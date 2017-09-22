iOS 11 Camera Permissions Plugin for Apache Cordova

Cordova / PhoneGap Plugin Permission Settings for NSCameraUsageDescription, NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription, NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription and NSMicrophoneUsageDescription in iOS 11 by adding a declaration to the Info.plist file

Install

Latest published version on npm (with Cordova CLI >= 5.0.0)

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-ios-camera-permissions

Latest version from GitHub

cordova plugin add https://github.com/Cordobo/cordova-plugin-ios-camera-permissions.git --save

Customising the message prompts

On installation you can customise the prompts shown by setting the following variables on installation.

CAMERA_USAGE_DESCRIPTION for NSCameraUsageDescription

MICROPHONE_USAGE_DESCRIPTION for NSMicrophoneUsageDescription

PHOTOLIBRARY_ADD_USAGE_DESCRIPTION for NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription (write-access only, iOS 11 only)

PHOTOLIBRARY_USAGE_DESCRIPTION for NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription (read/write access)

For example:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-ios-camera-permissions

Usage

See http://cordobo.com/2269-cordova-plugin-for-nscamerausagedescription-in-ios-10/

For the changes to plugin.xml to take effect, you must refresh the ios.json file (inside the /plugin folder):

cordova platform rm ios cordova platform add ios

Platforms

Applies to iOS 10/11 only.

License

[MIT License]