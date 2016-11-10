Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection - implemented for iOS and Android 4.0 and above.

Installing the plugin

The plugin conforms to the Cordova plugin specification, it can be installed using the Cordova / Phonegap command line interface.

phonegap plugin add cordova-plugin-image-picker cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-image-picker

Using the plugin

The plugin creates the object window.imagePicker with the method getPictures(success, fail, options)

Example - Get Full Size Images (all default options):

window .imagePicker.getPictures( function ( results ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < results.length; i++) { console .log( 'Image URI: ' + results[i]); } }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + error); } );

Example - Get at most 10 images scaled to width of 800:

window .imagePicker.getPictures( function ( results ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < results.length; i++) { console .log( 'Image URI: ' + results[i]); } }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + error); }, { maximumImagesCount : 10 , width : 800 } );

Options

options = { maximumImagesCount: int , width: int , height: int , quality: int ( 0 - 100 ) };

iOS 10 issues

Starting from iOS 10, Apple started asking for specifying the reason for accessing the user’s photo library, therefore it's mandatory to add NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription entry in the info.plist.

NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription describes the reason that the app accesses the user’s photo library. When the system prompts the user to allow access, this string is displayed as part of the dialog box. In order to add this entry you must pass the variable PHOTO_LIBRARY_USAGE_DESCRIPTION on plugin install.

Example:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-image-picker --variable PHOTO_LIBRARY_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="your message"

Empty string will be added as value if you dont pass the variable

Note for Android Use

The plugin returns images that are stored in a temporary directory. These images will often not be deleted automatically though. The files should be moved or deleted after you get their filepaths in javascript.

Libraries used

ELCImagePicker

For iOS this plugin uses the ELCImagePickerController, with slight modifications for the iOS image picker. ELCImagePicker uses the MIT License which can be found in the file LICENSE.

https://github.com/B-Sides/ELCImagePickerController

MultiImageChooser

For Android this plugin uses MultiImageChooser, with modifications. MultiImageChooser uses the BSD 2-Clause License which can be found in the file BSD_LICENSE. Some code inside MultImageChooser is licensed under the Apache license which can be found in the file APACHE_LICENSE.

https://github.com/derosa/MultiImageChooser

FakeR

Code(FakeR) was also taken from the phonegap BarCodeScanner plugin. This code uses the MIT license.

https://github.com/wildabeast/BarcodeScanner

License

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.