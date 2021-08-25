Cordova Purchase Plugin

In-App Purchases for Cordova

Summary

This plugin allows In-App Purchases to be made from Cordova, PhoneGap and Ionic applications.

It lets you handle in-app purchases on many platforms with a single codebase.

Features

ios android win-8 win-10/uwp mac consumables ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ non consumables ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ subscriptions ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ restore purchases ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ receipt validations ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ downloadable content ✅ ✅ introductory prices ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Supported platforms

iOS version 6.0 or higher.

version 6.0 or higher. Android version 2.2 (API level 8) or higher with Google Play client version 3.9.16 or higher

version 2.2 (API level 8) or higher Windows Store/Phone 8.1 or higher

Store/Phone 8.1 or higher Windows 10 Mobile

macOS version 10

version 10 Xbox One (and any platform supporting Microsoft's UWP)



Installation

Install the plugin (Cordova)

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-purchase

Install the plugin (PhoneGap)

Add the following to your config.xml file:

< gap:plugin name = "cordova-plugin-purchase" source = "npm" version = "9.0.0" > </ gap:plugin >

Install recommended plugins

Install cordova-plugin-network-information (click for details). Sometimes, the plugin cannot connect to the app store because it has no network connection. It will then retry either: periodically after a certain amount of time;

when the device fires an 'online' event. The cordova-plugin-network-information plugin is required in order for the 'online' event to be properly received in the Cordova application. Without it, this plugin will only be able to use the periodic check to determine if the device is back online.

Install cordova-plugin-advanced-http (click for details). When making receipt validation requests, the purchase plugin uses by default the browser's ajax capabilities. This sometime causes issues with CORS restriction. CORS also imposes an extra back-and-forth with the server (the CORS preflight request) to ensure the server allows for such request to be made. By installing the advanced-http plugin, you get rid of those issue and benefit from the extra feature of this plugin (like advanced authentication option). Read the advanced-http plugin documentation for details.

Setup your Application

See Setup iOS Applications and Setup Android Applications.

Getting Started

If you don't know much about In-App Purchases, you'll find a good overview on the subject from those guys:

They all share the same concepts, so they are a good reads in all cases, with some advice that apply to all platforms.

To ease the beggining of your journey into the intimidating world of In-App Purchase with Cordova, we wrote a guide which hopefully will help you get things done: https://purchase.cordova.fovea.cc/

In short, you'll have two main tasks to accomplish:

Setup your application and In-App Products on AppStore, Play or Azure platforms using their respective web interfaces. Add In-App Purchase code to your application.

For platform setup, the wiki contains good information.

For the code itself, the API Documentation is a definitely a recommended read.

Documentation

Extra Resources

For iOS

In-App Purchase Configuration Guide for AppStore Connect Learn how to set up and manage In-App Purchases with AppStore Connect.



Extensions

Have a very simple need? Maybe this will help.

Simple Non-Renewing Subscriptions The easiest way to integrate purchase into an app that only needs a non-renewing subscription.



Subscriptions

For proper subscription support, you need a receipt validation server. You can implement your own or use Fovea's receipt validation service.

Contribute

Jean-Christophe Hoelt, Author

Josef Fröhle, Support

Josef Fröhle, Support Guillaume Charhon, (now defunct) v1 for android

Matt Kane, initial iOS code

Mohammad Naghavi, original unification attempt

Dave Alden @dpa99c (Apple-hosted IAPs for iOS)

Licence

