openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-plugin-market

by xmartlabs
1.2.0 (see all)

Cordova Plugin that allows you to access native Marketplace app (aka Google Play, App Store) from your app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cordova-plugin-market

Cordova (PhoneGap) 3.0+ plugin to open an application on native Marketplace app, aka Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS. Currently this plugin is compatible only with Android and iOS. Feel free to add support for the platform you need!

Installation

This plugin follows the Cordova 3.0 plugin spec, so it can be installed through the Cordova CLI in your existing Cordova project:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/xmartlabs/cordova-plugin-market

How to use it

When you want to open the device's store do this:

  • For Android use the app's package:

    cordova.plugins.market.open('your.app.package')

  • For iOS, first you need to create an easy-to-read link to your app using App Store Short Links, then use the app name

    cordova.plugins.market.open('yourappname')

This will open the link itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/yourappname. Alternatively you can use your app's id that should be similar to id284815942

You can also add a success and failure callback like this:

var appId = "...";
cordova.plugins.market.open(appId, {
  success: function() {
    // Your stuff here
  },
  error: function() {
    // Your stuff here
  }
})

When you want to search for apps with keyword:

  • For Android use the app's package:

    cordova.plugins.market.search('keyword')

  • For iOS, no support yet

    You can also add a success and failure callback like this:

    var keyword = "gmail";
cordova.plugins.market.search(keyword, {
  success: function() {
    // Your stuff here
  },
  error: function() {
    // Your stuff here
  }
})

Release Notes

Version 1.2

  • Added API to search apps in Play Store (supported just in Android)

Version 1.1

  • Fixed issue due to use old iOS url.

Version 1.0

  • Initial release: support for open Play Store or iTunes with an Application ID

Contact

If you are using cordova-plugin-market in your app and have any suggestion or question:

Enrique Galindo, enrique@xmartlabs.com

Miguel Revetria, miguel@xmartlabs.com

@xmartlabs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial