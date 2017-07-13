Cordova (PhoneGap) 3.0+ plugin to open an application on native Marketplace app, aka Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS. Currently this plugin is compatible only with Android and iOS. Feel free to add support for the platform you need!

Installation

This plugin follows the Cordova 3.0 plugin spec, so it can be installed through the Cordova CLI in your existing Cordova project:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/xmartlabs/cordova-plugin-market

How to use it

When you want to open the device's store do this:

For Android use the app's package: cordova.plugins.market.open('your.app.package')

For iOS, first you need to create an easy-to-read link to your app using App Store Short Links, then use the app name cordova.plugins.market.open('yourappname')

This will open the link itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/yourappname . Alternatively you can use your app's id that should be similar to id284815942

You can also add a success and failure callback like this:

var appId = "..." ; cordova.plugins.market.open(appId, { success: function () { }, error: function () { } })

When you want to search for apps with keyword:

For Android use the app's package: cordova.plugins.market.search('keyword')

For iOS, no support yet You can also add a success and failure callback like this: var keyword = "gmail" ; cordova.plugins.market.search(keyword, { success: function () { }, error: function () { } })

Release Notes

Version 1.2

Added API to search apps in Play Store (supported just in Android)

Version 1.1

Fixed issue due to use old iOS url.

Version 1.0

Initial release: support for open Play Store or iTunes with an Application ID

If you are using cordova-plugin-market in your app and have any suggestion or question:

Enrique Galindo, enrique@xmartlabs.com

Miguel Revetria, miguel@xmartlabs.com

@xmartlabs