Downloaded asset bundles are stored in a writeable part of the file system (
Library/NoCloud/meteor on iOS), with one subdirectory per version. Versions are cleaned up when they are no longer needed, so most of the time there should be only one version, but cleanup only happens after a successful startup (we wait until then so we can revert to a last known good version if startup isn’t successful, see below).
The local web server serves files both from the
www directory in the app bundle (for Cordova files, including files that are part of plugins) and from the
currentAssetBundle. An
AssetBundle creates
Assets based on the entries in an
AssetManifest (for entries that also specify a source map, a separate asset is created). It knows which assets correspond to which URL path, and it also knows its
indexFile.
We never switch the
currentAssetBundle immediately, because that would mean the app could have loaded some files from the old version and now loads others from the new one. Instead, we keep a
pendingAssetBundle and switch over when a reload occurs (Cordova plugins get a call to their
onReset method when this happens). Reloads are under control of the
reload package as usual, so they respects the result of
Meteor._reload.onMigrate() callbacks for instance. So especially with
reload-on-resume, it may be a while before the switch happens.
With a freshly installed app, the
currentAssetBundle will be initialized to the
initialAssetBundle. For apps that have already downloaded updates,
lastDownloadedVersion will be set (as a persistent configuration value,
NSUserDefaults on iOS) and we use that to locate the appropriate downloaded asset bundle and make it current instead.
checkForUpdates() manually, or on startup)
Downloading directory. Then:
Downloading directory, we rename it to
PartialDownload and take the assets already downloaded into account when trying to find existing files (again, based on the URL path and the hash).
Downloading to a directory name based on its version, we make it the
pendingAssetBundle, and we invoke the
onNewVersionReady() callback (this callback is normally handled as part of the
autoupdating package and calls into the
reload package).
Resuming downloads follows naturally from this model. We always download the asset manifest first (because there may be a newer version available since the last time we started the app), and use that to decide what files we can reuse and which ones we still need to download. So even if the version in
PartialDownload is different from the one we are
Downloading now, we never download files twice. We remove
PartialDownload after initializing the downloading asset bundle.
Because the app on the server may be updated at any time, it is not guaranteed the files we download are all from the same version. Especially on slower mobile connections, there may be a delay between individual file downloads. To check whether the file we receive is the one we expected, we check against the hash in the manifest. One option would be to calculate the SHA1 of the file locally, but this could slow updates down, especially with larger files and older devices. What we’ve done now is to make the server set the ETag header to the hash, so we can simply compare the header value in the response against the manifest (it only does this if the ETag value matches the format of a SHA1 hash).
When the app is updated on the App Store (which we detect by checking
lastSeenInitialVersion), we remove the entire versions directory and clear
lastDownloadedVersion and
lastKnownGoodVersion. This ensures we will use the new initial asset bundle and avoids problems with downloaded versions (because these may depend on files in the old initial asset bundle).
As mentioned, a major problem of the old plugin is that faulty versions may require a reinstall of the app.
To counteract this, we invoke
WebAppLocalServer.startupDidComplete() after a successful startup. Currently, we only invoke this after all
Meteor.startup() callbacks have been invoked, which seems like a safe point.
If
startupDidComplete() is not invoked within a certain time period, we consider the version faulty and will rollback to an earlier version. Alternatively, we may be able to detect faulty versions faster by hooking into
window.onError, but I’m not sure if that won’t generate false alarms.
We roll back to the
initialAssetBundle, or
lastKnownGoodVersion if it has been set. Receiving
startupDidComplete() sets
lastKnownGoodVersion and also cleans up the downloaded asset bundles.
A problem with this recovery mechanism is that unless the server has been updated, the server will hot code push the faulty version again. Therefore we blacklist faulty versions on the device so we know not to retry.