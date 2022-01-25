title: Media
This plugin provides the ability to record and play back audio files on a device.
NOTE: The current implementation does not adhere to a W3C specification for media capture, and is provided for convenience only. A future implementation will adhere to the latest W3C specification and may deprecate the current APIs.
This plugin defines a global
Media Constructor.
Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(Media);
}
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-media
var media = new Media(src, mediaSuccess, [mediaError], [mediaStatus]);
src: A URI containing the audio content. (DOMString)
mediaSuccess: (Optional) The callback that executes after a
Media object has completed the current play, record, or stop action. (Function)
mediaError: (Optional) The callback that executes if an error occurs. It takes an integer error code. (Function)
mediaStatus: (Optional) The callback that executes to indicate status changes. It takes a integer status code. (Function)
NOTE:
cdvfile path is supported as
src parameter:
var my_media = new Media('cdvfile://localhost/temporary/recording.mp3', ...);
The following constants are reported as the only parameter to the
mediaStatus callback:
Media.MEDIA_NONE = 0;
Media.MEDIA_STARTING = 1;
Media.MEDIA_RUNNING = 2;
Media.MEDIA_PAUSED = 3;
Media.MEDIA_STOPPED = 4;
media.getCurrentAmplitude: Returns the current amplitude within an audio file.
media.getCurrentPosition: Returns the current position within an audio file.
media.getDuration: Returns the duration of an audio file.
media.play: Start or resume playing an audio file.
media.pause: Pause playback of an audio file.
media.pauseRecord: Pause recording of an audio file.
media.release: Releases the underlying operating system's audio resources.
media.resumeRecord: Resume recording of an audio file.
media.seekTo: Moves the position within the audio file.
media.setVolume: Set the volume for audio playback.
media.startRecord: Start recording an audio file.
media.stopRecord: Stop recording an audio file.
media.stop: Stop playing an audio file.
media.setRate: Set the playback rate for the audio file.
position: The position within the audio playback, in seconds.
getCurrentPosition to update.
duration: The duration of the media, in seconds.
Returns the current amplitude within an audio file.
media.getCurrentAmplitude(mediaSuccess, [mediaError]);
mediaSuccess: The callback that is passed the current amplitude (0.0 - 1.0).
mediaError: (Optional) The callback to execute if an error occurs.
// Audio player
//
var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError);
// Record audio
my_media.startRecord();
mediaTimer = setInterval(function () {
// get media amplitude
my_media.getCurrentAmplitude(
// success callback
function (amp) {
console.log(amp + "%");
},
// error callback
function (e) {
console.log("Error getting amp=" + e);
}
);
}, 1000);
Returns the current position within an audio file. Also updates the
Media object's
position parameter.
media.getCurrentPosition(mediaSuccess, [mediaError]);
mediaSuccess: The callback that is passed the current position in seconds.
mediaError: (Optional) The callback to execute if an error occurs.
// Audio player
//
var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError);
// Update media position every second
var mediaTimer = setInterval(function () {
// get media position
my_media.getCurrentPosition(
// success callback
function (position) {
if (position > -1) {
console.log((position) + " sec");
}
},
// error callback
function (e) {
console.log("Error getting pos=" + e);
}
);
}, 1000);
Returns the duration of an audio file in seconds. If the duration is unknown, it returns a value of -1.
media.getDuration();
// Audio player
//
var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError);
// Get duration
var counter = 0;
var timerDur = setInterval(function() {
counter = counter + 100;
if (counter > 2000) {
clearInterval(timerDur);
}
var dur = my_media.getDuration();
if (dur > 0) {
clearInterval(timerDur);
document.getElementById('audio_duration').innerHTML = (dur) + " sec";
}
}, 100);
Pauses playing an audio file.
media.pause();
// Play audio
//
function playAudio(url) {
// Play the audio file at url
var my_media = new Media(url,
// success callback
function () { console.log("playAudio():Audio Success"); },
// error callback
function (err) { console.log("playAudio():Audio Error: " + err); }
);
// Play audio
my_media.play();
// Pause after 10 seconds
setTimeout(function () {
my_media.pause();
}, 10000);
}
Pauses recording an audio file.
media.pauseRecord();
// Record audio
//
function recordAudio() {
var src = "myrecording.mp3";
var mediaRec = new Media(src,
// success callback
function() {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Success");
},
// error callback
function(err) {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Error: "+ err.code);
});
// Record audio
mediaRec.startRecord();
// Pause Recording after 5 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
mediaRec.pauseRecord();
}, 5000);
}
Starts or resumes playing an audio file.
media.play();
// Play audio
//
function playAudio(url) {
// Play the audio file at url
var my_media = new Media(url,
// success callback
function () {
console.log("playAudio():Audio Success");
},
// error callback
function (err) {
console.log("playAudio():Audio Error: " + err);
}
);
// Play audio
my_media.play();
}
numberOfLoops: Pass this option to the
play method to specify
the number of times you want the media file to play, e.g.:
var myMedia = new Media("http://audio.ibeat.org/content/p1rj1s/p1rj1s_-_rockGuitar.mp3")
myMedia.play({ numberOfLoops: 2 })
playAudioWhenScreenIsLocked: Pass in this option to the
play
method to specify whether you want to allow playback when the screen
is locked. If set to
true (the default value), the state of the
hardware mute button is ignored, e.g.:
var myMedia = new Media("http://audio.ibeat.org/content/p1rj1s/p1rj1s_-_rockGuitar.mp3");
myMedia.play({ playAudioWhenScreenIsLocked : true });
myMedia.setVolume('1.0');
Note: To allow playback with the screen locked or background audio you have to add
audioto
UIBackgroundModesin the
info.plistfile. See Apple documentation. Also note that the audio has to be started before going to background.
order of file search: When only a file name or simple path is
provided, iOS searches in the
www directory for the file, then in
the application's
documents/tmp directory:
var myMedia = new Media("audio/beer.mp3")
myMedia.play() // first looks for file in www/audio/beer.mp3 then in <application>/documents/tmp/audio/beer.mp3
Releases the underlying operating system's audio resources.
This is particularly important for Android, since there are a finite amount of
OpenCore instances for media playback. Applications should call the
release
function for any
Media resource that is no longer needed.
media.release();
// Audio player
//
var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError);
my_media.play();
my_media.stop();
my_media.release();
Resume recording an audio file.
media.resumeRecord();
// Record audio
//
function recordAudio() {
var src = "myrecording.mp3";
var mediaRec = new Media(src,
// success callback
function() {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Success");
},
// error callback
function(err) {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Error: "+ err.code);
});
// Record audio
mediaRec.startRecord();
// Pause Recording after 5 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
mediaRec.pauseRecord();
}, 5000);
// Resume Recording after 10 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
mediaRec.resumeRecord();
}, 10000);
}
Sets the current position within an audio file.
media.seekTo(milliseconds);
// Audio player
//
var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError);
my_media.play();
// SeekTo to 10 seconds after 5 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
my_media.seekTo(10000);
}, 5000);
Set the volume for an audio file.
media.setVolume(volume);
// Play audio
//
function playAudio(url) {
// Play the audio file at url
var my_media = new Media(url,
// success callback
function() {
console.log("playAudio():Audio Success");
},
// error callback
function(err) {
console.log("playAudio():Audio Error: "+err);
});
// Play audio
my_media.play();
// Mute volume after 2 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
my_media.setVolume('0.0');
}, 2000);
// Set volume to 1.0 after 5 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
my_media.setVolume('1.0');
}, 5000);
}
Starts recording an audio file.
media.startRecord();
// Record audio
//
function recordAudio() {
var src = "myrecording.mp3";
var mediaRec = new Media(src,
// success callback
function() {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Success");
},
// error callback
function(err) {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Error: "+ err.code);
});
// Record audio
mediaRec.startRecord();
}
release() called on it, the volume controls revert to their default behaviour. The controls are also reset on page navigation, as this releases all Media objects.
iOS only records to files of type .wav and .m4a and returns an error if the file name extension is not correct.
If a full path is not provided, the recording is placed in the application's
documents/tmp directory. This can be accessed via the
File API using
LocalFileSystem.TEMPORARY. Any subdirectory specified at record time must already exist.
Files can be recorded and played back using the documents URI:
var myMedia = new Media("documents://beer.mp3")
Since iOS 10 it's mandatory to provide an usage description in the
info.plist if trying to access privacy-sensitive data. When the system prompts the user to allow access, this usage description string will displayed as part of the permission dialog box, but if you didn't provide the usage description, the app will crash before showing the dialog. Also, Apple will reject apps that access private data but don't provide an usage description.
This plugins requires the following usage description:
NSMicrophoneUsageDescription describes the reason that the app accesses the user's microphone.
To add this entry into the
info.plist, you can use the
edit-config tag in the
config.xml like this:
<edit-config target="NSMicrophoneUsageDescription" file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge">
<string>need microphone access to record sounds</string>
</edit-config>
Windows devices can use MP3, M4A and WMA formats for recorded audio. However in most cases it is not possible to use MP3 for audio recording on Windows Phone 8.1 devices, because an MP3 encoder is not shipped with Windows Phone.
If a full path is not provided, the recording is placed in the
AppData/temp directory. This can be accessed via the
File API using
LocalFileSystem.TEMPORARY or
ms-appdata:///temp/<filename> URI.
Any subdirectory specified at record time must already exist.
Stops playing an audio file.
media.stop();
// Play audio
//
function playAudio(url) {
// Play the audio file at url
var my_media = new Media(url,
// success callback
function() {
console.log("playAudio():Audio Success");
},
// error callback
function(err) {
console.log("playAudio():Audio Error: "+err);
}
);
// Play audio
my_media.play();
// Pause after 10 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
my_media.stop();
}, 10000);
}
Stops recording an audio file.
media.stopRecord();
// Record audio
//
function recordAudio() {
var src = "myrecording.mp3";
var mediaRec = new Media(src,
// success callback
function() {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Success");
},
// error callback
function(err) {
console.log("recordAudio():Audio Error: "+ err.code);
}
);
// Record audio
mediaRec.startRecord();
// Stop recording after 10 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
mediaRec.stopRecord();
}, 10000);
}
Stops recording an audio file.
media.setRate(rate);
// Audio player
//
var my_media = new Media(src, onSuccess, onError);
my_media.play();
// Set playback rate to 2.0x after 10 seconds
setTimeout(function() {
my_media.setRate(2.0);
}, 5000);
A
MediaError object is returned to the
mediaError callback
function when an error occurs.
code: One of the predefined error codes listed below.
message: An error message describing the details of the error.
MediaError.MEDIA_ERR_ABORTED = 1
MediaError.MEDIA_ERR_NETWORK = 2
MediaError.MEDIA_ERR_DECODE = 3
MediaError.MEDIA_ERR_NONE_SUPPORTED = 4