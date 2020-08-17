Cordova GoogleMaps plugin for Android, iOS and Browser v2.7.1

Download Build test (multiple_maps branch)

This plugin displays Google Maps in your application. This plugin uses these libraries for each platforms:

Android, iOS Browser

Guides

Quick install

$> cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-googlemaps

Then set your Google Maps API keys into your config.xml (Android / iOS).

< widget ... > < preference name = "GOOGLE_MAPS_ANDROID_API_KEY" value = "(api key)" /> < preference name = "GOOGLE_MAPS_IOS_API_KEY" value = "(api key)" /> </ widget >

For browser platform,

plugin.google.maps.environment.setEnv({ 'API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_RELEASE' : '(YOUR_API_KEY_IS_HERE)' , 'API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_DEBUG' : '' }); var map = plugin.google.maps.Map.getMap(div);

PhoneGap Build settings

< widget ... > < preference name = "phonegap-version" value = "cli-8.1.1" /> </ widget >

Install optional variables (config.xml)

GOOGLE_MAPS_PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION = (16.0.1)

The Google Play Services SDK version. You need to specify the same version number with all other plugins. Check out the latest version here.

ANDROID_SUPPORT_V4_VERSION = (27.1.1)

This plugin requires the Android support library v4. The minimum version is 24.1.0. Check out the latest version here.

LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE_DESCRIPTION

This message is displayed when your application requests LOCATION PERMISSION for only necessary times .

LOCATION_ALWAYS_USAGE_DESCRIPTION

This message is displayed when your application requests LOCATION PERMISSION for always.

Please support this plugin activity.

In order to keep this plugin as free, please consider to donate little amount for this project.

Release Notes

v2.7.1 Fix: (iOS) UiWebView references present in v2.7.0

v2.7.0 Re-adoption: cordova-plugin-googlemaps-sdk dependency Important update: No longer support UIWebView on iOS. WKWebView only. Fix: (iOS) Can't load image files from local host on ionic 4 / 5 Update: (Android) prevent null pointer error in AsyncLoadImage.java Fix: Css animation interference when call setDiv and there is a push/pop page Fix: (Android/iOS/Browser) KML parser crash Fix: flickering and wrong rendering of some DOM elements Add: map.stopAnimation() Fix: can't remove map while map.animateCamera() is running Update: (Android) Increase cache memory size Update: (Android/iOS) Danish localization Fix: (Android) Prevent resize event after map.setDiv(null) Fix: (Android/iOS) Can not interactive with the map inside Fix: jslint errors Fix: marker.setIcon crashes Update: Set default value range to heading and tilt Fix: (Android/iOS) touch detection is wrong after clicking on back button very soon. Fix: An error occurs when you click a marker of marker cluster #2660 Remove promise-7.0.4-min.js.map Fix: (iOS) bug fix: App crashes if "bearing" property is "" Fix: HTMLColor2RGBA() converts to incorrect value Fix: (Android) Can't load marker image from the Internet many bug fixes...



Demos

Demo (Browser)

Documentation

All documentations are here!!

https://github.com/mapsplugin/cordova-plugin-googlemaps-doc/blob/master/v2.6.0/README.md

Quick examples

What is the difference between this plugin and Google Maps JavaScript API v3?

Google Maps JavaScript API v3 works on any platforms, but it does not work if device is offline.

This plugin uses three different APIs:

In Android and iOS applications, this plugin displays native Google Maps views, which is faster than Google Maps JavaScript API v3. And it even works if the device is offline.

In Browser platform, this plugin displays JS map views (Google Maps JavaScript API v3). It should work as PWA (progressive web application), but the device has to be online.

In order to work for all platforms, this plugin provides own API instead of each original APIs. You can write your code similar to the Google Maps JavaScript API v3.

Feature comparison table

Google Maps JavaScript API v3 Cordova-Plugin-GoogleMaps(Android,iOS) Cordova-Plugin-GoogleMaps(Browser) Rendering system JavaScript + HTML JavaScript + Native API's JavaScript Offline map Not possible Possible (only your displayed area) Not possible 3D View Not possible Possible Not possible Platform All browsers Android and iOS applications only All browsers Tile image Bitmap Vector Bitmap

Class comparison table

Google Maps JavaScript API v3 Cordova-Plugin-GoogleMaps google.maps.Map Map google.maps.Marker Marker google.maps.InfoWindow Default InfoWindow, and HtmlInfoWindow google.maps.Circle Circle google.maps.Rectangle Polygon google.maps.Polyline Polyline google.maps.Polygon Polygon google.maps.GroundOverlay GroundOverlay google.maps.ImageMapType TileOverlay google.maps.MVCObject BaseClass google.maps.MVCArray BaseArrayClass google.maps.Geocoder plugin.google.maps.geocoder google.maps.geometry.spherical plugin.google.maps.geometry.spherical google.maps.geometry.encoding plugin.google.maps.geometry.encoding google.maps.geometry.poly plugin.google.maps.geometry.poly (not available) MarkerCluster google.maps.KmlLayer KmlOverlay (not available) LocationService google.maps.StreetView StreetView ✨ google.maps.Data (not available) google.maps.DirectionsService (not available) google.maps.DistanceMatrixService (not available) google.maps.TransitLayer (not available) google.maps.places.* (not available) google.maps.visualization.* (not available)

How does this plugin work (Android, iOS)?

This plugin generates native map views, and puts them under the browser.

The map views are not HTML elements. This means that they are not a <div> or anything HTML related. But you can specify the size and position of the map view using its containing <div> .

This plugin changes the background to transparent in your application. Then the plugin detects your touch position, which is either meant for the native map or an html element (which can be on top of your map, or anywhere else on the screen).

The benefit of this plugin is the ability to automatically detect which HTML elements are over the map or not.

For instance, in the image below, say you tap on the header div (which is over the map view). The plugin will detect whether your tap is for the header div or for the map view and then pass the touch event appropriately.

This means you can use the native Google Maps views similar to HTML elements.

Official Communities