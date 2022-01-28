Cordova iOS plugin exposing the ̶f̶u̶l̶l̶ WebRTC W3C JavaScript APIs.
Yet another WebRTC SDK for iOS?
Absolutely not. This plugin exposes the WebRTC W3C API for Cordova iOS apps (you know there is no WebRTC in iOS, right?), which means no need to learn "yet another WebRTC API" and no need to use a specific service/product/provider.
Who?
This plugin was initially developed at eFace2Face, and later maintained by the community, specially by Saúl Ibarra Corretgé (The OpenSource Warrior Who Does Not Burn).
In order to make this Cordova plugin run into a iOS application some requirements must be satisfied in both development computer and target devices:
swift-version => 4.2
cordova >= 7.1.0
cordova-ios >= 4.5.1
Within your Cordova project:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-iosrtc
(or add it into a
<plugin> entry in the
config.xml of your app).
libwebrtc: Guidelines for building Google's libwebrtc with modifications needed by the cordova-plugin-iosrtc plugin (just in case you want to use a different version of libwebrtc or apply your own changes to it).
The
cordova-plugin-iosrtc-sample include mutiple example for using
cordova-plugin-iosrtc with JsSip, Janus, EasyRTC, and basic WebSocket Signaling. It's is used to test
cordova-plugin-iosrtc new release and reproduce reported issues.
The plugin exposes the
cordova.plugins.iosrtc JavaScript namespace which contains all the WebRTC classes and functions.
/* global RTCPeerConnection */
//
// Container for this sample
//
var appContainer = document.body;
appContainer.innerHTML = "";
//
// Sample getUserMedia
//
//
var localStream, localVideoEl;
function TestGetUserMedia() {
localVideoEl = document.createElement('video');
localVideoEl.style.height = "50vh";
localVideoEl.setAttribute('autoplay', 'autoplay');
localVideoEl.setAttribute('playsinline', 'playsinline');
appContainer.appendChild(localVideoEl);
return navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
video: true,
audio: true
// Note: Use navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices() Promise to get deviceIds
/*
video: {
// Test Back Camera
//deviceId: 'com.apple.avfoundation.avcapturedevice.built-in_video:0'
//sourceId: 'com.apple.avfoundation.avcapturedevice.built-in_video:0'
deviceId: {
exact: 'com.apple.avfoundation.avcapturedevice.built-in_video:0'
}
// Test FrameRate
frameRate:{ min: 15.0, max: 30.0 } // Note: Back camera may only support max 30 fps
},
audio: {
deviceId: {
exact: 'Built-In Microphone'
}
}*/
}).then(function (stream) {
console.log('getUserMedia.stream', stream);
console.log('getUserMedia.stream.getTracks', stream.getTracks());
// Note: Expose for debug
localStream = stream;
// Attach local stream to video element
localVideoEl.srcObject = localStream;
return localStream;
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('getUserMedia.error', err, err.stack);
});
}
//
// Sample RTCPeerConnection
//
var pc1, pc2;
var peerConnectionConfig = {
offerToReceiveVideo: true,
offerToReceiveAudio: true,
//iceTransportPolicy: 'relay',
sdpSemantics: 'unified-plan',
//sdpSemantics: 'plan-b',
bundlePolicy: 'max-compat',
rtcpMuxPolicy: 'negotiate',
iceServers: [
{
urls: ["stun:stun.stunprotocol.org"]
}
]
};
// This plugin handle 'addstream' and 'track' event for MediaStream creation.
var useTrackEvent = Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors(RTCPeerConnection.prototype).ontrack;
var peerVideoEl, peerStream;
function TestRTCPeerConnection(localStream) {
pc1 = new RTCPeerConnection(peerConnectionConfig);
pc2 = new RTCPeerConnection(peerConnectionConfig);
if (useTrackEvent) {
// Add local stream tracks to RTCPeerConnection
var localPeerStream = new MediaStream();
localStream.getTracks().forEach(function (track) {
console.log('pc1.addTrack', track, localPeerStream);
pc1.addTrack(track, localPeerStream);
});
// Note: Deprecated but supported
} else {
pc1.addStream(localStream);
// Note: Deprecated Test removeStream
// pc1.removeStream(pc1.getLocalStreams()[0]);<
}
// Basic RTCPeerConnection Local WebRTC Signaling follow.
function onAddIceCandidate(pc, can) {
console.log('addIceCandidate', pc, can);
return can && pc.addIceCandidate(can).catch(function (err) {
console.log('addIceCandidateError', err);
});
}
pc1.addEventListener('icecandidate', function (e) {
onAddIceCandidate(pc2, e.candidate);
});
pc2.addEventListener('icecandidate', function (e) {
onAddIceCandidate(pc1, e.candidate);
});
function setPeerVideoStream(stream) {
// Create peer video element
peerVideoEl = document.createElement('video');
peerVideoEl.style.height = "50vh";
peerVideoEl.setAttribute('autoplay', 'autoplay');
peerVideoEl.setAttribute('playsinline', 'playsinline');
appContainer.appendChild(peerVideoEl);
// Note: Expose for debug
peerStream = stream;
// Attach peer stream to video element
peerVideoEl.srcObject = peerStream;
}
if (useTrackEvent) {
var newPeerStream;
pc2.addEventListener('track', function(e) {
console.log('pc2.track', e);
newPeerStream = e.streams[0] || newPeerStream || new MediaStream();
setPeerVideoStream(newPeerStream);
newPeerStream.addTrack(e.track);
});
// Note: Deprecated but supported
} else {
pc2.addEventListener('addstream', function(e) {
console.log('pc2.addStream', e);
setPeerVideoStream(e.stream);
});
}
pc1.addEventListener('iceconnectionstatechange', function (e) {
console.log('pc1.iceConnectionState', e, pc1.iceConnectionState);
if (pc1.iceConnectionState === 'completed') {
console.log('pc1.getSenders', pc1.getSenders());
console.log('pc2.getReceivers', pc2.getReceivers());
}
});
pc1.addEventListener('icegatheringstatechange', function (e) {
console.log('pc1.iceGatheringStateChange', e);
});
pc1.addEventListener('negotiationneeded', function (e) {
console.log('pc1.negotiatioNeeded', e);
return pc1.createOffer().then(function (d) {
var desc = {
type: d.type,
sdp: d.sdp
};
console.log('pc1.setLocalDescription', desc);
return pc1.setLocalDescription(desc);
}).then(function () {
var desc = {
type: pc1.localDescription.type,
sdp: pc1.localDescription.sdp
};
console.log('pc2.setLocalDescription', desc);
return pc2.setRemoteDescription(desc);
}).then(function () {
console.log('pc2.createAnswer');
return pc2.createAnswer();
}).then(function (d) {
var desc = {
type: d.type,
sdp: d.sdp
};
console.log('pc2.setLocalDescription', desc);
return pc2.setLocalDescription(d);
}).then(function () {
var desc = {
type: pc2.localDescription.type,
sdp: pc2.localDescription.sdp
};
console.log('pc1.setRemoteDescription', desc);
return pc1.setRemoteDescription(desc);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('pc1.createOffer.error', err);
});
});
}
function TestRTCPeerConnectionLocal() {
// Note: This allow this sample to run on any Browser
var cordova = window.cordova;
if (cordova && cordova.plugins && cordova.plugins.iosrtc) {
// Expose WebRTC and GetUserMedia SHIM as Globals (Optional)
// Alternatively WebRTC API will be inside cordova.plugins.iosrtc namespace
cordova.plugins.iosrtc.registerGlobals();
// Enable iosrtc debug (Optional)
cordova.plugins.iosrtc.debug.enable('*', true);
}
// Run sample
TestGetUserMedia().then(function (localStream) {
TestRTCPeerConnection(localStream);
});
}
if (document.readyState === "complete" || document.readyState === "loaded") {
TestRTCPeerConnectionLocal();
} else {
window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", TestRTCPeerConnectionLocal);
}
// See ./extra/renderer-and-libwebrtc-tests.js for more samples usage.
In case you'd like to expose the API in the global namespace like regular browsers you can do the following:
// Just for Cordova apps.
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function () {
// Just for iOS devices.
if (window.device.platform === 'iOS') {
cordova.plugins.iosrtc.registerGlobals();
// load adapter.js
var adapterVersion = 'latest';
var script = document.createElement("script");
script.type = "text/javascript";
script.src = "https://webrtc.github.io/adapter/adapter-" + adapterVersion + ".js";
script.async = false;
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script);
}
});
And that's all. Now you have
window.RTCPeerConnection,
navigator.getUserMedia, etc.
See the FAQ.
Read the full documentation in the docs folder.
People and companies using cordova-plugin-iosrtc.
If you are using the plugin we would love to hear back from you!
Don't call plugin methods within WebSocket events (
onopen,
onmessage, etc). There is an issue in iOS Safari (see issue #12). Instead run a
setTimeout() within the WebSocket event if you need to call plugin methods on it.
Or better yet, include the provided ios-websocket-hack.js in your app and load into your
index.html as follows:
<script src="cordova.js"></script>
<script src="ios-websocket-hack.min.js"></script>
There is no real media source attached to the
<video> element so some HTML5 video events and properties are artificially emitted/set by the plugin on behalf of the video element.
Methods such as
play(),
pause() are not implemented. In order to pause a video just set
enabled = false on the associated
MediaStreamTrack.
To run on Devices with iOS >= 13.3.1, you need a valid Apple Developer account to sign the WebRTC dynamic frameworks for more info see https://stackoverflow.com/a/60090629/8691951
See CHANGELOG.md.
