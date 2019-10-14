This plugin has been designed to work seamlessly with cordova-plugin-ionic-webview , so make sure you have it installed first:

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-ionic-keyboard

Preferences

KeyboardResize (for iOS only)

Boolean (true by default)

Possible values

true : Showing/hiding the keyboard will trigger some kind of resizing of the app (see KeyboardResizeMode)

: Showing/hiding the keyboard will trigger some kind of resizing of the app (see KeyboardResizeMode) false : Web will not be resized when the keyboard shows up.

< preference name = "KeyboardResize" value = "true" />

KeyboardResizeMode (for iOS only)

String ('native' by default)

Possible values

native : The whole native webview will be resized when the keyboard shows/hides, it will affect the vh relative unit.

: The whole native webview will be resized when the keyboard shows/hides, it will affect the relative unit. body : Only the html <body> element will be resized. Relative units are not affected, because the viewport does not change.

: Only the html element will be resized. Relative units are not affected, because the viewport does not change. ionic : Only the html ion-app element will be resized. Only for ionic apps.

< preference name = "KeyboardResizeMode" value = "native" />

KeyboardStyle (for iOS only)

String ('light' by default)

Possible values

light

dark

< preference name = "KeyboardStyle" value = "dark" />

HideKeyboardFormAccessoryBar (for iOS only)

Boolean (true by default)

Possible values

true : hides the keyboard accessory bar.

: hides the keyboard accessory bar. false : shows the keyboard accessory bar.

< preference name = "HideKeyboardFormAccessoryBar" value = "false" />

resizeOnFullScreen (for Android only)

There is an Android bug that prevents the keyboard from resizing the WebView when the app is in full screen (i.e. if StatusBar plugin is used to hide the StatusBar). This setting, if set to true, add a workaround that resizes the WebView even when the app is in full screen.

Boolean (false by default)

Possible values

false : doesn't resize the WebView when the app is in full screen.

: doesn't resize the WebView when the app is in full screen. true : resizes the WebView when the app is in full screen.

< preference name = "resizeOnFullScreen" value = "true" />

Methods

Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar (for iOS only)

Hide the keyboard toolbar.

Set to true to hide the additional toolbar that is on top of the keyboard. This toolbar features the Prev, Next, and Done buttons.

Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar(value, successCallback);

Quick Example

Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar( true ); Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar( false ); Keyboard.hideFormAccessoryBar( null , (currentValue) => { console .log(currentValue); });

Hide the keyboard

Call this method to hide the keyboard

Keyboard.hide();

Keyboard.show (for Android only)

Show the keyboard

Call this method to show the keyboard.

Keyboard.show();

Keyboard.setResizeMode (for iOS only)

Programmatically set the resize mode

Call the method with parameter to set the resize mode.

Keyboard.setResizeMode( 'native' ); Keyboard.setResizeMode( 'body' ); Keyboard.setResizeMode( 'ionic' );

Keyboard.setKeyboardStyle (for iOS only)

Programmatically set the keyboard style

Keyboard.setKeyboardStyle( 'light' ); Keyboard.setKeyboardStyle( 'dark' );

Keyboard.disableScroll (for iOS only)

Programmatically enable or disable the WebView scroll

Keyboard.disableScroll( true ); Keyboard.disableScroll( false );

Properties

Determine if the keyboard is visible.

Read this property to determine if the keyboard is visible.

if (Keyboard.isVisible) { }

Events

keyboardDidHide

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully closed.

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is closed.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardDidHide' , () => { });

keyboardDidShow

This event is fired when the keyboard is fully open.

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is opened.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardDidShow' , (event) => { console .log(event.keyboardHeight); });

keyboardWillShow

This event fires before keyboard will be shown.

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be shown on the screen.

window .addEventListener( 'keyboardWillShow' , (event) => { console .log(event.keyboardHeight); });

keyboardWillHide

This event fires before keyboard will be closed.

Attach handler to this event to be able to receive notification when keyboard is about to be closed.