Cordova (PhoneGap) 3.0+ plugin to open an application on native Marketplace app, aka Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS. Currently this plugin is compatible only with Android and iOS. Feel free to add support for the platform you need!
This plugin follows the Cordova 3.0 plugin spec, so it can be installed through the Cordova CLI in your existing Cordova project:
cordova plugin add https://github.com/xmartlabs/cordova-plugin-market
When you want to open the device's store do this:
For Android use the app's package:
cordova.plugins.market.open('your.app.package')
For iOS, first you need to create an easy-to-read link to your app using App Store Short Links, then use the app name
cordova.plugins.market.open('yourappname')
This will open the link
itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/yourappname. Alternatively you can use your app's id that should be similar to
id284815942
You can also add a success and failure callback like this:
var appId = "...";
cordova.plugins.market.open(appId, {
success: function() {
// Your stuff here
},
error: function() {
// Your stuff here
}
})
When you want to search for apps with keyword:
For Android use the app's package:
cordova.plugins.market.search('keyword')
For iOS, no support yet
You can also add a success and failure callback like this:
var keyword = "gmail";
cordova.plugins.market.search(keyword, {
success: function() {
// Your stuff here
},
error: function() {
// Your stuff here
}
})
Version 1.2
Version 1.1
Version 1.0
If you are using cordova-plugin-market in your app and have any suggestion or question:
Enrique Galindo, enrique@xmartlabs.com
Miguel Revetria, miguel@xmartlabs.com