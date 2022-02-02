You need to have CocoaPods installed because lottie-ios is fetched from there.
$ sudo gem install cocoapods
$ pod setup
Only cordova >= 9.0.0 and cordova-ios >= 5.0.0 are supported.
You need to specify a valid
SwiftVersion (minimum is 4.2) in your
config.xml. (see https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/latest/config_ref/)
AndroidX and Kotlin support is required. Therefore only cordova-android >= 9.0.0 is supported.
You need to enable Kotlin and AndroidX in your
config.xml by setting
GradlePluginKotlinEnabled and
AndroidXEnabled to
true.
In the FAQ are some examples with common error messages and how to fix them.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/timbru31/cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen.git
This Apache Cordova plugin is meant as a replacement for the stock cordova-plugin-splashscreen.
An example project can be found in the
example folder.
This methods hides the current active Lottie splashscreen and destroys the views. Returns a Promise which is resolved with "OK" in the success case or the error message when it's failed.
await lottie.splashscreen.hide();
This method shows a Lottie splash screen. If no arguments are given, it defaults to the
config.xml values, however you can pass (new) options here to change the behavior on runtime. Returns a Promise which is resolved with "OK" in the success case or the error message when it's failed. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)
await lottie.splashscreen.show(location?: string, remote?: boolean, width?: number, height?: number)
This method listens to custom lottie events that are dispatched from the native side and invokes a configured callback function. If the
event parameter is a falsy value, such as
null or
"", the method will listen to all Lottie events. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)
type LottieEvent = 'lottieAnimationStart' | 'lottieAnimationEnd' | 'lottieAnimationCancel' | 'lottieAnimationRepeat';
lottie.splashscreen.on(event: LottieEvent, callback: (ev: Event) => void);
This method listens to a custom lottie event once and resolves the Promise once the event has been called. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)
type LottieEvent = 'lottieAnimationStart' | 'lottieAnimationEnd' | 'lottieAnimationCancel' | 'lottieAnimationRepeat';
await lottie.splashscreen.once(event: LottieEvent).then(event => console.log(event));
LottieRemoteEnabled (Boolean, default
false). Toggles Lottie's remote mode which allows files to be downloaded/displayed from URLs. Example:
<preference name="LottieRemoteEnabled" value="true" />
LottieAnimationLocationLight (String, default
""). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded in light mode. Can either be a URL (if
LottieRemoteEnabled is
true) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g.
www/lottie/error.json).
<preference name="LottieAnimationLocationLight" value="https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />
LottieAnimationLocationDark (String, default
""). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded in dark mode. Can either be a URL (if
LottieRemoteEnabled is
true) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g.
www/lottie/error.json).
<preference name="LottieAnimationLocationDark" value="https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />
LottieAnimationLocation (String, default
""). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded as a fallback if there are no dark or light mode animations defined or if one of them is an invalid location. Can either be a URL (if
LottieRemoteEnabled is
true) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g.
www/lottie/error.json).
<preference name="LottieAnimationLocation" value="https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />
LottieImagesLocation (String, default
path of LottieAnimationLocation). Android only! Location of the Lottie images folder specified by the JSON.
<preference name="LottieImagesLocation" value="www/lottie/images" />
LottieCancelOnTap (Boolean, default
false). Immediately cancels the Lottie animation when the user taps on the screen.
<preference name="LottieCancelOnTap" value="true" />
LottieHideTimeout (Double for iOS and Integer for Android, default
0). Duration after which the Lottie animation should be hidden. CAUTION: iOS reads this value in SECONDS, but e.g.,
0.5 is supported. Android reads this value in MILLISECONDS!
<preference name="LottieHideTimeout" value="?" /> <!-- CAUTION: iOS reads this value in **SECONDS**, Android reads this value in **MILLISECONDS**>
LottieBackgroundColorLight (String, default
#ffffff). Background color of the overlay in light. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)
<preference name="LottieBackgroundColorLight" value="#fff000a3" />
LottieBackgroundColorDark (String, default
#ffffff). Background color of the overlay in dark mode. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)
<preference name="LottieBackgroundColorDark" value="#fff000a3" />
LottieBackgroundColor (String, default
#ffffff). Background color of the overlay as a fallback if there are no dark or light mode colors defined. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)
<preference name="LottieBackgroundColor" value="#fff000a3" />
LottieWidth (Integer, default
200). Width of the container that's rendering the Lottie animation
<preference name="LottieWidth" value="750" />
LottieHeight (Integer, default
200). Height of the container that's rendering the Lottie animation
<preference name="LottieHeight" value="750" />
LottieRelativeSize (Boolean, default
false). Uses width and height values as relative values. Specify them as e.g.
0.3 to have 30%.
<preference name="LottieRelativeSize" value="true" />
LottieFullScreen (Boolean, default
false). Renders the animation in full screen. Ignores properties above.
<preference name="LottieFullScreen" value="true" />
LottieLoopAnimation (Boolean, default
false). Loops the animation
<preference name="LottieLoopAnimation" value="true" />
LottieAutoHideSplashScreen (Boolean, default
false). Hides the Lottie splash screen when the
pageDidLoad event fired
<preference name="LottieAutoHideSplashScreen" value="true" />
LottieEnableHardwareAcceleration (Boolean, default
false). Android only! Enables hardware acceleration for the animation view. Not really recommended since Lottie decides automatically whether the hardware mode should be used or not.
<preference name="LottieEnableHardwareAcceleration" value="true" />
LottieScaleType (String, default
FIT_CENTER). Android only! Scale type of the view. Can be one of the following: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/widget/ImageView.ScaleType
<preference name="LottieScaleType" value="CENTER_CROP" />
LottieFadeOutDuration (Double for iOS and Integer for Android, default
0). Duration for the fade out animation. CAUTION: iOS reads this value in SECONDS, but e.g.,
0.5 is supported. Android reads this value in MILLISECONDS! the Set to
0 disable the fade out animation.
<preference name="LottieFadeOutDuration" value="?" /> <!-- CAUTION: iOS reads this value in **SECONDS**, Android reads this value in **MILLISECONDS**>
LottieHideAfterAnimationEnd (Boolean, default
false). Hides the Lottie splash screen after the animation has been played. Do not use together with
LottieAutoHideSplashScreen or
LottieLoopAnimation
<preference name="LottieHideAfterAnimationEnd" value="true" />
LottieCacheDisabled (Boolean, default
false). Disables caching of animations.
<preference name="LottieCacheDisabled" value="true" />
Built by (c) Tim Brust and contributors. Released under the MIT license.