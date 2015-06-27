Cordova Jailbreak Detection Plugin

Use this plugin to add an extra layer of security for your app, by detecting if the device running the app is jailbroken.

Unfortunately, there are 10s of millions of jailbroken iOS devices, so preventing your app from running on a jailbroken device could lead to a limited userbase and/or bad App Store reviews.

I recommend you use this plugin to block certain features in your app rather than prevent it from running entirely.

Install

Locally

cordova plugin add https://github.com/leecrossley/cordova-plugin-jailbreak-detection.git

You do not need to reference any JavaScript, the Cordova plugin architecture will add a jailbreakdetection object to your root automatically when you build.

PhoneGap build

Add the following to your config.xml to use version 0.1.0 (you can also omit the version attribute to always use the latest version available on PhoneGap build):

<gap:plugin name ="uk.co.ilee.jailbreakdetection" version="0.1.0" />

For more information, see the PhoneGap build website.

Usage

isJailbroken

jailbreakdetection.isJailbroken(successCallback, failureCallback);

=> successCallback is called with true if the device is Jailbroken, otherwise false

is called with true if the device is Jailbroken, otherwise false => failureCallback is called if there was an error determining if the device is Jailbroken

Platform Support

iOS only.

License

MIT License