Apache Cordova plugin to show bodymovin/Lottie animations as the splash screen with Airbnb's Lottie wrapper

Supported platforms

iOS (11+) (with cordova-ios >= 5.0.0 only)

Android (with cordova-android >= 9.0.0 only)

Planned platforms

macOS (currently on hold until cordova-osx has a better Swift and CocoaPods support or cordova-ios gains Catalyst support)

iOS

You need to have CocoaPods installed because lottie-ios is fetched from there.

$ sudo gem install cocoapods $ pod setup

Caveats

Only cordova >= 9.0.0 and cordova-ios >= 5.0.0 are supported.

You need to specify a valid SwiftVersion (minimum is 4.2) in your config.xml . (see https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/latest/config_ref/)

Android

AndroidX and Kotlin support is required. Therefore only cordova-android >= 9.0.0 is supported.

You need to enable Kotlin and AndroidX in your config.xml by setting GradlePluginKotlinEnabled and AndroidXEnabled to true .

In the FAQ are some examples with common error messages and how to fix them.

Installation

from npm (recommended)

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen

from git (unstable)

$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/timbru31/cordova-plugin-lottie-splashscreen.git

Usage

This Apache Cordova plugin is meant as a replacement for the stock cordova-plugin-splashscreen.

An example project can be found in the example folder.

Methods

lottie.splashscreen.hide

lottie.splashscreen.show

lottie.splashscreen.on

lottie.splashscreen.once

This methods hides the current active Lottie splashscreen and destroys the views. Returns a Promise which is resolved with "OK" in the success case or the error message when it's failed.

await lottie.splashscreen.hide();

This method shows a Lottie splash screen. If no arguments are given, it defaults to the config.xml values, however you can pass (new) options here to change the behavior on runtime. Returns a Promise which is resolved with "OK" in the success case or the error message when it's failed. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)

await lottie.splashscreen.show(location?: string , remote?: boolean , width?: number , height?: number )

This method listens to custom lottie events that are dispatched from the native side and invokes a configured callback function. If the event parameter is a falsy value, such as null or "" , the method will listen to all Lottie events. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)

type LottieEvent = 'lottieAnimationStart' | 'lottieAnimationEnd' | 'lottieAnimationCancel' | 'lottieAnimationRepeat' ; lottie.splashscreen.on(event: LottieEvent, callback: ( ev: Event ) => void );

This method listens to a custom lottie event once and resolves the Promise once the event has been called. (For easier reading the TypeScript notation is used)

type LottieEvent = 'lottieAnimationStart' | 'lottieAnimationEnd' | 'lottieAnimationCancel' | 'lottieAnimationRepeat' ; await lottie.splashscreen.once(event: LottieEvent).then( event => console .log(event));

Preferences

LottieRemoteEnabled (Boolean, default false ). Toggles Lottie's remote mode which allows files to be downloaded/displayed from URLs. Example:

< preference name = "LottieRemoteEnabled" value = "true" />

LottieAnimationLocationLight (String, default "" ). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded in light mode. Can either be a URL (if LottieRemoteEnabled is true ) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g. www/lottie/error.json ).

< preference name = "LottieAnimationLocationLight" value = "https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />

LottieAnimationLocationDark (String, default "" ). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded in dark mode. Can either be a URL (if LottieRemoteEnabled is true ) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g. www/lottie/error.json ).

< preference name = "LottieAnimationLocationDark" value = "https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />

LottieAnimationLocation (String, default "" ). Location of the Lottie JSON file that should be loaded as a fallback if there are no dark or light mode animations defined or if one of them is an invalid location. Can either be a URL (if LottieRemoteEnabled is true ) or a local JSON or ZIP file (e.g. www/lottie/error.json ).

< preference name = "LottieAnimationLocation" value = "https://assets.lottiefiles.com/datafiles/99nA1a7mkSF3Oz8/data.json" />

LottieImagesLocation (String, default path of LottieAnimationLocation ). Android only! Location of the Lottie images folder specified by the JSON.

< preference name = "LottieImagesLocation" value = "www/lottie/images" />

LottieCancelOnTap (Boolean, default false ). Immediately cancels the Lottie animation when the user taps on the screen.

< preference name = "LottieCancelOnTap" value = "true" />

LottieHideTimeout (Double for iOS and Integer for Android, default 0 ). Duration after which the Lottie animation should be hidden. CAUTION: iOS reads this value in SECONDS, but e.g., 0.5 is supported. Android reads this value in MILLISECONDS!

< preference name = "LottieHideTimeout" value = "?" />

LottieBackgroundColorLight (String, default #ffffff ). Background color of the overlay in light. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)

< preference name = "LottieBackgroundColorLight" value = "#fff000a3" />

LottieBackgroundColorDark (String, default #ffffff ). Background color of the overlay in dark mode. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)

< preference name = "LottieBackgroundColorDark" value = "#fff000a3" />

LottieBackgroundColor (String, default #ffffff ). Background color of the overlay as a fallback if there are no dark or light mode colors defined. Can be used with alpha values, too. (For more information see the 8 digits notation of RGB notation)

< preference name = "LottieBackgroundColor" value = "#fff000a3" />

LottieWidth (Integer, default 200 ). Width of the container that's rendering the Lottie animation

< preference name = "LottieWidth" value = "750" />

LottieHeight (Integer, default 200 ). Height of the container that's rendering the Lottie animation

< preference name = "LottieHeight" value = "750" />

LottieRelativeSize (Boolean, default false ). Uses width and height values as relative values. Specify them as e.g. 0.3 to have 30%.

< preference name = "LottieRelativeSize" value = "true" />

LottieFullScreen (Boolean, default false ). Renders the animation in full screen. Ignores properties above.

< preference name = "LottieFullScreen" value = "true" />

LottieLoopAnimation (Boolean, default false ). Loops the animation

< preference name = "LottieLoopAnimation" value = "true" />

LottieAutoHideSplashScreen (Boolean, default false ). Hides the Lottie splash screen when the pageDidLoad event fired

< preference name = "LottieAutoHideSplashScreen" value = "true" />

LottieEnableHardwareAcceleration (Boolean, default false ). Android only! Enables hardware acceleration for the animation view. Not really recommended since Lottie decides automatically whether the hardware mode should be used or not.

< preference name = "LottieEnableHardwareAcceleration" value = "true" />

LottieScaleType (String, default FIT_CENTER ). Android only! Scale type of the view. Can be one of the following: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/widget/ImageView.ScaleType

< preference name = "LottieScaleType" value = "CENTER_CROP" />

LottieFadeOutDuration (Double for iOS and Integer for Android, default 0 ). Duration for the fade out animation. CAUTION: iOS reads this value in SECONDS, but e.g., 0.5 is supported. Android reads this value in MILLISECONDS! the Set to 0 disable the fade out animation.

< preference name = "LottieFadeOutDuration" value = "?" />

LottieHideAfterAnimationEnd (Boolean, default false ). Hides the Lottie splash screen after the animation has been played. Do not use together with LottieAutoHideSplashScreen or LottieLoopAnimation

< preference name = "LottieHideAfterAnimationEnd" value = "true" />

LottieCacheDisabled (Boolean, default false ). Disables caching of animations.

< preference name = "LottieCacheDisabled" value = "true" />

Built by (c) Tim Brust and contributors. Released under the MIT license.