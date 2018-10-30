CorHttpd: embeded httpd for cordova

Supported platform:

iOS

Android

You can browse (locally or remotely) to access files in android/ios phone/pad:

browse the files in mobile device with a browser in PC.

copy files from mobile device to PC quickly, just with Wifi.

use cordova webview to access the assets/www/ content with http protocol.

Why http access is good?

Use wifi instead of cable, more convenient.

For security reason, browser does not support local AJAX calls. It's big bottle neck to deploy HTML5 games to Cordova platform.

The most popular phaser.js game engine, a httpd is always required, as it use AJAX to load resource.

How to use CorHttpd?

Add the plugin to your cordova project:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/floatinghotpot/cordova-httpd.git

Quick start, copy the demo files, and just build to play.

cp -r plugins/com .rjfun .cordova .httpd/test

Javascript APIs

startServer( options, success_callback, error_callback ); stopServer( success_callback, error_callback ); getURL( success_callback, error_callback ); getLocalPath( success_callback, error_callback );

Example code: (read the comments)

var httpd = null ; function onDeviceReady ( ) { httpd = ( cordova && cordova.plugins && cordova.plugins.CorHttpd ) ? cordova.plugins.CorHttpd : null ; } function updateStatus ( ) { document .getElementById( 'location' ).innerHTML = "document.location.href: " + document .location.href; if ( httpd ) { httpd.getURL( function ( url ) { if (url.length > 0 ) { document .getElementById( 'url' ).innerHTML = "server is up: <a href='" + url + "' target='_blank'>" + url + "</a>" ; } else { document .getElementById( 'url' ).innerHTML = "server is down." ; } }); httpd.getLocalPath( function ( path ) { document .getElementById( 'localpath' ).innerHTML = "<br/>localPath: " + path; }); } else { alert( 'CorHttpd plugin not available/ready.' ); } } function startServer ( wwwroot ) { if ( httpd ) { httpd.getURL( function ( url ) { if (url.length > 0 ) { document .getElementById( 'url' ).innerHTML = "server is up: <a href='" + url + "' target='_blank'>" + url + "</a>" ; } else { httpd.startServer({ 'www_root' : wwwroot, 'port' : 8080 , 'localhost_only' : false }, function ( url ) { document .getElementById( 'url' ).innerHTML = "server is started: <a href='" + url + "' target='_blank'>" + url + "</a>" ; }, function ( error ) { document .getElementById( 'url' ).innerHTML = 'failed to start server: ' + error; }); } }); } else { alert( 'CorHttpd plugin not available/ready.' ); } } function stopServer ( ) { if ( httpd ) { httpd.stopServer( function ( ) { document .getElementById( 'url' ).innerHTML = 'server is stopped.' ; }, function ( error ) { document .getElementById( 'url' ).innerHTML = 'failed to stop server' + error; }); } else { alert( 'CorHttpd plugin not available/ready.' ); } }

Credits

This Cordova plugin is built based on following 2 projects, and thanks to the authors.

NanoHTTPD, written in java, for java / android, by psh.

CocoaHTTPServer, written in Obj-C, for iOS / Mac OS X, by robbiehanson.

You can use this plugin for FREE. Feel free to fork, improve and send pull request.

