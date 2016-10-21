A plugin that abstracts fitness and health repositories like Apple HealthKit or Google Fit.
This work is based on cordova plugin googlefit and on cordova healthkit plugin
For an introduction about Google Fit versus HealthKit see this very good article.
This plugin is kept up to date and requires a recent version of cordova (6 and on) as well as recent iOS and Android SDKs.
If you have any question or small issue, please use the gitter channel.
Google is rolling out a new, stricter, policy for using their Fitness API. Read about it here. The API has also introduced new ways for retrieving heart rate and sleep, but these have not been implemented yet in this plugin (help is appreciated!).
In Cordova:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-health --variable HEALTH_READ_PERMISSION='App needs read access' --variable HEALTH_WRITE_PERMISSION='App needs write access'
HEALTH_READ_PERMISSION and
HEALTH_WRITE_PERMISSION are shown when the app tries to grant access to data in HealthKit.
FIT_API_VERSION and
PLAY_AUTH_VERSION allow you to override the google services version.
Phonegap Build
config.xml:
<!-- Health plugin -->
<plugin name="cordova-plugin-health" source="npm">
<variable name="HEALTH_READ_PERMISSION" value="App needs read access"/>
<variable name="HEALTH_WRITE_PERMISSION" value="App needs write access"/>
<variable name="PLAY_AUTH_VERSION" value="19.0.0"/>
<variable name="FIT_API_VERSION" value="20.0.0"/>
</plugin>
<!-- Only if iOS -->
<!-- Read access -->
<config-file platform="ios" parent="NSHealthShareUsageDescription">
<string>App needs read access</string>
</config-file>
<!-- Write access -->
<config-file platform="ios" parent="NSHealthUpdateUsageDescription">
<string>App needs write access</string>
</config-file>
If, for some reason, the Info.plist loses the HEALTH_READ_PERMISSION and HEALTH_WRITE_PERMISSION, you probably need to add the following to your project's package.json:
{
"cordova": {
"plugins": {
"cordova-plugin-health": {
"HEALTH_READ_PERMISSION": "App needs read access",
"HEALTH_WRITE_PERMISSION": "App needs write access"
},
},
}
}
This is known to happen when using the Ionic Package cloud service.
NSHealthShareUsageDescription and
NSHealthUpdateUsageDescription. These are assigned with a default string by the plugin, but you may want to contextualise them for your app.
keytool -list -printcert -jarfile yourapp.apk.
FIT_API_VERSION variable in
config.xml and the version of the Auth API using
PLAY_AUTH_VERSION. By default it will use version
20.0.0 for play-services-fitness and version
19.0.0 for play-services-auth (see release notes). From version 15 of the Play Services you don't have to use the same version accross all your cordova plugins. You can track google services releases here.
As HealthKit does not allow adding custom data types, only a subset of data types supported by HealthKit has been chosen.
|Data type
|Unit
|HealthKit equivalent
|Google Fit equivalent
|steps
|count
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierStepCount
|TYPE_STEP_COUNT_DELTA
|stairs
|count
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierFlightsClimbed
|NA
|distance
|m
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDistanceWalkingRunning + HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDistanceCycling
|TYPE_DISTANCE_DELTA
|appleExerciseTime
|min
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierAppleExerciseTime
|NA
|calories
|kcal
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierActiveEnergyBurned + HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBasalEnergyBurned
|TYPE_CALORIES_EXPENDED
|calories.active
|kcal
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierActiveEnergyBurned
|TYPE_CALORIES_EXPENDED - (TYPE_BASAL_METABOLIC_RATE * time window)
|calories.basal
|kcal
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBasalEnergyBurned
|TYPE_BASAL_METABOLIC_RATE * time window
|activity
|activityType
|HKWorkoutTypeIdentifier + HKCategoryTypeIdentifierSleepAnalysis
|TYPE_ACTIVITY_SEGMENT
|height
|m
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierHeight
|TYPE_HEIGHT
|weight
|kg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBodyMass
|TYPE_WEIGHT
|heart_rate
|count/min
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierHeartRate
|TYPE_HEART_RATE_BPM
|heart_rate.resting
|count/min
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierRestingHearRate
|TBD
|heart_rate.variability
|ms
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierHeartRateVariabilitySDNN
|NA
|resp_rate
|count/min
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierRespiratoryRate
|TBD
|oxygen_saturation
|%
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierOxygenSaturation
|TYPE_OXYGEN_SATURATION
|vo2max
|ml/(kg * min)
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierVO2Max
|TBD
|temperature
|Celsius
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBodyTemperature
|TBD
|fat_percentage
|%
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBodyFatPercentage
|TYPE_BODY_FAT_PERCENTAGE
|waist_circumference
|m
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierWaistCircumference
|NA
|blood_glucose
|mmol/L
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBloodGlucose
|TYPE_BLOOD_GLUCOSE
|insulin
|IU
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierInsulinDelivery
|NA
|blood_pressure
|mmHg
|HKCorrelationTypeIdentifierBloodPressure
|TYPE_BLOOD_PRESSURE
|blood_pressure_systolic
|mmHg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBloodPressureSystolic
|NA
|blood_pressure_diastolic
|mmHg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierBloodPressureDiastolic
|NA
|gender
|HKCharacteristicTypeIdentifierBiologicalSex
|NA
|date_of_birth
|HKCharacteristicTypeIdentifierDateOfBirth
|NA
|mindfulness
|sec
|HKCategoryTypeIdentifierMindfulSession
|NA
|nutrition
|HKCorrelationTypeIdentifierFood
|TYPE_NUTRITION
|nutrition.calories
|kcal
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryEnergyConsumed
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_CALORIES
|nutrition.fat.total
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryFatTotal
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_TOTAL_FAT
|nutrition.fat.saturated
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryFatSaturated
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_SATURATED_FAT
|nutrition.fat.unsaturated
|g
|NA
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_UNSATURATED_FAT
|nutrition.fat.polyunsaturated
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryFatPolyunsaturated
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_POLYUNSATURATED_FAT
|nutrition.fat.monounsaturated
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryFatMonounsaturated
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_MONOUNSATURATED_FAT
|nutrition.fat.trans
|g
|NA
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_TRANS_FAT (g)
|nutrition.cholesterol
|mg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryCholesterol
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_CHOLESTEROL
|nutrition.sodium
|mg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietarySodium
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_SODIUM
|nutrition.potassium
|mg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryPotassium
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_POTASSIUM
|nutrition.carbs.total
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryCarbohydrates
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_TOTAL_CARBS
|nutrition.dietary_fiber
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryFiber
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_DIETARY_FIBER
|nutrition.sugar
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietarySugar
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_SUGAR
|nutrition.protein
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryProtein
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_PROTEIN
|nutrition.vitamin_a
|mcg (HK), IU (GF)
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryVitaminA
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_VITAMIN_A
|nutrition.vitamin_c
|mg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryVitaminC
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_VITAMIN_C
|nutrition.calcium
|mg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryCalcium
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_CALCIUM
|nutrition.iron
|mg
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryIron
|TYPE_NUTRITION, NUTRIENT_IRON
|nutrition.water
|ml
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryWater
|TYPE_HYDRATION
|nutrition.caffeine
|g
|HKQuantityTypeIdentifierDietaryCaffeine
|NA
Note: units of measurement are fixed!
Returned objects contain a set of fixed fields:
Example values:
|Data type
|Value
|steps
|34
|distance
|101.2
|appleExerciseTime
|24
Notes: only available on iOS
|calories
|245.3
|activity
|"walking"
Notes: recognized activities and their mappings in Google Fit / HealthKit can be found here
the query also returns calories (kcal) and distance (m)
|height
|1.85
|weight
|83.3
|heart_rate
|66
|heart_rate.resting
|63
|heart_rate.variability
|100
|resp_rate
|12
|vo2max
|34
|temperature
|36.2
|fat_percentage
|0.312
|waist_circumference
|0.65
|blood_glucose
|{ glucose: 5.5, meal: 'breakfast', sleep: 'fully_awake', source: 'capillary_blood' }
Notes:
to convert to mg/dL, multiply by
18.01559 (The molar mass of glucose is 180.1559)
meal can be: 'before_meal' (iOS only), 'after_meal' (iOS only), 'fasting', 'breakfast', 'dinner', 'lunch', 'snack', 'unknown', 'before_breakfast', 'before_dinner', 'before_lunch', 'before_snack', 'after_breakfast', 'after_dinner', 'after_lunch', 'after_snack'
sleep can be: 'fully_awake', 'before_sleep', 'on_waking', 'during_sleep'
source can be: 'capillary_blood' ,'interstitial_fluid', 'plasma', 'serum', 'tears', whole_blood'
|insulin
|{ insulin: 2.3, reason: 'bolus' }
Notes: only available on iOS
reason can be 'bolus' or 'basal'
|blood_pressure
|{ systolic: 110, diastolic: 70 }
|blood_pressure_systolic
|110
|blood_pressure_diastolic
|70
|gender
|"male"
Notes: only available on iOS
|date_of_birth
|{ day: 3, month: 12, year: 1978 }
Notes: currently only available on iOS
|mindfulness
|1800
Notes: only available on iOS
|nutrition
|{ item: "cheese", meal_type: "lunch", brand_name: "McDonald's", nutrients: { nutrition.fat.saturated: 11.5, nutrition.calories: 233.1 } }
Note: the
brand_name property is only available on iOS
|nutrition.X
|12.4
|sleep
|'sleep.light'
Notes: can be sleep, sleep.awake, sleep.outOfBed, sleep.deep, sleep.light, sleep.rem
recognized sleep stages and their mappings in Google Fit / HealthKit can be found here
Tells if either Google Fit or HealthKit are available.
navigator.health.isAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback)
Checks if recent Google Play Services and Google Fit are installed. If the play services are not installed, or are obsolete, it will show a pop-up suggesting to download them. If Google Fit is not installed, it will open the Play Store at the location of the Google Fit app. The plugin does not wait until the missing packages are installed, it will return immediately. If both Play Services and Google Fit are available, this function just returns without any visible effect.
This function is only available on Android.
navigator.health.promptInstallFit(successCallback, errorCallback)
Requests read and write access to a set of data types. It is recommendable to always explain why the app needs access to the data before asking the user to authorize it.
Important: this method must be called before using the query and store methods, even if the authorization has already been given at some point in the past. Failure to do so may cause your app to crash, or in the case of Android, Google Fit may not be ready.
navigator.health.requestAuthorization(datatypes, successCallback, errorCallback)
[
'calories', 'distance', // Read and write permissions
{
read : ['steps'], // Read only permission
write : ['height', 'weight'] // Write only permission
}
]
activity also includes sleep. If you want to get authorization only for workouts, you can specify
workouts as datatype, but be aware that this is only availabe in iOS.
Check if the app has authorization to read/write a set of datatypes.
navigator.health.isAuthorized(datatypes, successCallback, errorCallback)
Removes authorization from the app. Works only on Android.
navigator.health.disconnect(successCallback, errorCallback)
Gets all the data points of a certain data type within a certain time window.
Warning: if the time span is big, it can generate long arrays!
navigator.health.query({
startDate: new Date(new Date().getTime() - 3 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000), // three days ago
endDate: new Date(), // now
dataType: 'height',
limit: 1000
}, successCallback, errorCallback)
ascending: true to your query object.
workouts datatype, but be aware that this will only be availabe in iOS.
filtered: true.
Gets aggregated data in a certain time window. Usually the sum is returned for the given quantity.
navigator.health.queryAggregated({
startDate: new Date(new Date().getTime() - 3 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000), // three days ago
endDate: new Date(), // now
dataType: 'steps',
bucket: 'day'
}, successCallback, errorCallback)
Not all data types are supported for aggregated queries. The following table shows what types are supported and examples of the returned object:
|Data type
|Example of returned object
|steps
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: 5780, unit: 'count' }
|distance
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: 12500.0, unit: 'm' }
|calories
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: 25698.1, unit: 'kcal' }
|calories.active
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: 3547.4, unit: 'kcal' }
|calories.basal
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: 13146.1, unit: 'kcal' }
|activity
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: { still: { duration: 520000, calories: 30, distance: 0 }, walking: { duration: 223000, calories: 20, distance: 15 }}, unit: 'activitySummary' }
Note: duration is expressed in milliseconds, distance in meters and calories in kcal
|nutrition
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: { nutrition.fat.saturated: 11.5, nutrition.calories: 233.1 }, unit: 'nutrition' }
Note: units of measurement for nutrients are fixed according to the table at the beginning of this README
|nutrition.x
|{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, value: 23, unit: 'mg'}
filtered: true to the query object. This returns the steps as filtered out by Google Fit, or the non-manual ones from HealthKit.
Stores a data point.
navigator.health.store({
startDate: new Date(new Date().getTime() - 3 * 60 * 1000), // three minutes ago
endDate: new Date(),
dataType: 'steps',
value: 180,
sourceBundleId: 'com.example.my_app'
}, successCallback, errorCallback)
dataType: 'activity', value: 'walking', calories: 20, distance: 520. Be aware, though, that you need permission to write calories and distance first, or the call will fail.
cycling: true.
Deletes a range of data points.
navigator.health.delete({
startDate: new Date(new Date().getTime() - 3 * 60 * 1000), // three minutes ago
endDate: new Date(),
dataType: 'steps'
}, successCallback, errorCallback)
cycling: true.
unit attribute, you can find the comprehensive list of possible units from the Apple Developers documentation.
Short term:
Long term:
Any help is more than welcome!
I don't know Objective C and I am not interested in learning it now, so I would particularly appreciate someone who could give me a hand with the iOS part. Also, I would love to know from you if the plugin is currently used in any app actually available online. Just send me an email to my_username at gmail.com. For donations, you can use my monzo.me account.
Thanks!