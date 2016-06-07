openbase logo
cpi

cordova-plugin-ios-longpress-fix

by Eddy Verbruggen
1.1.0 (see all)

🔍 Suppress the magnifying glass when long pressing an iOS9 PhoneGap app

Overview

Readme

Cordova iOS LongPress Fix Plugin

by Eddy Verbruggen - @eddyverbruggen

Description

Apple thought it'd be nice to show a magnifying glass when longpressing the webview on iOS9.

Don't like it? This plugin removes it!

Installation

Cordova CLI

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-ios-longpress-fix

PhoneGap Build

<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-ios-longpress-fix" source="npm" />

Usage

It just works, and will proudly shout that at the XCode console when it does.

3D Touch

You can also suppress 3D Touch longpresses (those will also popup the magnifying glass), but since it requires a bit of caution I've made it optional.

The caveat is onclick taps must be completed in under 80ms (otherwise they are hijacked by this plugin) which is too short for most users. But if you're using ontouchend there's no problem.

If you want to enable this feature, add this to config.xml:

  <preference name="Suppress3DTouch" value="true" />

Limitations

Currently only works with UIWebView, not WKWebView, but you should be able to suppress the magnifying glass on WKWebView with a few lines of CSS.

Future

I'm working with Cordova guys to get this in their distribution as standard.

UPDATE: It's in there, so you might as well use that :)

