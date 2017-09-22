Cordova / PhoneGap Plugin Permission Settings for NSCameraUsageDescription, NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription, NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription and NSMicrophoneUsageDescription in iOS 11 by adding a declaration to the Info.plist file
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-ios-camera-permissions --save
cordova plugin add https://github.com/Cordobo/cordova-plugin-ios-camera-permissions.git --save
On installation you can customise the prompts shown by setting the following variables on installation.
For example:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-ios-camera-permissions --variable CAMERA_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="your usage message" --variable MICROPHONE_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="your microphone usage message here" --variable PHOTOLIBRARY_ADD_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="your photo library usage message here" --variable PHOTOLIBRARY_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="your photo library usage message here" --save
See http://cordobo.com/2269-cordova-plugin-for-nscamerausagedescription-in-ios-10/
For the changes to
plugin.xml to take effect, you must refresh the
ios.json file (inside the
/plugin folder):
$ cordova platform rm ios
$ cordova platform add ios
Applies to iOS 10/11 only.
[MIT License]