openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpi

cordova-plugin-idfa

by Maksim Chemerisiuk
2.0.0 (see all)

Cordova plugin to get Advertising ID (IDFA or AAID)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cordova plugin for getting Advertising ID (IDFA or AAID)

NPM version NPM downloads NPM total downloads PayPal donate Twitter

Index

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-idfa

Use variable ANDROID_PLAY_ADID_VERSION to override dependency version on Android:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-idfa --variable ANDROID_PLAY_ADID_VERSION='16.+'

API

The API is available on the cordova.plugins.idfa global object.

getInfo()

Returns a Promise<object> with the following fields:

  • trackingLimited: boolean - Whether usage of advertising id is allowed by user.
  • idfa: string (iOS only) - Identifier for advertisers.
  • trackingPermission (iOS 14+ only): number Tracking permission status, available on iOS 14+ devices.
  • aaid: string (Android only) - Android advertising ID.

requestPermission()

(iOS only) A one-time request to authorize or deny access to app-related data that can be used for tracking the user or the device. See Apple's API docs for more info on the dialog presented to the user. Available only for iOS 14+ devices.

Returns a Promise<number>. On devices with iOS < 14 the method will return a rejected promise.

Note: You should make sure to set the NSUserTrackingUsageDescription key in your app's Information Property List file, otherwise your app will crash when you use this API. You can do it with the following code in your Cordova project's config.xml:

<platform name="ios">
    <edit-config target="NSUserTrackingUsageDescription" file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge">
        <string>My tracking usage description</string>
    </edit-config>
</platform>

Tracking Permission Values

The tracking permission values are numbers returned by getInfo() and requestPermission(). The possible values are stored in constants on the plugin object. See the example on how to use them.

For the meaning of the values see the tracking transparency API docs:

ConstantValueDescription
TRACKING_PERMISSION_NOT_DETERMINED0User has not yet received an authorization request to authorize access to IDFA
TRACKING_PERMISSION_RESTRICTED1User restricted the value returned if authorization to access IDFA
TRACKING_PERMISSION_DENIED2The value returned if the user denies authorization to access IDFA
TRACKING_PERMISSION_AUTHORIZED3The value returned if the user authorizes access to IDFA

Example

const idfaPlugin = cordova.plugins.idfa;

idfaPlugin.getInfo()
    .then(info => {
        if (!info.trackingLimited) {
            return info.idfa || info.aaid;
        } else if (info.trackingPermission === idfaPlugin.TRACKING_PERMISSION_NOT_DETERMINED) {
            return idfaPlugin.requestPermission().then(result => {
                if (result === idfaPlugin.TRACKING_PERMISSION_AUTHORIZED) {
                    return idfaPlugin.getInfo().then(info => {
                        return info.idfa || info.aaid;
                    });
                }
            });
        }
    })
    .then(idfaOrAaid => {
        if (idfaOrAaid) {
            console.log(idfaOrAaid);
        }
    });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial