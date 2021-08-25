In-App Purchases for Cordova
This plugin allows In-App Purchases to be made from Cordova, PhoneGap and Ionic applications.
It lets you handle in-app purchases on many platforms with a single codebase.
|ios
|android
|win-8
|win-10/uwp
|mac
|consumables
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|non consumables
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|subscriptions
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|restore purchases
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|receipt validations
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|downloadable content
|✅
|✅
|introductory prices
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-purchase
Add the following to your
config.xml file:
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-purchase" source="npm" version="9.0.0"></gap:plugin>
Sometimes, the plugin cannot connect to the app store because it has no network connection. It will then retry either:
The cordova-plugin-network-information plugin is required in order for the
'online' event to be properly received in the Cordova application. Without it, this plugin will only be able to use the periodic check to determine if the device is back online.
When making receipt validation requests, the purchase plugin uses by default the browser's ajax capabilities. This sometime causes issues with CORS restriction. CORS also imposes an extra back-and-forth with the server (the CORS preflight request) to ensure the server allows for such request to be made. By installing the advanced-http plugin, you get rid of those issue and benefit from the extra feature of this plugin (like advanced authentication option). Read the advanced-http plugin documentation for details.
See Setup iOS Applications and Setup Android Applications.
If you don't know much about In-App Purchases, you'll find a good overview on the subject from those guys:
They all share the same concepts, so they are a good reads in all cases, with some advice that apply to all platforms.
To ease the beggining of your journey into the intimidating world of In-App Purchase with Cordova, we wrote a guide which hopefully will help you get things done: https://purchase.cordova.fovea.cc/
In short, you'll have two main tasks to accomplish:
For platform setup, the wiki contains good information.
For the code itself, the API Documentation is a definitely a recommended read.
Have a very simple need? Maybe this will help.
For proper subscription support, you need a receipt validation server. You can implement your own or use Fovea's receipt validation service.
