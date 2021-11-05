title: Media Capture
This plugin provides access to the device's audio, image, and video capture capabilities.
WARNING: Collection and use of images, video, or audio from the device's camera or microphone raises important privacy issues. Your app's privacy policy should discuss how the app uses such sensors and whether the data recorded is shared with any other parties. In addition, if the app's use of the camera or microphone is not apparent in the user interface, you should provide a just-in-time notice before the app accesses the camera or microphone (if the device operating system doesn't do so already). That notice should provide the same information noted above, as well as obtaining the user's permission (e.g., by presenting choices for OK and No Thanks). Note that some app marketplaces may require your app to provide just-in-time notice and obtain permission from the user prior to accessing the camera or microphone. For more information, please see the Privacy Guide.
This plugin defines global
navigator.device.capture object.
Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(navigator.device.capture);
}
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-media-capture
supportedAudioModes: The audio recording formats supported by the device. (ConfigurationData[])
supportedImageModes: The recording image sizes and formats supported by the device. (ConfigurationData[])
supportedVideoModes: The recording video resolutions and formats supported by the device. (ConfigurationData[])
Start the audio recorder application and return information about captured audio clip files.
navigator.device.capture.captureAudio(
CaptureCB captureSuccess, CaptureErrorCB captureError, [CaptureAudioOptions options]
);
Starts an asynchronous operation to capture audio recordings using the device's default audio recording application. The operation allows the device user to capture multiple recordings in a single session.
The capture operation ends when either the user exits the audio
recording application, or the maximum number of recordings specified
by
CaptureAudioOptions.limit is reached. If no
limit parameter
value is specified, it defaults to one (1), and the capture operation
terminates after the user records a single audio clip.
When the capture operation finishes, the
CaptureCallback executes
with an array of
MediaFile objects describing each captured audio
clip file. If the user terminates the operation before an audio clip
is captured, the
CaptureErrorCallback executes with a
CaptureError
object, featuring the
CaptureError.CAPTURE_NO_MEDIA_FILES error
code.
// capture callback
var captureSuccess = function(mediaFiles) {
var i, path, len;
for (i = 0, len = mediaFiles.length; i < len; i += 1) {
path = mediaFiles[i].fullPath;
// do something interesting with the file
}
};
// capture error callback
var captureError = function(error) {
navigator.notification.alert('Error code: ' + error.code, null, 'Capture Error');
};
// start audio capture
navigator.device.capture.captureAudio(captureSuccess, captureError, {limit:2});
Start the camera application and return information about captured image files.
navigator.device.capture.captureImage(
CaptureCB captureSuccess, CaptureErrorCB captureError, [CaptureImageOptions options]
);
Starts an asynchronous operation to capture images using the device's camera application. The operation allows users to capture more than one image in a single session.
The capture operation ends either when the user closes the camera
application, or the maximum number of recordings specified by
CaptureImageOptions.limit is reached. If no
limit value is
specified, it defaults to one (1), and the capture operation
terminates after the user captures a single image.
When the capture operation finishes, it invokes the
CaptureCB
callback with an array of
MediaFile objects describing each captured
image file. If the user terminates the operation before capturing an
image, the
CaptureErrorCB callback executes with a
CaptureError
object featuring a
CaptureError.CAPTURE_NO_MEDIA_FILES error code.
Since iOS 10 it's mandatory to provide an usage description in the
info.plist if trying to access privacy-sensitive data. When the system prompts the user to allow access, this usage description string will displayed as part of the permission dialog box, but if you didn't provide the usage description, the app will crash before showing the dialog. Also, Apple will reject apps that access private data but don't provide an usage description.
This plugins requires the following usage descriptions:
NSCameraUsageDescription describes the reason the app accesses the user's camera.
NSMicrophoneUsageDescription describes the reason the app accesses the user's microphone.
NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescriptionentry describes the reason the app accesses the user's photo library.
To add these entries into the
info.plist, you can use the
edit-config tag in the
config.xml like this:
<edit-config target="NSCameraUsageDescription" file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge">
<string>need camera access to take pictures</string>
</edit-config>
<edit-config target="NSMicrophoneUsageDescription" file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge">
<string>need microphone access to record sounds</string>
</edit-config>
<edit-config target="NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription" file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge">
<string>need to photo library access to get pictures from there</string>
</edit-config>
Works in Chrome, Firefox and Opera only (since IE and Safari doesn't supports navigator.getUserMedia API)
Displaying images using captured file's URL available in Chrome/Opera only. Firefox stores captured images in IndexedDB storage (see File plugin documentation), and due to this the only way to show captured image is to read it and show using its DataURL.
// capture callback
var captureSuccess = function(mediaFiles) {
var i, path, len;
for (i = 0, len = mediaFiles.length; i < len; i += 1) {
path = mediaFiles[i].fullPath;
// do something interesting with the file
}
};
// capture error callback
var captureError = function(error) {
navigator.notification.alert('Error code: ' + error.code, null, 'Capture Error');
};
// start image capture
navigator.device.capture.captureImage(captureSuccess, captureError, {limit:2});
Start the video recorder application and return information about captured video clip files.
navigator.device.capture.captureVideo(
CaptureCB captureSuccess, CaptureErrorCB captureError, [CaptureVideoOptions options]
);
Starts an asynchronous operation to capture video recordings using the device's video recording application. The operation allows the user to capture more than one recordings in a single session.
The capture operation ends when either the user exits the video
recording application, or the maximum number of recordings specified
by
CaptureVideoOptions.limit is reached. If no
limit parameter
value is specified, it defaults to one (1), and the capture operation
terminates after the user records a single video clip.
When the capture operation finishes, it the
CaptureCB callback
executes with an array of
MediaFile objects describing each captured
video clip file. If the user terminates the operation before
capturing a video clip, the
CaptureErrorCB callback executes with a
CaptureError object featuring a
CaptureError.CAPTURE_NO_MEDIA_FILES error code.
// capture callback
var captureSuccess = function(mediaFiles) {
var i, path, len;
for (i = 0, len = mediaFiles.length; i < len; i += 1) {
path = mediaFiles[i].fullPath;
// do something interesting with the file
}
};
// capture error callback
var captureError = function(error) {
navigator.notification.alert('Error code: ' + error.code, null, 'Capture Error');
};
// start video capture
navigator.device.capture.captureVideo(captureSuccess, captureError, {limit:2});
Encapsulates audio capture configuration options.
limit: The maximum number of audio clips the device user can record in a single capture operation. The value must be greater than or equal to 1 (defaults to 1).
duration: The maximum duration of an audio sound clip, in seconds.
// limit capture operation to 3 media files, no longer than 10 seconds each
var options = { limit: 3, duration: 10 };
navigator.device.capture.captureAudio(captureSuccess, captureError, options);
duration parameter is not supported. Recording lengths can't be limited programmatically.
limit parameter is not supported, so only one recording can be created for each invocation.
Encapsulates image capture configuration options.
// limit capture operation to 3 images
var options = { limit: 3 };
navigator.device.capture.captureImage(captureSuccess, captureError, options);
Encapsulates video capture configuration options.
limit: The maximum number of video clips the device's user can capture in a single capture operation. The value must be greater than or equal to 1 (defaults to 1).
duration: The maximum duration of a video clip, in seconds.
// limit capture operation to 3 video clips
var options = { limit: 3 };
navigator.device.capture.captureVideo(captureSuccess, captureError, options);
1 ( the default ) means high quality and value of
0 means low quality, suitable for MMS messages.
See here for more details.
// limit capture operation to 1 video clip of low quality
var options = { limit: 1, quality: 0 };
navigator.device.capture.captureVideo(captureSuccess, captureError, options);
Invoked upon a successful media capture operation.
function captureSuccess( MediaFile[] mediaFiles ) { ... };
This function executes after a successful capture operation completes. At this point a media file has been captured, and either the user has exited the media capture application, or the capture limit has been reached.
Each
MediaFile object describes a captured media file.
// capture callback
function captureSuccess(mediaFiles) {
var i, path, len;
for (i = 0, len = mediaFiles.length; i < len; i += 1) {
path = mediaFiles[i].fullPath;
// do something interesting with the file
}
};
Encapsulates the error code resulting from a failed media capture operation.
CaptureError.CAPTURE_INTERNAL_ERR: The camera or microphone failed to capture image or sound.
CaptureError.CAPTURE_APPLICATION_BUSY: The camera or audio capture application is currently serving another capture request.
CaptureError.CAPTURE_INVALID_ARGUMENT: Invalid use of the API (e.g., the value of
limit is less than one).
CaptureError.CAPTURE_NO_MEDIA_FILES: The user exits the camera or audio capture application before capturing anything.
CaptureError.CAPTURE_PERMISSION_DENIED: The user denied a permission required to perform the given capture request.
CaptureError.CAPTURE_NOT_SUPPORTED: The requested capture operation is not supported.
Invoked if an error occurs during a media capture operation.
function captureError( CaptureError error ) { ... };
This function executes if an error occurs when trying to launch a media capture operation. Failure scenarios include when the capture application is busy, a capture operation is already taking place, or the user cancels the operation before any media files are captured.
This function executes with a
CaptureError object containing an
appropriate error
code.
// capture error callback
var captureError = function(error) {
navigator.notification.alert('Error code: ' + error.code, null, 'Capture Error');
};
Encapsulates a set of media capture parameters that a device supports.
Describes media capture modes supported by the device. The configuration data includes the MIME type, and capture dimensions for video or image capture.
The MIME types should adhere to RFC2046. Examples:
video/3gpp
video/quicktime
image/jpeg
audio/amr
audio/wav
type: The ASCII-encoded lowercase string representing the media type. (DOMString)
height: The height of the image or video in pixels. The value is zero for sound clips. (Number)
width: The width of the image or video in pixels. The value is zero for sound clips. (Number)
// retrieve supported image modes
var imageModes = navigator.device.capture.supportedImageModes;
// Select mode that has the highest horizontal resolution
var width = 0;
var selectedmode;
for each (var mode in imageModes) {
if (mode.width > width) {
width = mode.width;
selectedmode = mode;
}
}
Not supported by any platform. All configuration data arrays are empty.
Retrieves format information about the media capture file.
mediaFile.getFormatData(
MediaFileDataSuccessCB successCallback,
[MediaFileDataErrorCB errorCallback]
);
This function asynchronously attempts to retrieve the format
information for the media file. If successful, it invokes the
MediaFileDataSuccessCB callback with a
MediaFileData object. If
the attempt fails, this function invokes the
MediaFileDataErrorCB
callback.
The API to access media file format information is limited, so not all
MediaFileData properties are supported.
The API to access media file format information is limited, so not all
MediaFileData properties are supported.
Encapsulates properties of a media capture file.
name: The name of the file, without path information. (DOMString)
fullPath: The full path of the file, including the name. (DOMString)
type: The file's mime type (DOMString)
lastModifiedDate: The date and time when the file was last modified. (Date)
size: The size of the file, in bytes. (Number)
Encapsulates format information about a media file.
codecs: The actual format of the audio and video content. (DOMString)
bitrate: The average bitrate of the content. The value is zero for images. (Number)
height: The height of the image or video in pixels. The value is zero for audio clips. (Number)
width: The width of the image or video in pixels. The value is zero for audio clips. (Number)
duration: The length of the video or sound clip in seconds. The value is zero for images. (Number)
Supports the following
MediaFileData properties:
codecs: Not supported, and returns
null.
bitrate: Not supported, and returns zero.
height: Supported: image and video files only.
width: Supported: image and video files only.
duration: Supported: audio and video files only.
Supports the following
MediaFileData properties:
codecs: Not supported, and returns
null.
bitrate: Supported on iOS4 devices for audio only. Returns zero for images and videos.
height: Supported: image and video files only.
width: Supported: image and video files only.
duration: Supported: audio and video files only.
When capturing audio, video, or images on the Android platform, there is a chance that the application will get destroyed after the Cordova Webview is pushed to the background by the native capture application. See the Android Lifecycle Guide for a full description of the issue. In this case, the success and failure callbacks passed to the capture method will not be fired and instead the results of the call will be delivered via a document event that fires after the Cordova resume event.
In your app, you should subscribe to the two possible events like so:
function onDeviceReady() {
// pendingcaptureresult is fired if the capture call is successful
document.addEventListener('pendingcaptureresult', function(mediaFiles) {
// Do something with result
});
// pendingcaptureerror is fired if the capture call is unsuccessful
document.addEventListener('pendingcaptureerror', function(error) {
// Handle error case
});
}
// Only subscribe to events after deviceready fires
document.addEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady);
It is up you to track what part of your code these results are coming from. Be sure to save and restore your app's state as part of the pause and resume events as appropriate. Please note that these events will only fire on the Android platform and only when the Webview was destroyed during a capture operation.