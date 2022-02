Cordova HotSpot Plugin

DISCONTINUED

If anybody wants to takeover the project feel free to contact me

A Cordova plugin for managing HotSpot networks on Android with Cordova 3.4.0 / API Level 19

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-hotspot

Usage

See here for complete API reference. For Ionic Guidance see here. You need to make sure that you have the right Android permissions.

Dev

To run the tests