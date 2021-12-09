Use this plugin to add an extra layer of security for your app by detecting if the device was
rooted (on android) or
jailbreaked (on iOS).
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-iroot
cordova plugin rm cordova-plugin-iroot
cordova prepare
To avoid errors like
-canOpenURL: failed for URL: "cydia://package/com.example.package" - error: "This app is not allowed to query for scheme cydia"
don’t forget to add
"cydia" in
LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key of
info.plist. Otherwise
canOpenURL will always return
false.
<xxx>
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>cydia</string>
</array>
</xxx>
// available => iOS + Android
IRoot.isRooted(successCallback, failureCallback);
// available => Android
IRoot.isRootedWithBusyBox(successCallback, failureCallback);
successCallback(result:boolean) is called with
true if the device is Jailbroken/rooted, otherwise
false.
failureCallback(error:string) is called if there was an error determining if the device is Jailbroken/rooted.
Based on:
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
If the Cyanogenmod ROM is installed, the cyanogenmod.superuser activity may be in the com.android.settings package. This can be detected by listing the activities within com.android.settings.
Execute su and then id to check if the current user has a uid of 0 or if it contains (root). shell@android:/ $ su shell@android:/ # id uid=0(root) gid=0(root) groups=1003(graphics),1004(input),1007(log),1009(mount),1011(adb),1015(sdcard_rw),1028(sdcard_r)
If a device has been rooted, more often then not Busybox has been installed as well. Busybox is a binary that provides many common linux commands. Running Busybox is a good indication that a device has been rooted. root@android:/ # busybox df Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on tmpfs 958500 32 958468 0% /dev tmpfs 958500 0 958500 0% /mnt/secure tmpfs 958500 0 958500 0% /mnt/asec tmpfs 958500 0 958500 0% /mnt/obb