This plugin provides the Keyboard object which has some functions to customize and control the keyboard. It also supports the HideKeyboardFormAccessoryBar (boolean) and KeyboardShrinksView (boolean) preferences in config.xml.

This plugin has only been tested in Cordova 3.2 or greater, and its use in previous Cordova versions is not recommended (potential conflict with keyboard customization code present in the core in previous Cordova versions).

If you do use this plugin in an older Cordova version (again, not recommended), you have to make sure the HideKeyboardFormAccessoryBar and KeyboardShrinksView preference values are always false, and only use the API functions to turn things on/off.

This plugin was based on this Apache project and has a compatible API.

Installation

From npm (stable)

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-keyboard

From github latest (may not be stable)

cordova plugin add https://github.com/cjpearson/cordova-plugin-keyboard

Methods

Shrink the WebView when the keyboard comes up.

cordova .plugins .Keyboard .shrinkView ( value , successCallback );

Description

Set to true to shrink the WebView when the keyboard comes up. The WebView shrinks instead of the viewport shrinking and the page scrollable. This applies to apps that position their elements relative to the bottom of the WebView. This is the default behaviour on Android, and makes a lot of sense when building apps as opposed to webpages.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView( true ); cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView( false ); cordova.plugins.Keyboard.shrinkView( null , function ( currentValue ) { console .log(currentValue); });

Hide the keyboard toolbar.

cordova .plugins .Keyboard .hideFormAccessoryBar ( value , successCallback );

Description

Set to true to hide the additional toolbar that is on top of the keyboard. This toolbar features the Prev, Next, and Done buttons.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar( true ); cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar( false ); cordova.plugins.Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar( null , function ( currentValue ) { console .log(currentValue); });

Disable scrolling when the the WebView is shrunk.

cordova .plugins .Keyboard .disableScrollingInShrinkView ( value , successCallback );

Description

Set to true to disable scrolling when the WebView is shrunk.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Quick Example

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView( true ); cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView( false ); cordova.plugins.Keyboard.disableScrollingInShrinkView( null , function ( currentValue ) { console .log(currentValue); });

Hide the keyboard

cordova .plugins .Keyboard .hide ();

Description

Call this method to hide the keyboard

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Quick Example

cordova .plugins .Keyboard .hide ();

Show the keyboard

cordova .plugins .Keyboard .show ();

Description

Call this method to show the keyboard.

Supported Platforms

Android

Quick Example

cordova .plugins .Keyboard .show ();

Properties

Determine if the keyboard is visible.

if (cordova .plugins .Keyboard .isVisible) { }

Description

Read this property to determine if the keyboard is visible.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Specifies whenether content of page would be automatically scrolled to the top of the page when keyboard is hiding.

cordova.plugins.Keyboard.automaticScrollToTopOnHiding = true

Description

Set this to true if you need that page scroll to beginning when keyboard is hiding. This is allows to fix issue with elements declared with position: fixed, after keyboard is hiding.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Events

keyboardDidShow

This event is fired when keyboard fully shown.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardDidShow' , function ( ) { });

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is shown.

Supported Platforms

iOS

keyboardDidHide

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully closed.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardDidHide' , function ( ) { });

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is closed.

Supported Platforms

iOS

keyboardWillShow

This event fires before keyboard will be shown.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardWillShow' , function ( ) { });

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be shown on the screen.

Supported Platforms

iOS

keyboardWillHide

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully closed.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardWillHide' , function ( ) { });

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be closed.

Supported Platforms

iOS

keyboardHeightWillChange

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully closed.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardHeightWillChange' , function ( event ) { console .log(event.keyboardHeight); });

Description

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be closed.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Releases