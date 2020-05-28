A Web View plugin for Cordova, focused on providing the highest performance experience for Ionic apps (but can be used with any Cordova app).
This plugin uses WKWebView on iOS and the latest evergreen webview on Android. Additionally, this plugin makes it easy to use HTML5 style routing that web developers expect for building single-page apps.
Note: This repo and its documentation are for
cordova-plugin-ionic-webview @
5.x, which uses the new features that may not work with all apps. See Requirements and Migrating to 5.x.
2.x documentation can be found here.
📖 Documentation: https://beta.ionicframework.com/docs/building/webview
📣 Support/Questions? Please see our Support Page for general support questions. The issues on GitHub should be reserved for bug reports and feature requests.
💖 Want to contribute? Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
This plugin has several configuration options that can be set in
config.xml.
Preferences available for both iOS and Android
<preference name="Hostname" value="app" />
Default value is
localhost.
Example
ionic://app on iOS,
http://app on Android.
If you change it, you'll need to add a new
allow-navigation entry in the
config.xml for the configured url (i.e
<allow-navigation href="http://app/*"/> if
Hostname is set to
app).
This is only needed for the Android url when using
http://,
https:// or a custom scheme. All
ionic:// urls are whitelisted by the plugin.
Preferences only available Android platform
<preference name="Scheme" value="https" />
Default value is
http
Configures the Scheme the app uses to load the content.
<preference name="ResolveServiceWorkerRequests" value="true" />
Default value is
false
Enable to resolve requests made by Service Workers through the local server.
<preference name="MixedContentMode" value="2" />
Configures the WebView's behavior when an origin attempts to load a resource from a different origin.
Default value is
0 (
MIXED_CONTENT_ALWAYS_ALLOW), which allows loading resources from other origins.
Other possible values are
1 (
MIXED_CONTENT_NEVER_ALLOW) and
2 (
MIXED_CONTENT_COMPATIBILITY_MODE)
Preferences only available for iOS platform
<preference name="iosScheme" value="httpsionic" />
Default value is
ionic
Configures the Scheme the app uses to load the content.
Values like
http,
https or
file are not valid and will use default value instead.
If you change it, you'll need to add a new
allow-navigation entry in the
config.xml for the configured scheme (i.e
<allow-navigation href="httpsionic://*"/> if
iosScheme is set to
httpsionic).
<preference name="WKSuspendInBackground" value="false" />
Default value is
true (suspend).
Set to false to stop WKWebView suspending in background too eagerly.
<preference name="KeyboardAppearanceDark" value="false" />
Whether to use a dark styled keyboard on iOS
<preference name="ScrollEnabled" value="true" />
Ionic apps work better if the WKWebView is not scrollable, so the scroll is disabled by default, but can be enabled with this preference. This only affects the main ScrollView of the WKWebView, so only affects the body, not other scrollable components.
cordova-ios 4+
cordova-android 6.4+
Remove and re-add the Web View plugin:
cordova plugin rm cordova-plugin-ionic-webview
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-ionic-webview@latest
If using
cordova-android < 9, make sure you have
<preference name="android-minSdkVersion" value="21" /> in the config.xml as this version of the plugin only supports Android 5+ (SDK 21+). If using
cordova-android >= 9 is not neccessary as
cordova-android 9 only supports Android 5.1+ (SDK 22+)
Since version 2, apps are served from HTTP on Android by default.
http://localhost. If
Hostname and
Scheme preferences are set, then origin will be
schemeValue://HostnameValue.
Since version 3, apps are served from
ionic:// scheme on iOS by default.
ionic://localhost. If
Hostname and
iosScheme preferences are set, then origin will be
iosSchemeValue://HostnameValue.
The WebView is not able to display images, videos or other files from file or content protocols or if it doesn't have protocol at all. For those cases use
window.Ionic.WebView.convertFileSrc() to get the proper url.
Replace any usages of
window.Ionic.normalizeURL() and
window.wkRewriteURL() with
window.Ionic.WebView.convertFileSrc().
For Ionic Angular projects, there is an Ionic Native wrapper:
npm install @ionic-native/ionic-webview@latest