by Eddy Verbruggen

This is for PhoneGap 3.x, here is the 2.x version

1. Description

Prevent the screen of the mobile device from falling asleep.

The device will never fall asleep after calling keepAwake .

. After making your app practically a zombie, you can allow it to sleep again by calling allowSleepAgain .

. Works on Android, probably every version you'd care about.

Works on iOS, probably every version you'd care about.

Works on Windows and WP8.

2. Installation

Automatically (CLI / Plugman)

Insomnia is compatible with Cordova Plugman and ready for the PhoneGap 2.9.0 CLI, here's how it works with the CLI:

$ phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/Insomnia-PhoneGap-Plugin.git

or

$ cordova plugin add https:

run this command afterwards:

$ cordova prepare

The javascript bridge is brought in automatically, so no need to reference Insomnia.js from your html.

You can also get this plugin from NPM.

Manually

1. Add the following xml to your config.xml in the root directory of your www folder:

< feature name = "Insomnia" > < param name = "ios-package" value = "Insomnia" /> </ feature >

< feature name = "Insomnia" > < param name = "android-package" value = "nl.xservices.plugins.Insomnia" /> </ feature >

< feature name = "Insomnia" > < param name = "wp-package" value = "Insomnia" /> </ feature >

2. Grab a copy of Insomnia.js, add it to your project and reference it in index.html :

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/Insomnia.js" > </ script >

3. Download the source files for iOS and/or Android and copy them to your project.

iOS: Copy Insomnia.h and Insomnia.h to platforms/ios/<ProjectName>/Plugins

Android: Copy Insomnia.java to platforms/android/src/nl/xservices/plugins (create the folders)

wp8: Copy Insomnia.cs to platforms/wp8/Plugins/nl.x-services.plugins.insomnia (create the folders)

PhoneGap Build

Insomnia works with PhoneGap build too, look for Insomnia here: https://build.phonegap.com/plugins/ Just add the following xml to your config.xml to always use the latest version of this plugin:

< plugin name = "cordova-plugin-insomnia" />

or to use this exact version:

< plugin name = "cordova-plugin-insomnia" version = "4.1.0" source = "npm" />

The plugin's javascript file is brought in automatically. Make sure though you include a reference to cordova.js in your index.html's head:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "cordova.js" > </ script >

3. Usage

< button onclick = "window.plugins.insomnia.keepAwake()" > keep awake </ button > < button onclick = "window.plugins.insomnia.allowSleepAgain()" > allow sleep again </ button >

An optional successCallback (first argument) will be triggered if the functions succeed. Even calling keepAwake twice will fire the successCallback, because the app will respond as expected (being kept awake).

An optional errorCallback (second argument) will only be triggered if something fatal happened, preventing the plugin to work as expected.

Note that calling allowSleepAgain without calling keepAwake first will trigger errorCallback or throw an error if not provided.

Quirks

In this issue it was reported that on iOS the app would fall asleep after the Camera has been used, even if you previously called keepAwake . A similar issue on Android where the photo library was accessed during app usage.

So to make sure your app honors keepAwake you have to re-run that method after these kinds of 'external UI' thingies give control back to your app.

4. CREDITS

This plugin was enhanced for Plugman / PhoneGap Build by Eddy Verbruggen.

The Android code was entirely created by the author.

The iOS code was heavily inspired by Wolfgang Koller.

Many thanks to Jesse MacFadyen for implementing the wp8 and windows versions!

5. License

The MIT License (MIT)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.