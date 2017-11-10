A lightweight Cordova plugin for in app purchases on iOS/Android. See demo app and blog post.
If you would like to maintain this project, get in touch.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-inapppurchase
No configuration is necessary.
You must create a
manifest.json in your project's
www folder with your Android Billing Key:
{ "play_store_key": "<Base64-encoded public key from the Google Play Store>" }
You can get this key from the Google Play Store (under "Services & APIs") after uploading your app.
All functions return a Promise.
Retrieves a list of full product data from Apple/Google. This function must be called before making purchases.
If successful, the promise resolves to an array of objects. Each object has the following attributes:
productId - SKU / product bundle id (such as 'com.yourapp.prod1')
title - short localized title
description - long localized description
currency - currency of the price (such as 'EUR', 'USD')
price - localized price
priceAsDecimal - price as a decimal
Example:
inAppPurchase
.getProducts(['com.yourapp.prod1', 'com.yourapp.prod2', ...])
.then(function (products) {
console.log(products);
/*
[{ productId: 'com.yourapp.prod1', 'title': '...', description: '...', currency: '...', price: '...', priceAsDecimal: '...' }, ...]
*/
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
If successful, the promise resolves to an object with the following attributes that you will need for the receipt validation:
transactionId - The transaction/order id
receipt - On iOS it will be the base64 string of the receipt, on Android it will be a string of a json with all the transaction details required for validation such as
{"orderId":"...","packageName:"...","productId":"...","purchaseTime":"...", "purchaseState":"...","purchaseToken":"..."}
signature - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.
productType - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.
Receipt validation: - To validate your receipt, you will need the
receipt and
signature on Android and the
receipt and
transactionId on iOS.
Example:
inAppPurchase
.buy('com.yourapp.prod1')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
/*
{
transactionId: ...
receipt: ...
signature: ...
}
*/
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
This function behaves the same as buy() but with subscriptions.
All 3 parameters are returned by the buy() or restorePurchases() functions.
Call this function after purchasing a "consumable" product to mark it as consumed.
NOTE: This function is only relevant to Android purchases.
On Android, you must consume products that you want to let the user purchase multiple times. If you will not consume the product after a purchase, the next time you will attempt to purchase it you will get the error message:
Unable to buy item / Item already owned.
On iOS there is no need to "consume" a product. However, in order to make your code cross platform, it is recommended to call it for iOS consumable purchases as well.
Example:
// first buy the product...
inAppPurchase
.buy('com.yourapp.consumable_prod1')
.then(function (data) {
// ...then mark it as consumed:
return inAppPurchase.consume(data.productType, data.receipt, data.signature);
})
.then(function () {
console.log('product was successfully consumed!');
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
If successful, the promise resolves to an array of objects with the following attributes:
productId
state - the state of the product. On Android the statuses are:
0 - ACTIVE, 1 - CANCELLED, 2 - REFUNDED
transactionId
date - timestamp of the purchase
productType - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.
receipt - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.
signature - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.
Example:
inAppPurchase
.restorePurchases()
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
/*
[{
transactionId: ...
productId: ...
state: ...
date: ...
}]
*/
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
See Differences Between Product Types
On iOS, you can get the receipt at any moment by calling the getReceipt() function. Note that on iOS the receipt can contain multiple transactions. If successful, the promise returned by this function will resolve to a string with the receipt.
On Android this function will always return an empty string since it's not needed for Android purchases.
Example:
inAppPurchase
.getReceipt()
.then(function (receipt) {
console.log(receipt);
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
$ npm install
$ gulp watch
$ npm test
Or, if you would like to watch and re-run tests:
$ npm run watch
Coverage report:
$ nyc npm test
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016, Alex Disler
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.