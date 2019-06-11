openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpk

cordova-plugin-keyboard

by Connor Pearson
1.2.0 (see all)

Keyboard Plugin for Cordova

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Cordova Virtual Keyboard

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cordova-plugin-keyboard

This plugin provides the Keyboard object which has some functions to customize and control the keyboard. It also supports the HideKeyboardFormAccessoryBar (boolean) and KeyboardShrinksView (boolean) preferences in config.xml.

This plugin has only been tested in Cordova 3.2 or greater, and its use in previous Cordova versions is not recommended (potential conflict with keyboard customization code present in the core in previous Cordova versions).

If you do use this plugin in an older Cordova version (again, not recommended), you have to make sure the HideKeyboardFormAccessoryBar and KeyboardShrinksView preference values are always false, and only use the API functions to turn things on/off.

This plugin was based on this Apache project and has a compatible API.

Installation

From npm (stable)

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-keyboard

From github latest (may not be stable)

cordova plugin add https://github.com/cjpearson/cordova-plugin-keyboard

Methods

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView

Shrink the WebView when the keyboard comes up.

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView(value, successCallback);

Description

Set to true to shrink the WebView when the keyboard comes up. The WebView shrinks instead of the viewport shrinking and the page scrollable. This applies to apps that position their elements relative to the bottom of the WebView. This is the default behaviour on Android, and makes a lot of sense when building apps as opposed to webpages.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView(true);
cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView(false);
cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView(null, function (currentValue) { console.log(currentValue); });

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar

Hide the keyboard toolbar.

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar(value, successCallback);

Description

Set to true to hide the additional toolbar that is on top of the keyboard. This toolbar features the Prev, Next, and Done buttons.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar(true);
cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar(false);
cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar(null, function (currentValue) { console.log(currentValue); });

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView

Disable scrolling when the the WebView is shrunk.

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView(value, successCallback);

Description

Set to true to disable scrolling when the WebView is shrunk.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView(true);
cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView(false);
cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView(null, function (currentValue) { console.log(currentValue); });

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hide

Hide the keyboard

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hide();

Description

Call this method to hide the keyboard

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hide();

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.show

Show the keyboard

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.show();

Description

Call this method to show the keyboard.

Supported Platforms

  • Android

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.show();

Properties

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.isVisible

Determine if the keyboard is visible.

if (cordova.plugins.Keyboard.isVisible) {
    // do something
}

Description

Read this property to determine if the keyboard is visible.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.automaticScrollToTopOnHiding

Specifies whenether content of page would be automatically scrolled to the top of the page when keyboard is hiding.

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.automaticScrollToTopOnHiding = true;

Description

Set this to true if you need that page scroll to beginning when keyboard is hiding. This is allows to fix issue with elements declared with position: fixed, after keyboard is hiding.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

Events

keyboardDidShow

This event is fired when keyboard fully shown.

window.addEventListener('keyboardDidShow', function () {
    // Describe your logic which will be run each time keyboard is shown.
});

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is shown.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

keyboardDidHide

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully closed.

window.addEventListener('keyboardDidHide', function () {
    // Describe your logic which will be run each time keyboard is closed.
});

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is closed.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

keyboardWillShow

This event fires before keyboard will be shown.

window.addEventListener('keyboardWillShow', function () {
    // Describe your logic which will be run each time when keyboard is about to be shown.
});

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be shown on the screen.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

keyboardWillHide

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully closed.

window.addEventListener('keyboardWillHide', function () {
    // Describe your logic which will be run each time when keyboard is about to be closed.
});

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be closed.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

keyboardHeightWillChange

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully closed.

window.addEventListener('keyboardHeightWillChange', function (event) {
    // Describe your logic which will be run each time when keyboard is about to be closed.
    console.log(event.keyboardHeight);
});

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be closed.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS

Releases

  • 1.0.0
    • Initial NPM release
    • Fix issues with external keyboards
    • Support keyboard events on window
    • Fix issues with split and undocked keyboards
    • Add keyboardHeightWillChange event
    • Fix issues with StatusBarOverlaysWebview
  • 1.1.0
    • Add hide/show for Android
    • Support original keyboard event mechanism
  • 1.1.1
    • Make compatible with cordova-android 3 and 4 (See #2)
    • Add hide for iOS
  • 1.1.2
    • Fix issues with hiding the accessory bar (See #3)
  • 1.1.3
    • Support hiding the accessory bar when using WKWebView as the engine (See here)
  • 1.1.4
    • Fix page scrolling (See #14)
    • Prevent possible app store rejections (See #21)
  • 1.1.5
    • Fix window.innerHeight when using WKWebView (See #32)
  • 1.2.0
    • Return current values of shrinkView, disableScroll and hideFormAccessoryBar in a success callback
    • Fix scroller resizing bug (See #55)
    • Fix iOS 11.1.1 WKWebView ShrinksView bug (See #64)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial