title: Media

description: Record and play audio on the device.

This plugin provides the ability to record and play back audio files on a device.

NOTE: The current implementation does not adhere to a W3C specification for media capture, and is provided for convenience only. A future implementation will adhere to the latest W3C specification and may deprecate the current APIs.

This plugin defines a global Media Constructor.

Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the deviceready event.

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { console .log(Media); }

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-media

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

Browser

Media

var media = new Media(src, mediaSuccess, [mediaError], [mediaStatus]);

Parameters

src : A URI containing the audio content. (DOMString)

mediaSuccess : (Optional) The callback that executes after a Media object has completed the current play, record, or stop action. (Function)

mediaError : (Optional) The callback that executes if an error occurs. It takes an integer error code. (Function)

mediaStatus: (Optional) The callback that executes to indicate status changes. It takes a integer status code. (Function)

NOTE: cdvfile path is supported as src parameter:

var my_media = new Media( 'cdvfile://localhost/temporary/recording.mp3' , ...);

Constants

The following constants are reported as the only parameter to the mediaStatus callback:

Media.MEDIA_NONE = 0;

= 0; Media.MEDIA_STARTING = 1;

= 1; Media.MEDIA_RUNNING = 2;

= 2; Media.MEDIA_PAUSED = 3;

= 3; Media.MEDIA_STOPPED = 4;

Methods

media.getCurrentAmplitude : Returns the current amplitude within an audio file.

media.getCurrentPosition : Returns the current position within an audio file.

media.getDuration : Returns the duration of an audio file.

media.play : Start or resume playing an audio file.

media.pause : Pause playback of an audio file.

media.pauseRecord : Pause recording of an audio file.

media.release : Releases the underlying operating system's audio resources.

media.resumeRecord : Resume recording of an audio file.

media.seekTo : Moves the position within the audio file.

media.setVolume : Set the volume for audio playback.

media.startRecord : Start recording an audio file.

media.stopRecord : Stop recording an audio file.

media.stop : Stop playing an audio file.

media.setRate : Set the playback rate for the audio file.

Additional ReadOnly Parameters

position : The position within the audio playback, in seconds. Not automatically updated during play; call getCurrentPosition to update.

duration: The duration of the media, in seconds.

Returns the current amplitude within an audio file.

media .getCurrentAmplitude ( mediaSuccess , [mediaError] );

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Parameters

mediaSuccess : The callback that is passed the current amplitude (0.0 - 1.0).

mediaError: (Optional) The callback to execute if an error occurs.

Quick Example

var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError); my_media.startRecord(); mediaTimer = setInterval( function ( ) { my_media.getCurrentAmplitude( function ( amp ) { console .log(amp + "%" ); }, function ( e ) { console .log( "Error getting amp=" + e); } ); }, 1000 );

Returns the current position within an audio file. Also updates the Media object's position parameter.

media .getCurrentPosition ( mediaSuccess , [mediaError] );

Parameters

mediaSuccess : The callback that is passed the current position in seconds.

mediaError: (Optional) The callback to execute if an error occurs.

Quick Example

var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError); var mediaTimer = setInterval( function ( ) { my_media.getCurrentPosition( function ( position ) { if (position > -1 ) { console .log((position) + " sec" ); } }, function ( e ) { console .log( "Error getting pos=" + e); } ); }, 1000 );

Returns the duration of an audio file in seconds. If the duration is unknown, it returns a value of -1.

media .getDuration ();

Quick Example

var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError); var counter = 0 ; var timerDur = setInterval( function ( ) { counter = counter + 100 ; if (counter > 2000 ) { clearInterval(timerDur); } var dur = my_media.getDuration(); if (dur > 0 ) { clearInterval(timerDur); document .getElementById( 'audio_duration' ).innerHTML = (dur) + " sec" ; } }, 100 );

Pauses playing an audio file.

media .pause ();

Quick Example

function playAudio ( url ) { var my_media = new Media(url, function ( ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Error: " + err); } ); my_media.play(); setTimeout( function ( ) { my_media.pause(); }, 10000 ); }

Pauses recording an audio file.

media .pauseRecord ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Quick Example

function recordAudio ( ) { var src = "myrecording.mp3" ; var mediaRec = new Media(src, function ( ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Error: " + err.code); }); mediaRec.startRecord(); setTimeout( function ( ) { mediaRec.pauseRecord(); }, 5000 ); }

Starts or resumes playing an audio file.

media.play();

Quick Example

function playAudio ( url ) { var my_media = new Media(url, function ( ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Error: " + err); } ); my_media.play(); }

iOS Quirks

numberOfLoops : Pass this option to the play method to specify the number of times you want the media file to play, e.g.: var myMedia = new Media( "http://audio.ibeat.org/content/p1rj1s/p1rj1s_-_rockGuitar.mp3" ) myMedia.play({ numberOfLoops: 2 })

playAudioWhenScreenIsLocked: Pass in this option to the play method to specify whether you want to allow playback when the screen is locked. If set to true (the default value), the state of the hardware mute button is ignored, e.g.: var myMedia = new Media( "http://audio.ibeat.org/content/p1rj1s/p1rj1s_-_rockGuitar.mp3" ); myMedia.play({ playAudioWhenScreenIsLocked : true }); myMedia.setVolume( '1.0' );

Note: To allow playback with the screen locked or background audio you have to add audio to UIBackgroundModes in the info.plist file. See Apple documentation. Also note that the audio has to be started before going to background.

order of file search: When only a file name or simple path is provided, iOS searches in the www directory for the file, then in the application's documents/tmp directory: var myMedia = new Media( "audio/beer.mp3" ) myMedia.play()

Releases the underlying operating system's audio resources. This is particularly important for Android, since there are a finite amount of OpenCore instances for media playback. Applications should call the release function for any Media resource that is no longer needed.

media .release ();

Quick Example

var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError); my_media.play(); my_media.stop(); my_media.release();

Resume recording an audio file.

media .resumeRecord ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Quick Example

function recordAudio ( ) { var src = "myrecording.mp3" ; var mediaRec = new Media(src, function ( ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Error: " + err.code); }); mediaRec.startRecord(); setTimeout( function ( ) { mediaRec.pauseRecord(); }, 5000 ); setTimeout( function ( ) { mediaRec.resumeRecord(); }, 10000 ); }

Sets the current position within an audio file.

media .seekTo ( milliseconds );

Parameters

milliseconds: The position to set the playback position within the audio, in milliseconds.

Quick Example

var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError); my_media.play(); setTimeout( function ( ) { my_media.seekTo( 10000 ); }, 5000 );

Set the volume for an audio file.

media .setVolume ( volume );

Parameters

volume: The volume to set for playback. The value must be within the range of 0.0 to 1.0.

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Quick Example

function playAudio ( url ) { var my_media = new Media(url, function ( ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Error: " +err); }); my_media.play(); setTimeout( function ( ) { my_media.setVolume( '0.0' ); }, 2000 ); setTimeout( function ( ) { my_media.setVolume( '1.0' ); }, 5000 ); }

Starts recording an audio file.

media .startRecord ();

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

Quick Example

function recordAudio ( ) { var src = "myrecording.mp3" ; var mediaRec = new Media(src, function ( ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Error: " + err.code); }); mediaRec.startRecord(); }

Android Quirks

Android devices record audio in AAC ADTS file format. The specified file should end with a .aac extension.

The hardware volume controls are wired up to the media volume while any Media objects are alive. Once the last created Media object has release() called on it, the volume controls revert to their default behaviour. The controls are also reset on page navigation, as this releases all Media objects.

iOS Quirks

iOS only records to files of type .wav and .m4a and returns an error if the file name extension is not correct.

If a full path is not provided, the recording is placed in the application's documents/tmp directory. This can be accessed via the File API using LocalFileSystem.TEMPORARY . Any subdirectory specified at record time must already exist.

Files can be recorded and played back using the documents URI: var myMedia = new Media( "documents://beer.mp3" )

Since iOS 10 it's mandatory to provide an usage description in the info.plist if trying to access privacy-sensitive data. When the system prompts the user to allow access, this usage description string will displayed as part of the permission dialog box, but if you didn't provide the usage description, the app will crash before showing the dialog. Also, Apple will reject apps that access private data but don't provide an usage description.

This plugins requires the following usage description:

NSMicrophoneUsageDescription describes the reason that the app accesses the user's microphone.

To add this entry into the info.plist , you can use the edit-config tag in the config.xml like this:

< edit-config target = "NSMicrophoneUsageDescription" file = "*-Info.plist" mode = "merge" > < string > need microphone access to record sounds </ string > </ edit-config >

Windows Quirks

Windows devices can use MP3, M4A and WMA formats for recorded audio. However in most cases it is not possible to use MP3 for audio recording on Windows Phone 8.1 devices, because an MP3 encoder is not shipped with Windows Phone.

If a full path is not provided, the recording is placed in the AppData/temp directory. This can be accessed via the File API using LocalFileSystem.TEMPORARY or ms-appdata:///temp/<filename> URI.

Any subdirectory specified at record time must already exist.

Stops playing an audio file.

media .stop ();

Quick Example

function playAudio ( url ) { var my_media = new Media(url, function ( ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "playAudio():Audio Error: " +err); } ); my_media.play(); setTimeout( function ( ) { my_media.stop(); }, 10000 ); }

Stops recording an audio file.

media .stopRecord ();

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

Quick Example

function recordAudio ( ) { var src = "myrecording.mp3" ; var mediaRec = new Media(src, function ( ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Success" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "recordAudio():Audio Error: " + err.code); } ); mediaRec.startRecord(); setTimeout( function ( ) { mediaRec.stopRecord(); }, 10000 ); }

Stops recording an audio file.

media .setRate ( rate );

Supported Platforms

iOS

Parameters

rate: The rate to set for playback.

Quick Example

var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError); my_media.play(); setTimeout( function ( ) { my_media.setRate( 2.0 ); }, 5000 );

MediaError

A MediaError object is returned to the mediaError callback function when an error occurs.

Properties

code : One of the predefined error codes listed below.

message: An error message describing the details of the error.

Constants