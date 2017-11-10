A lightweight Cordova plugin for in app purchases on iOS/Android. See demo app and blog post.

Features

Simple, promise-based API

Support for consumable/non-consumable products and paid/free subscriptions

Support for restoring purchases

Uses well tested native libraries internally - RMStore for iOS and an adjusted com.google.payments for Android

Install

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-inapppurchase

Configuration

iOS

No configuration is necessary.

Android

You must create a manifest.json in your project's www folder with your Android Billing Key:

{ "play_store_key" : "<Base64-encoded public key from the Google Play Store>" }

You can get this key from the Google Play Store (under "Services & APIs") after uploading your app.

Setting up and testing purchases

API

All functions return a Promise.

Get Products

productIds - an array of product ids

Retrieves a list of full product data from Apple/Google. This function must be called before making purchases.

If successful, the promise resolves to an array of objects. Each object has the following attributes:

productId - SKU / product bundle id (such as 'com.yourapp.prod1')

- SKU / product bundle id (such as 'com.yourapp.prod1') title - short localized title

- short localized title description - long localized description

- long localized description currency - currency of the price (such as 'EUR', 'USD')

- currency of the price (such as 'EUR', 'USD') price - localized price

- localized price priceAsDecimal - price as a decimal

Example:

inAppPurchase .getProducts([ 'com.yourapp.prod1' , 'com.yourapp.prod2' , ...]) .then( function ( products ) { console .log(products); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Buy

productId - a string of the productId

If successful, the promise resolves to an object with the following attributes that you will need for the receipt validation:

transactionId - The transaction/order id

- The transaction/order id receipt - On iOS it will be the base64 string of the receipt, on Android it will be a string of a json with all the transaction details required for validation such as {"orderId":"...","packageName:"...","productId":"...","purchaseTime":"...", "purchaseState":"...","purchaseToken":"..."}

- On it will be the base64 string of the receipt, on it will be a string of a json with all the transaction details required for validation such as signature - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.

- On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string. productType - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.

Receipt validation: - To validate your receipt, you will need the receipt and signature on Android and the receipt and transactionId on iOS.

Example:

inAppPurchase .buy( 'com.yourapp.prod1' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

productId - a string of the productId

This function behaves the same as buy() but with subscriptions.

Consume

productType - string

- string receipt - string (containing a json)

- string (containing a json) signature - string

All 3 parameters are returned by the buy() or restorePurchases() functions.

Call this function after purchasing a "consumable" product to mark it as consumed.

NOTE: This function is only relevant to Android purchases.

On Android, you must consume products that you want to let the user purchase multiple times. If you will not consume the product after a purchase, the next time you will attempt to purchase it you will get the error message: Unable to buy item / Item already owned .

On iOS there is no need to "consume" a product. However, in order to make your code cross platform, it is recommended to call it for iOS consumable purchases as well.

Example:

inAppPurchase .buy( 'com.yourapp.consumable_prod1' ) .then( function ( data ) { return inAppPurchase.consume(data.productType, data.receipt, data.signature); }) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'product was successfully consumed!' ); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Restore Purchases

If successful, the promise resolves to an array of objects with the following attributes:

productId

state - the state of the product. On Android the statuses are: 0 - ACTIVE, 1 - CANCELLED, 2 - REFUNDED

- the state of the product. On the statuses are: transactionId

date - timestamp of the purchase

- timestamp of the purchase productType - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.

- On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string. receipt - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.

- On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string. signature - On Android it can be used to consume a purchase. On iOS it will be an empty string.

Example:

inAppPurchase .restorePurchases() .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

See Differences Between Product Types

Get Receipt

On iOS, you can get the receipt at any moment by calling the getReceipt() function. Note that on iOS the receipt can contain multiple transactions. If successful, the promise returned by this function will resolve to a string with the receipt.

On Android this function will always return an empty string since it's not needed for Android purchases.

Example:

inAppPurchase .getReceipt() .then( function ( receipt ) { console .log(receipt); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Developing

npm install gulp watch

Run tests:

npm test

Or, if you would like to watch and re-run tests:

npm run watch

Coverage report:

nyc npm test

Debugging

Are you testing on a real device? In App purchases are not supported in emulators/simulators.

Have you enabled In-App Purchases for your App ID?

Have you checked Cleared for Sale for your product?

Does your project’s .plist Bundle ID match your App ID?

Have you generated and installed a new provisioning profile for the new App ID?

Have you configured your project to code sign using this new provisioning profile?

Have you waited several hours since adding your product to iTunes Connect?

Have you tried deleting the app from your device and reinstalling?

Have you accepted contracts for IAPs in iTunes connect?

Is your device jailbroken? If so, you need to revert the jailbreak for IAP to work.

Thanks / Credits

