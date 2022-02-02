openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpl

cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen

by Tim Brust
0.9.6 (see all)

🐣 🎬 📱 Apache Cordova plugin to show Lottie animations as the splash screen with Airbnb's Lottie wrapper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

931

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen

Run a security audit Linting Smoke test on Ubuntu Smoke test on macOS Smoke test on Windows

Dependency Status devDependency Status Known Vulnerabilities

Commitizen friendly Dependabot Status License npm

Apache Cordova plugin to show bodymovin/Lottie animations as the splash screen with Airbnb's Lottie wrapper

Supported platforms

  • iOS (11+) (with cordova-ios >= 5.0.0 only)
  • Android (with cordova-android >= 9.0.0 only)

Planned platforms

  • macOS (currently on hold until cordova-osx has a better Swift and CocoaPods support or cordova-ios gains Catalyst support)

Prerequisites/Warnings

iOS

You need to have CocoaPods installed because lottie-ios is fetched from there.

$ sudo gem install cocoapods
$ pod setup
Caveats

Only cordova >= 9.0.0 and cordova-ios >= 5.0.0 are supported.
You need to specify a valid SwiftVersion (minimum is 4.2) in your config.xml. (see https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/latest/config_ref/)

Android

AndroidX and Kotlin support is required. Therefore only cordova-android >= 9.0.0 is supported.
You need to enable Kotlin and AndroidX in your config.xml by setting GradlePluginKotlinEnabled and AndroidXEnabled to true.
In the FAQ are some examples with common error messages and how to fix them.

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen

from git (unstable)

$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/timbru31/cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen.git

Usage

This Apache Cordova plugin is meant as a replacement for the stock cordova-plugin-splashscreen.
An example project can be found in the example folder.

Methods

  • lottie.splashscreen.hide
  • lottie.splashscreen.show
  • lottie.splashscreen.on
  • lottie.splashscreen.once
lottie.splashscreen.hide

This methods hides the current active Lottie splashscreen and destroys the views. Returns a Promise which is resolved with "OK" in the success case or the error message when it's failed.

await lottie.splashscreen.hide();
lottie.splashscreen.show

This method shows a Lottie splash screen. If no arguments are given, it defaults to the config.xml values, however you can pass (new) options here to change the behavior on runtime. Returns a Promise which is resolved with "OK" in the success case or the error message when it's failed. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)

await lottie.splashscreen.show(location?: string, remote?: boolean, width?: number, height?: number)
lottie.splashscreen.on

This method listens to custom lottie events that are dispatched from the native side and invokes a configured callback function. If the event parameter is a falsy value, such as null or "", the method will listen to all Lottie events. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)

type LottieEvent = 'lottieAnimationStart' | 'lottieAnimationEnd' | 'lottieAnimationCancel' | 'lottieAnimationRepeat';

lottie.splashscreen.on(event: LottieEvent, callback: (ev: Event) => void);
lottie.splashscreen.once

This method listens to a custom lottie event once and resolves the Promise once the event has been called. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)

type LottieEvent = 'lottieAnimationStart' | 'lottieAnimationEnd' | 'lottieAnimationCancel' | 'lottieAnimationRepeat';

await lottie.splashscreen.once(event: LottieEvent).then(event => console.log(event));

Preferences

  • LottieRemoteEnabled (Boolean, default false). Toggles Lottie's remote mode which allows files to be downloaded/displayed from URLs. Example:
    <preference name="LottieRemoteEnabled" value="true" />
  • LottieAnimationLocationLight (String, default ""). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded in light mode. Can either be a URL (if LottieRemoteEnabled is true) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g. www/lottie/error.json).
    <preference name="LottieAnimationLocationLight" value="https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />
  • LottieAnimationLocationDark (String, default ""). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded in dark mode. Can either be a URL (if LottieRemoteEnabled is true) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g. www/lottie/error.json).
    <preference name="LottieAnimationLocationDark" value="https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />
  • LottieAnimationLocation (String, default ""). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded as a fallback if there are no dark or light mode animations defined or if one of them is an invalid location. Can either be a URL (if LottieRemoteEnabled is true) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g. www/lottie/error.json).
    <preference name="LottieAnimationLocation" value="https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />
  • LottieImagesLocation (String, default path of LottieAnimationLocation). Android only! Location of the Lottie images folder specified by the JSON.
    <preference name="LottieImagesLocation" value="www/lottie/images" />
  • LottieCancelOnTap (Boolean, default false). Immediately cancels the Lottie animation when the user taps on the screen.
    <preference name="LottieCancelOnTap" value="true" />
  • LottieHideTimeout (Double for iOS and Integer for Android, default 0). Duration after which the Lottie animation should be hidden. CAUTION: iOS reads this value in SECONDS, but e.g., 0.5 is supported. Android reads this value in MILLISECONDS!
    <preference name="LottieHideTimeout" value="?" /> <!-- CAUTION: iOS reads this value in **SECONDS**, Android reads this value in **MILLISECONDS**>
  • LottieBackgroundColorLight (String, default #ffffff). Background color of the overlay in light. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)
    <preference name="LottieBackgroundColorLight" value="#fff000a3" />
  • LottieBackgroundColorDark (String, default #ffffff). Background color of the overlay in dark mode. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)
    <preference name="LottieBackgroundColorDark" value="#fff000a3" />
  • LottieBackgroundColor (String, default #ffffff). Background color of the overlay as a fallback if there are no dark or light mode colors defined. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)
    <preference name="LottieBackgroundColor" value="#fff000a3" />
  • LottieWidth (Integer, default 200). Width of the container that's rendering the Lottie animation
    <preference name="LottieWidth" value="750" />
  • LottieHeight (Integer, default 200). Height of the container that's rendering the Lottie animation
    <preference name="LottieHeight" value="750" />
  • LottieRelativeSize (Boolean, default false). Uses width and height values as relative values. Specify them as e.g. 0.3 to have 30%.
    <preference name="LottieRelativeSize" value="true" />
  • LottieFullScreen (Boolean, default false). Renders the animation in full screen. Ignores properties above.
    <preference name="LottieFullScreen" value="true" />
  • LottieLoopAnimation (Boolean, default false). Loops the animation
    <preference name="LottieLoopAnimation" value="true" />
  • LottieAutoHideSplashScreen (Boolean, default false). Hides the Lottie splash screen when the pageDidLoad event fired
    <preference name="LottieAutoHideSplashScreen" value="true" />
  • LottieEnableHardwareAcceleration (Boolean, default false). Android only! Enables hardware acceleration for the animation view. Not really recommended since Lottie decides automatically whether the hardware mode should be used or not.
    <preference name="LottieEnableHardwareAcceleration" value="true" />

    <preference name="LottieScaleType" value="CENTER_CROP" />
  • LottieFadeOutDuration (Double for iOS and Integer for Android, default 0). Duration for the fade out animation. CAUTION: iOS reads this value in SECONDS, but e.g., 0.5 is supported. Android reads this value in MILLISECONDS! the Set to 0 disable the fade out animation.
    <preference name="LottieFadeOutDuration" value="?" /> <!-- CAUTION: iOS reads this value in **SECONDS**, Android reads this value in **MILLISECONDS**>
  • LottieHideAfterAnimationEnd (Boolean, default false). Hides the Lottie splash screen after the animation has been played. Do not use together with LottieAutoHideSplashScreen or LottieLoopAnimation
    <preference name="LottieHideAfterAnimationEnd" value="true" />
  • LottieCacheDisabled (Boolean, default false). Disables caching of animations.
    <preference name="LottieCacheDisabled" value="true" />

Built by (c) Tim Brust and contributors. Released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial